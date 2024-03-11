Vivaldi with a Nordic twist at Aberdeen Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vivaldi with a Nordic twist at Aberdeen Music Hall

Pekka Kuusisto and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra had north-east music lovers on their feet after giving the Four Seasons a blast of fresh Nordic air.

Conductor and violinist Pekka Kuusisto led the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in charismatic fashion at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: SCO
By Calum Petrie

I’m not usually a fan of tampering with the classics. They’re classics for a reason, and it rarely ends well in my opinion.

But Pekka Kuusisto’s innovative take on Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons will live long in the memory.

The Finnish conductor – and violinist – involved the audience during regular, but not unwelcome, interludes with that eccentric, dry humour known to those who have some experience of the Finns.

He admitted before the start that although Vivaldi’s name was on the ticket, the evening was about so much more than the Italian Baroque genius.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s Four Seasons remained true enough to the original, with one exception – Ale Carr and his cittern (a guitar-like stringed instrument dating from Vivaldi’s own Renaissance period).

And it definitely added something different yet enriching to Vivaldi’s four violin concerti known and loved by afficionados and laymen alike.

Ale Carr. Image: SCO

Each piece falls under the category of ‘recognised by people who know nothing about classical music’.

Turns out you can fuse Italian Baroque and Nordic folk

Carr, a Swede, is acknowledged as one of the leading players of plucked string instruments within the Nordic folk tradition.

And speaking of Nordic folk, what made Saturday night’s concert very much ‘Vivaldi with a twist’ was that each concerto was interspersed by a traditional Nordic folk song. It was in these that Carr and his cittern really came to the fore.

The first one, Idas sommarvisa, was a tribute to the recently passed Georg Riedel, the Swedish composer behind the music for Astrid Lindgren’s children’s films (think Pippi Longstocking).

The final Nordic piece was 34-year-old Carr’s own, which he’d written for his young daughter.

I must admit, I wasn’t expecting such a Nordic influence in a Vivaldi concert, but again, it just worked.

Perhaps more than anything it showed that music has no borders.

The first half of the evening saw the orchestra perform The Birds (1928) by the Italian Ottorino Respighi and Birds of Paradise (2008) by Carr’s fellow Swede Andrea Tarrodi. Yes, there was something of an avian theme to the evening’s entertainment.

Aberdeen Music Hall lucky to have Pekka Kuusisto for the night

Pekka Kuusisto. Image: SCO

But really, it was all about the second half.

I’ve done a few of these reviews of classical concerts at the Music Hall, and haven’t seen it as full as it was on Saturday night. There may have been the odd empty seat but it looked packed to me.

Many of them stood to applaud at the denouement, which again, doesn’t always happen.

It’s testament to the timeless, enduring appeal of Vivaldi’s inspiring, uplifting, music 300 years down the line.

But it’s also testament to the brilliance of Pekka Kuusisto in simultaneously repackaging and staying true to the Italian master’s genius.

Together with his very Finnish charisma, which held the evening together and the performers and audience as one, Aberdeen was lucky to have him, if only for one night.

As was the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, who remain a credit to the artistic and cultural landscape in this country.

The evening was sponsored by the Honorary Consulate of Finland. All I can say is well done to all involved. In somewhat insular times, international collaboration still produces some of the best art.

