Orange Lodge to launch in Stonehaven with march to Dunnottar Church

A march to Dunnottar Church planned for next month will mark the opening of a new Orange Lodge in Stonehaven.

An application has been made for the organisation to use Stonehaven Town Hall as a gathering point before the procession on March 16.

The document states that around 200 people will be taking part in the march from the town hall at 2pm in Allardice Street to the cemetery at Dunnottar Church.

The proposed route takes the procession through Bridgefield, Dunnottar

Avenue and Low Wood Road.

Marchers to be formally dressed

Organisers say all participants will be in ‘formal dress’.

They also say the march will be controlled by ‘fully briefed’ Orange Institution marshalls wearing fluorescent vests.

The Pride of Rock Flute band has been listed as taking part in the march, with around six buses bringing participants to the Aberdeenshire town.

The application for the procession has been lodged by ‘William Henry’.

No objections have been filed against the application.

Public procession to be discussed

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will discuss the application on their agenda on Tuesday March 5.

Members will debate the application and make a ruling on whether the procession can go ahead with the recommendations made by the police and the local authority.

Police make recommendations ahead of Orange Lodge march

Police have outlined restrictions on the music to be played during the procession.

They said: “No music shall be played within 100m either side of a place of worship,

irrespective of whether or not a service is in progress.

“Keeping of time by means of a single tap on a snare drum may be permitted.

“From the proposed route this would be the South edge of the Carron, as Bridgefield begins, until past the BP garage on Dunnottar Avenue and then in reverse upon their return.”

Police have also recommended that the organiser must arrange a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order to ensure a road closure is in place over the route of the procession for its duration.

Dunnottar Castle used in branding for Orange Lodge

In a logo for the Lodge seen by the Press and Journal, Dunnottar Castle forms the crest for the group.

The group say they are marching in memory of 167 people imprisoned in Dunnottar Castle in 1685.

Part of District 65, the new lodge will be known as Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Dunnottar Castle is one of the most photographed castles in Scotland.