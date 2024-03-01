Is green your colour? Then this vibrant Alford farmhouse could be for you

A traditional granite Alford farmhouse with a rainbow of different wall colours inside has gone on the market.

Templeton Farmhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread over two floors.

The sellers advertise an array of “traditional features” including high ceilings, high skirtings and a central staircase.

The current owners have also gone to town painting the rooms, including one painted a bright acid green and another ‘Barbie’ pink.

The listing reads: “Entering the property from the front entrance vestibule, you will be immediately impressed by the space on offer which is further complimented by traditional features including high ceilings, coving, high skirtings and central staircase.”

The ground floor includes two “generous bright reception rooms” overlooking the front garden, a large kitchen with “an abundance of wall and base units” with worktop surfaces, and a generous utility room.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a spacious family bathroom with three piece suite and shower over the bath.

The upstairs accommodation is completed by the box room with Velux window, which “would make an ideal office or children’s nursery,” according to the sellers.

The house is located in the rural Kildrummy area near Alford.

Sitting in a picturesque locale, the house offers easy access to the city in Aberdeen and the slopes at the Lecht Ski Centre.

The house is for sale for a price over £200,000.