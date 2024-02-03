Georgia Toffolo visits Ellon bakery as she spends weekend with BrewDog’s James Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo visits Ellon bakery as she spends weekend with BrewDog’s James Watt

The former Made in Chelsea star shared her plans for the weekend on social media.

By Shanay Taylor
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo. Supplied by James Watt Instagram. Date; Unknown
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo. Supplied by James Watt Instagram. Date; Unknown

Georgia Toffolo is spending the weekend in Aberdeenshire with her boyfriend James Watt.

The happy couple has a “lovely” weekend planned as they are spending it with each other, in the BrewDog giant’s hometown.

Taking to social media to share her plans for the weekend, she was surprised to see it so sunny and warm here in Scotland.

Posing with her dog Monty, she said: “Bloody hell, it’s boiling up in Scotland. I can’t believe it, it’s glorious and lovely.”

The couple are spending the weekend together. Image: James Watt Instagram.

Happy couple to celebrate a family birthday on Sunday

As part of their “lovely” weekend together, the pair are getting ready to celebrate Watt’s granny’s birthday.

Georgia – known as Toff to fans – revealed that on Sunday, his granny will turn 94, with the family organising a “big Sunday lunch” in her honour.

She added: “James’ granny is 94 on Sunday, so we’re doing a big Sunday lunch, which will be lovely.”

Kicking off her weekend, the former Made in Chelsea star visited the Ythan bakery in Ellon yesterday afternoon to pick up some of her favourite iced buns.

She recently opened up about her “amazing” relationship with the north-east businessman.

The pair started seeing each other last summer after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Ever since they started dating, she has been spotted at the Ellon Brewdog HQ numerous times, as well as visiting beauty spots across the north east.

Georgia Toffolo opens up on ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt

