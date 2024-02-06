Sisters given ‘send-off they deserve’ thanks to thousands raised after tragic Hilton flat blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sisters given ‘send-off they deserve’ thanks to thousands raised after tragic Hilton flat blaze

Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi were killed in a devastating Aberdeen fire.

By Graham Fleming
Subedi sisters
Donations have surpassed £11,000. Image: Facebook.

Two sisters who died in an Aberdeen flat fire have been given the “send-off they deserve” thanks to donations made through a fundraiser.

The online campaign, run by friend of the family Michelle Munro, has now surpassed over £11,000.

The sum ensures that funeral arrangements have been taken care of, with any excess money being used to set up a charity in their name.

Police at the scene of the fire. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The young women, understood to be in their 20s, were given a “proper Hindu ritual send-off”.

The Press & Journal also understands that while the charity is still in the early planning stages, it will endeavour to fund and support higher education for young Nepalese women.

Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi were tragically killed following a flat fire on Back Hilton Road on Monday night.

The two sisters were pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Now, a joint investigation into the cause of the fire between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently under way.

Sisters given proper Hindu send-off

Afterwards, a friend of the family, Michelle, 36, set up a fundraiser to help the Subedi family in their darkest hour.

Donations on the campaign have now surpassed the £11,000 mark and Michelle cannot thank those who helped out enough.

Police closed Back Hilton Road in response to the fire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

She said: “The fundraiser has managed to cover the girls’ funeral and gave them a proper Hindu ritual send off.

“Any surplus will be kept to start a foundation charity in the girl’s names to help fund and support higher education for Nepalese girls.

“The support has been amazing and the family thanks everyone who helped, as they wouldn’t of been able to give their daughters a proper send-off without their support.”

‘No-one should have to bury their child, let alone two’

Setting up a fundraiser directly after the terrible incident, Michelle made an online plea to help the family cope with their dreadful loss.

She wrote: “I am seeking the generosity and kindness of the public to help raise funds to give them the best send off they deserve for these two beautiful, kind and loving girls.

“To help my best friends family say their prayers and give them the funeral they deserve.”

School pays tribute to former pupil

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Grammar School paid tribute to Shikshya Subedi after her tragic death.

Headteacher Alison Murison, said that they were “deeply saddened” by the news of their former pupil.

She said: “Shikshya was a hardworking student, focused and dedicated student, who was very well-liked by her teachers and peers.

“She was a lovely young person who contributed positively to the life of our school.

“As a school community, we are deeply saddened by the news of Shikshya’s passing.”

