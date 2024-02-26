Orange Lodge to launch in Stonehaven with march to Dunnottar Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Orange Lodge to launch in Stonehaven with march to Dunnottar Church

The application for the procession from the town hall was submitted by 'William Henry' and will be debated by the local committee.

By Reporter
An Orange Lodge is forming in Stonehaven and will gather in the town hall. Image: DC Thomson.
An Orange Lodge is forming in Stonehaven and will gather in the town hall.

A march to Dunnottar Church planned for next month will mark the opening of a new Orange Lodge in Stonehaven.

An application has been made for the organisation to use Stonehaven Town Hall as a gathering point before the procession on March 16.

The document states that around 200 people will be taking part in the march from the town hall at 2pm in Allardice Street to the cemetery at Dunnottar Church.

The proposed route takes the procession through Bridgefield, Dunnottar
Avenue and Low Wood Road.

Marchers to be formally dressed

Organisers say all participants will be in ‘formal dress’.

They also say the march will be controlled by ‘fully briefed’ Orange Institution marshalls wearing fluorescent vests.

The Pride of Rock Flute band has been listed as taking part in the march, with around six buses bringing participants to the Aberdeenshire town.

The application for the procession has been lodged by ‘William Henry’.

No objections have been filed against the application.

Public procession to be discussed

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will discuss the application on their agenda on Tuesday March 5.

Members will debate the application and make a ruling on whether the procession can go ahead with the recommendations made by the police and the local authority.

Dunnottar Castle. Image: Alan Rowan.

Police make recommendations ahead of Orange Lodge march

Police have outlined restrictions on the music to be played during the procession.

They said: “No music shall be played within 100m either side of a place of worship,
irrespective of whether or not a service is in progress.

“Keeping of time by means of a single tap on a snare drum may be permitted.

“From the proposed route this would be the South edge of the Carron, as Bridgefield begins, until past the BP garage on Dunnottar Avenue and then in reverse upon their return.”

Police have also recommended that the organiser must arrange a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order to ensure a road closure is in place over the route of the procession for its duration.

Dunnottar Castle is one of the main features of the logo.

Dunnottar Castle used in branding for Orange Lodge

In a logo for the Lodge seen by the Press and Journal, Dunnottar Castle forms the crest for the group.

The group say they are marching in memory of 167 people imprisoned in Dunnottar Castle in 1685.

Part of District 65, the new lodge will be known as Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Dunnottar Castle is one of the most photographed castles in Scotland.

