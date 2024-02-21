Section of A96 closed following crash near Kintore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Section of A96 closed following crash near Kintore

The incident took place at Broomhill roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

A section of the A96 has been closed following an early morning crash near Kintore.

The collision involved one car and took place at Broomhill roundabout on the Aberdeen to Elgin road just before 1am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where police are still in attendance.

A post shared online by police states: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions due to a single vehicle crash near Broomhill Roundabout at Kintore, which was reported around 12.50am.

“The road is closed in both directions between the roundabout and the junction with B977.

“Please avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes if travelling.”

A96 remains closed after crash near Kintore

Traffic Scotland has reported the road is closed in both directions with traffic building up this morning in Kintore.

A diversion has been put in place through the town with traffic advised to leave the A96 at the B987 Northern Road when travelling eastbound.

From School Road, traffic can rejoin the A96 at Broomhill roundabout. The westbound diversion is the same in reverse.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received a call at 12.53am to assist police and ambulance.

Two appliances were dispatched from Inverurie and Kintore.

Crews have since left after making the scene safe.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed a number of its services will be diverted this morning due to the road closure.

All 9, 10 and X20 services will divert via Kintore or Dunecht to Westhill then onto the AWPR.

Pupils from Inverurie Academy and Kemnay Academy have also been told to expect delays with school transport.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Salman Malik, speaking at Prosper's Annual Lecture in Aberdeen. Aberdeen.
Veri Energy boss Salman Malik unveils his green dream for UK North Sea
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man caught with vile sexual images of children as young as 4
Dozens of balloons were released in memory of Jessica Rennie on what would have been her 11th birthday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'We are heartbroken': Family of Jessica Rennie pay tribute to their beautiful girl on…
Work begins on transforming the old Pizza the Action unit into a new takeaway. Image: Big Manny's Pizza.
Big Mannys' Pizza to open new takeaway in Stonehaven
Could RAAC be the ruin of Northfield Academy?
Northfield Academy's future in doubt as RAAC roof repairs could cost £1m
Could the fate of Liverpool's Church Street M&S be a sign of things to come for Aberdeen?
Could gym and student flat plans elsewhere hint at future for closed Aberdeen M&S…
Hugh Inkster with Davie Paton from Legion Scotland.
Hugh Inkster, who served with distinction and maintained the Ballater war memorial, dies aged…
Police officer amid warning about rogue traders in Perth
Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 - for the thrill of it
Co-op, Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie. Image: Google Maps
Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts
Council workers installing pole for LEZ sign
Work begins to install LEZ signs in Aberdeen ahead of enforcement in June