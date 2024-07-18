Aberdeen Frontrunners: How an inclusive running club is building community and boosting wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Frontrunners: How an inclusive running club is building community and boosting wellbeing

With a focus on LGBTQIA+ community representation, this Granite City club continues to grow.

The Aberdeen Frontrunners is an inclusive running club. Image: Aberdeen Frontrunners.
By Ross Hempseed

A Granite City running club is offering an alternative way for LGBTQIA+ people to find community.

Aberdeen Frontrunners welcomes runners of all abilities, backgrounds and identities.

Since September 2019 it has grown to 56 regular members, who meet twice a week to run along Aberdeen Beach and the picturesque trails of Duthie Park.

For many, the club is a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and a welcome alternative to socialising in LGBTQIA+ bars.

Runners going past Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Aberdeen Frontrunners.

The act of exercise is also a form of therapy and has helped members make strides not only on the pavement but also with their mental health.

The rhythm of footsteps, fresh air and encouragement of other runners create an ideal environment.

This is echoed by club president, Daniel Carr.

Daniel Carr is the president of the running club. Image: Aberdeen Frontrunners.

The 28-year-old finance assistant said: “When people look back at their school days, when they weren’t so sure of their sexuality, who they were, and shied away from sport for whatever reason, we are seeing a resurgence with those people eager to start running.

“We definitely see people wanting to join for the community aspect of the club. They are just looking for friends whilst getting into running.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster.”

Aberdeen Frontrunners continues to grow

The club continues to grow, taking in its largest group of new members at the start of the year.

When asked what makes the club different from others in the city, Mr Carr said Aberdeen Frontrunners puts inclusivity at its forefront.

Another core mission for the club is to promote the creation of a third running category in races across the north-east.

Normally races are split by gender; however, the club believe a non-binary category would be truly inclusive.

Club champions inclusivity

He added: “What we have been doing with the committee over the past year or so, is trying to champion more inclusivity.

“So we have been contacting some of our local runs and asking if a non-binary category is an option and then we would promote these to our members, runs that everyone in the club can do.”

The group have had some success convincing organisers of the Illuminator Run in Aboyne to add a non-binary category.

Aberdeen Frontrunners at Grampian Pride 2024. Image: Aberdeen Frontrunners.

Runners have been encouraged by the support from the wider community, with Mr Carr recalling football fans cheering them on following a match at Pittodrie.

He said: “I think seeing the street filled with people and them cheering you on is great to see.

“We haven’t encountered any negativity yet, so there’s little reason to be nervous while out on runs, so it’s much more relaxed.

“The club is really good at keeping everyone together, cheering everyone on, and never leaving anyone behind.”

