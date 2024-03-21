£1 million Bounty Competitions winner: ‘My dream to retire can finally come true’

It’s 7pm and I’m speaking to Scotland’s newest millionaire, Sheila Ross, as she finishes the last couple of hours of her shift at the Banff care home where she works.

“I didn’t want to leave and let anyone down – we’re so short staffed,” the 63-year-old says, from an office at Mears supported living at Knock Street, Whitehills.

The humble grandmother was in “complete shock” when she received a call at work just after 4pm today from Bounty Competitions to say she had won £1 million in its latest giveaway.

Sheila – who has lived in the same house in Banff for 45 years with her husband, Martin – bought just two tickets totalling £20, while people like her son, Mark, spent hundreds entering.

Sheila and her husband have been speaking for some time about the day they could finally retire, particularly for Martin’s sake as he battles rheumatoid arthritis while working in the tough-going building trade.

“All we do is work, work, work,” she explained.

But their dream can now become a reality after Sheila’s number was picked from 142,000 entries.

“My colleague came down with the video on her phone, as I usually don’t look at my phone at work,” she explained.

“I thought it was a prank, and it was only when Calvin (a Bounty owner) started speaking to me that I thought ‘this is real’.

“I was crying, I couldn’t speak. I was total shock and still am.

“I’ve never won raffles, I’ve never won competitions even though I’ve tried everything.

“Everyone at work was just ecstatic, saying that it couldn’t happen to a nicer person. It’s me that’s always helping everyone else out.”

The moment that Bounty Competition organisers, Calvin and Leanne Davidson, announced the winner was captured in a livestream video online and watched by thousands of people.

While many were understandably disappointed they hadn’t won, there was nothing but joy for the emotional grandmother.

The Bounty team dropped everything to head straight up to Banff to present Sheila with her cheque at work.

They showered her with confetti and sprayed champagne, and transferred the £1 million pounds over to her bank account this evening.

“I’ve looked at my bank statement but, even then, I still don’t think it’s real,” she said.

So what now for the Banff millionaire?

Earlier this year, Sheila’s son had asked if his parents would like to join him and his son, six-year-old Owen, on a holiday to Magaluf in April.

But Sheila had told him they couldn’t come as they had to work.

“We will be going now!” she said.

The couple love their holidays, with many dream destinations on the list including Thailand and a trip to Disneyland in Florida with their grandson when he is a bit older.

The pair also can’t see themselves moving away from Banff, but will consider swapping their two-storey house for something on one floor.

I asked if she is prepared for the reaction she’ll get from people when she pops to the local shops tomorrow.

She just laughed and said she has “felt like a celebrity all day.”

“I’m just so shocked that someone like me can win this,” she said.

“I’m so incredibly grateful.”

Calvin Davidson, from Bounty Competitions, said: “This has been the best experience ever making someone local a millionaire. I don’t think we will ever have a feeling like this again.

“We’d just like to thank everyone for taking part in this life changing competition, well done again to Sheila and her husband.”