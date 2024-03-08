‘It was like living two lives’: Meet Aberdeen’s former glamour model who descended into drug addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It was like living two lives’: Meet Aberdeen’s former glamour model who descended into drug addiction

Vicki Rebecca - now in her 60s - has shared how she turned her life around after fame and fortune spiralled her into a world of drugs and rebellion.

By Shanay Taylor
Vicki Rebecca posing as Marilyn Monroe while she battled addiction.
Vicki Rebecca recalls how she lived two lives. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

A former Aberdeen model has spoken of her life during the 70s as her “glamourous” career spiralled into a world of addiction.

Vicki Rebecca has been a trained pyschotherapist for almost 30 years, helping people overcome a wide range of emotional issues.

And her work stems from her own experiences – from running away from home at 16 for the bright lights of London, to battling a heroin addiction for almost a decade.

Sitting down with me now, the 67-year-old bares all – from fame to drug abuse – ahead of her new book being released.

She hopes that by opening up in its pages, she can be an inspiration to others going through “tough times”.

Her latest book The Naked Truth is out at the end of the month. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

‘I felt like an outsider’

Growing up in Aberdeen was far from a “picture book life”, says Vicki who felt like an outsider in the city.

She said: “I was born in Aberdeen and brought up in Northfield. I went to what was called the Aberdeen High School for girls – it’s now Harlaw Academy.

“My mum used to take me on two buses everyday to go to that school. It was far from the picture book life.

“It was quite tough living in Northfield and going to a posh school. I was an outsider on both parts, I felt different and not as good.”

Vicki had a successful modelling career. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

Yearning for a better life, Vicki moved to London when she was only 16-years-old chasing fame and fortune.

She said: “I always imagined a bigger life for myself.”

Lights, camera and action soon found Vicki as she became a successful glamour model during the seventies.

She became a Marilyn Monroe lookalike. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

Describing it as living her “dream”, she feels proud of her modelling career.

She added: “London was brilliant, it was everything I imagined it would be and more. I enjoyed my modelling career, I was owning my sexuality.”

Vicki – who described herself as a “runaway” – made her way through the seedy photo booths of Soho of the 1970s before she became a page three girl and Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

Heartbreak led her to a life of addiction. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

She appeared on BBC’s hit television programme, The Two Ronnies, as well as featuring as ‘the nude’ in the title sequence of Bond film, Moonraker.

Although the big city soon became home to the youngster, a broken heart left her fluctuating between stardom, drugs and despair.

Vicki struggled with a heroin addiction for almost a decade, and she recalls being “a bit of a rebel”.

‘I was living two lives – as Marilyn Monroe and a junkie’

As her addiction spiralled out of control, Vicki was soon living two lives – as “Marilyn Monroe and a junkie”.

“I was eating McDonald’s, sitting in my joggers jacking up and then the next day, I’d be putting on my blonde wig to do a massive advertisement as Marilyn Monroe,” she said.

“This was going on simultaneously, which is what people find hard to understand.

“No one would have seen that. The people I worked with knew eventually as it became really obvious, but not in the photographs.”

She was living two lives. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

She returned home to Aberdeen in 1987 after battling with addiction for nearly a decade.

But, she managed to find a new outlet for her pain as a spiritual experience changed her life.

Since then, she has never looked back. Her only focus now is continuing to try and help others as best she can.

Vicki is now a trained pyscho-therapist. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

“Even though there was a lot of darkness, there was a lot of laughter. But, I think there is still such a stigma attached to addiction,” she said.

“I hold nothing back in my book – I felt that society needed a level of authenticity and for people to be brave, which I have been.

“I think that’s what’s inspirational.”

Vicki Rebecca hopes to be an inspiration to many. Image: Vicki Rebecca.

Vicki’s memoir, Naked Truth: Diary of a Glamour Model will be available digitally from March 20 or paperback from March 30th.

More information can be found on her website here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A trench is dug up on Holburn street in Aberdeen as roadworks begin.
'Mayhem': Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre
Suzanne Gardiner
'It's been crazy': Customers flock from London to snap up Jellycat toys at Midmar…
XL bully dogs Duchess and Lex
XL bully dog being cared for in Aberdeenshire will be put down after charity…
Jay McBain. Image: DC Thomson
Jealous man attacked ex and her neighbour in middle of the night
CR0015527 Cllr Michael Hutchison has been complaining about the opening of the Kittybrewster Retail Park. The owners of the site have ignored the council when they have contacted them to open up dialogue to improve the three lane junction. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 22/10/2019
Member of public stops drug-driver leaving with child in car
James McLean and David Walters
Orange Order to have day in court as they launch appeal to march through…
2
Police car outside St Machar Academy
'My son sent a text saying 'I'm scared'': Arrests made after police called to…
VSA CEO Sue Freeth is hugely disappointed" with the funding cut. Image: VSA
Shocked VSA boss demands urgent talks with council chiefs after £200k blow 'with no…
Telegraph News - Dundee - Jon Brady story; CR0008634 Visit to the Dundee JobCentre to see how Universal Credit works in practice. Picture Shows; detail of Universal Credit logo, Dundee Wellgate Jobcentre, Wellgate, Dundee, 01st May 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Inverness benefits cheat invented fictitious blind children
Union Street council grant scheme.
More firms plotting Union Street move as grants scheme gets £500,000 boost amid demand