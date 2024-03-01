Is green your colour? Then this vibrant Alford farmhouse could be for you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is green your colour? Then this vibrant Alford farmhouse could be for you

With a rainbow of wall colours inside, this rural property has just hit the market for offers over £200,000.

By Bailey Moreton
This vibrant farmhouse in Alford is for sale for price over £200,000. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC
This vibrant farmhouse in Alford is for sale for price over £200,000. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

A traditional granite Alford farmhouse with a rainbow of different wall colours inside has gone on the market.

Templeton Farmhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread over two floors.

The sellers advertise an array of “traditional features” including high ceilings, high skirtings and a central staircase.

The current owners have also gone to town painting the rooms, including one painted a bright acid green and another ‘Barbie’ pink.

Templeton Farmhouse is located near Kildrummy, which is near Alford. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

The listing reads: “Entering the property from the front entrance vestibule, you will be immediately impressed by the space on offer which is further complimented by traditional features including high ceilings, coving, high skirtings and central staircase.”

There’s plenty of space and vibrant colours in the Templeton Farmhouse. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC
The spacious family bathroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

The ground floor includes two “generous bright reception rooms” overlooking the front garden, a large kitchen with “an abundance of wall and base units” with worktop surfaces, and a generous utility room.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a spacious family bathroom with three piece suite and shower over the bath.

Another of the bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC
One of the spacious bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

The upstairs accommodation is completed by the box room with Velux window, which “would make an ideal office or children’s nursery,” according to the sellers.

The house has a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC
This traditional, granite farmhouse has three bedrooms. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

The house is located in the rural Kildrummy area near Alford.

This traditional, granite farmhouse is up for sale. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

Sitting in a picturesque locale, the house offers easy access to the city in Aberdeen and the slopes at the Lecht Ski Centre.

The house is for sale for a price over £200,000.

The house sits in a picturesque piece of countryside, outside Alford in Aberdeenshire. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC

Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly village on the UK mainland?

