Georgia Toffolo visits Ellon bakery as she spends weekend with BrewDog’s James Watt

Georgia Toffolo is spending the weekend in Aberdeenshire with her boyfriend James Watt.

The happy couple has a “lovely” weekend planned as they are spending it with each other, in the BrewDog giant’s hometown.

Taking to social media to share her plans for the weekend, she was surprised to see it so sunny and warm here in Scotland.

Posing with her dog Monty, she said: “Bloody hell, it’s boiling up in Scotland. I can’t believe it, it’s glorious and lovely.”

Happy couple to celebrate a family birthday on Sunday

As part of their “lovely” weekend together, the pair are getting ready to celebrate Watt’s granny’s birthday.

Georgia – known as Toff to fans – revealed that on Sunday, his granny will turn 94, with the family organising a “big Sunday lunch” in her honour.

She added: “James’ granny is 94 on Sunday, so we’re doing a big Sunday lunch, which will be lovely.”

Kicking off her weekend, the former Made in Chelsea star visited the Ythan bakery in Ellon yesterday afternoon to pick up some of her favourite iced buns.

She recently opened up about her “amazing” relationship with the north-east businessman.

The pair started seeing each other last summer after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Ever since they started dating, she has been spotted at the Ellon Brewdog HQ numerous times, as well as visiting beauty spots across the north east.