Sisters given ‘send-off they deserve’ thanks to thousands raised after tragic Hilton flat blaze

Two sisters who died in an Aberdeen flat fire have been given the “send-off they deserve” thanks to donations made through a fundraiser.

The online campaign, run by friend of the family Michelle Munro, has now surpassed over £11,000.

The sum ensures that funeral arrangements have been taken care of, with any excess money being used to set up a charity in their name.

The young women, understood to be in their 20s, were given a “proper Hindu ritual send-off”.

The Press & Journal also understands that while the charity is still in the early planning stages, it will endeavour to fund and support higher education for young Nepalese women.

Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi were tragically killed following a flat fire on Back Hilton Road on Monday night.

The two sisters were pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Now, a joint investigation into the cause of the fire between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently under way.

Sisters given proper Hindu send-off

Afterwards, a friend of the family, Michelle, 36, set up a fundraiser to help the Subedi family in their darkest hour.

Donations on the campaign have now surpassed the £11,000 mark and Michelle cannot thank those who helped out enough.

She said: “The fundraiser has managed to cover the girls’ funeral and gave them a proper Hindu ritual send off.

“Any surplus will be kept to start a foundation charity in the girl’s names to help fund and support higher education for Nepalese girls.

“The support has been amazing and the family thanks everyone who helped, as they wouldn’t of been able to give their daughters a proper send-off without their support.”

‘No-one should have to bury their child, let alone two’

Setting up a fundraiser directly after the terrible incident, Michelle made an online plea to help the family cope with their dreadful loss.

She wrote: “I am seeking the generosity and kindness of the public to help raise funds to give them the best send off they deserve for these two beautiful, kind and loving girls.

“To help my best friends family say their prayers and give them the funeral they deserve.”

School pays tribute to former pupil

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Grammar School paid tribute to Shikshya Subedi after her tragic death.

Headteacher Alison Murison, said that they were “deeply saddened” by the news of their former pupil.

She said: “Shikshya was a hardworking student, focused and dedicated student, who was very well-liked by her teachers and peers.

“She was a lovely young person who contributed positively to the life of our school.

“As a school community, we are deeply saddened by the news of Shikshya’s passing.”