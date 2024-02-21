Section of A96 closed following crash near Kintore

A section of the A96 has been closed following an early morning crash near Kintore.

The collision involved one car and took place at Broomhill roundabout on the Aberdeen to Elgin road just before 1am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where police are still in attendance.

A post shared online by police states: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions due to a single vehicle crash near Broomhill Roundabout at Kintore, which was reported around 12.50am.

“The road is closed in both directions between the roundabout and the junction with B977.

“Please avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes if travelling.”

A96 remains closed after crash near Kintore

Traffic Scotland has reported the road is closed in both directions with traffic building up this morning in Kintore.

A diversion has been put in place through the town with traffic advised to leave the A96 at the B987 Northern Road when travelling eastbound.

From School Road, traffic can rejoin the A96 at Broomhill roundabout. The westbound diversion is the same in reverse.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received a call at 12.53am to assist police and ambulance.

Two appliances were dispatched from Inverurie and Kintore.

Crews have since left after making the scene safe.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed a number of its services will be diverted this morning due to the road closure.

All 9, 10 and X20 services will divert via Kintore or Dunecht to Westhill then onto the AWPR.

Pupils from Inverurie Academy and Kemnay Academy have also been told to expect delays with school transport.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.