Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Traffic chaos as busy city centre street made one-way for a whole month

Cars have been building up in the area during rush hour.

By Bailey Moreton
Loch Street traffic.
Loch Street in Aberdeen was slower than usual at rush hour tonight. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Commuters in Aberdeen may face delays for more than a month due to a road closure in the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council has ordered a one-way restriction on Loch Street from St Andrew Street to Spring Garden in the city centre.

Traffic will only be able to travel northbound.

Suggested alternative routes are Spring Garden and Gallowgate.

And the council has also revealed that the disruption will continue into March.

Spring Garden traffic.
Nearby Spring Garden was busy tonight. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

In addition, there will be a ban on “waiting on either side of the same stretch of carriageway for the duration of the works”.

An Aberdeen City Council road closure notice read: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense. The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by the use of no-waiting cones.

Loch Street closed.
Loch Street is closed for roadworks. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC fibre ducting works.”

The closure will last until March 11 at 5pm.

Loch Street closure one of several in coming days

A number of other roads are set to be closed this weekend for the Spectra festival.

Spectra will run from February 8 until February 11, with preparations already under way.

The city is closing the following streets for Spectra 2024 between 4pm and 11.30pm from February 8 until February 11:

  • Gallowgate, from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street
  • Upperkirkgate, from Gallowgate to Schoolhill
  • Schoolhill, entire length
  • Back Wynd, from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street
  • Harriet Street, from Schoolhill to Loch Street
  • Union Terrace, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct
  • Rosemount Viaduct, from Schoolhill to Skene Street
  • Broad Street, from Union Street to Upperkirkgate
  • Blackfriars Street and St Andrews Street, from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane
  • Queen Street, from Broad Street to Shoe Lane
  • Netherkirkgate, from Broad Street to St Cathrine’s Wynd
Spectra road closure map.
A map of road closures for the Spectra festival. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The festival is also closing Broad Street from 11.50pm on February 4 until 11.50pm on February 13.

Over the weekend, Aberdeen City Council closed Union Street for much of Sunday. This was to allow the local authority to start work on its City Centre Masterplan.

Union Street closed as work starts on City Centre Masterplan

