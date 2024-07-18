Aberdeen Frontrunners: How an inclusive running club is building community and boosting wellbeing

A Granite City running club is offering an alternative way for LGBTQIA+ people to find community.

Aberdeen Frontrunners welcomes runners of all abilities, backgrounds and identities.

Since September 2019 it has grown to 56 regular members, who meet twice a week to run along Aberdeen Beach and the picturesque trails of Duthie Park.

For many, the club is a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and a welcome alternative to socialising in LGBTQIA+ bars.

The act of exercise is also a form of therapy and has helped members make strides not only on the pavement but also with their mental health.

The rhythm of footsteps, fresh air and encouragement of other runners create an ideal environment.

This is echoed by club president, Daniel Carr.

The 28-year-old finance assistant said: “When people look back at their school days, when they weren’t so sure of their sexuality, who they were, and shied away from sport for whatever reason, we are seeing a resurgence with those people eager to start running.

“We definitely see people wanting to join for the community aspect of the club. They are just looking for friends whilst getting into running.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster.”

Aberdeen Frontrunners continues to grow

The club continues to grow, taking in its largest group of new members at the start of the year.

When asked what makes the club different from others in the city, Mr Carr said Aberdeen Frontrunners puts inclusivity at its forefront.

Another core mission for the club is to promote the creation of a third running category in races across the north-east.

Normally races are split by gender; however, the club believe a non-binary category would be truly inclusive.

Club champions inclusivity

He added: “What we have been doing with the committee over the past year or so, is trying to champion more inclusivity.

“So we have been contacting some of our local runs and asking if a non-binary category is an option and then we would promote these to our members, runs that everyone in the club can do.”

The group have had some success convincing organisers of the Illuminator Run in Aboyne to add a non-binary category.

Runners have been encouraged by the support from the wider community, with Mr Carr recalling football fans cheering them on following a match at Pittodrie.

He said: “I think seeing the street filled with people and them cheering you on is great to see.

“We haven’t encountered any negativity yet, so there’s little reason to be nervous while out on runs, so it’s much more relaxed.

“The club is really good at keeping everyone together, cheering everyone on, and never leaving anyone behind.”