Traffic chaos as busy city centre street made one-way for a whole month

Commuters in Aberdeen may face delays for more than a month due to a road closure in the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council has ordered a one-way restriction on Loch Street from St Andrew Street to Spring Garden in the city centre.

Traffic will only be able to travel northbound.

Suggested alternative routes are Spring Garden and Gallowgate.

And the council has also revealed that the disruption will continue into March.

In addition, there will be a ban on “waiting on either side of the same stretch of carriageway for the duration of the works”.

An Aberdeen City Council road closure notice read: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense. The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by the use of no-waiting cones.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC fibre ducting works.”

The closure will last until March 11 at 5pm.

Loch Street closure one of several in coming days

A number of other roads are set to be closed this weekend for the Spectra festival.

Spectra will run from February 8 until February 11, with preparations already under way.

The city is closing the following streets for Spectra 2024 between 4pm and 11.30pm from February 8 until February 11:

Gallowgate, from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street

Upperkirkgate, from Gallowgate to Schoolhill

Schoolhill, entire length

Back Wynd, from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street

Harriet Street, from Schoolhill to Loch Street

Union Terrace, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct

Rosemount Viaduct, from Schoolhill to Skene Street

Broad Street, from Union Street to Upperkirkgate

Blackfriars Street and St Andrews Street, from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane

Queen Street, from Broad Street to Shoe Lane

Netherkirkgate, from Broad Street to St Cathrine’s Wynd

The festival is also closing Broad Street from 11.50pm on February 4 until 11.50pm on February 13.

Over the weekend, Aberdeen City Council closed Union Street for much of Sunday. This was to allow the local authority to start work on its City Centre Masterplan.