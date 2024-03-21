£1 million Bounty Competitions winner: ‘My dream to retire can finally come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£1 million Bounty Competitions winner: ‘My dream to retire can finally come true’

Despite becoming a millionaire while she was at work today, Banff support worker Sheila Ross made sure to finish her unforgettable shift.

By Ashleigh Barbour
Sheila Ross - the £1million Bounty Competitions winner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sheila Ross - the £1million Bounty Competitions winner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It’s 7pm and I’m speaking to Scotland’s newest millionaire, Sheila Ross, as she finishes the last couple of hours of her shift at the Banff care home where she works.

“I didn’t want to leave and let anyone down – we’re so short staffed,” the 63-year-old says, from an office at Mears supported living at Knock Street, Whitehills.

The humble grandmother was in “complete shock” when she received a call at work just after 4pm today from Bounty Competitions to say she had won £1 million in its latest giveaway.

Sheila – who has lived in the same house in Banff for 45 years with her husband, Martin – bought just two tickets totalling £20, while people like her son, Mark, spent hundreds entering.

Sheila and her husband have been speaking for some time about the day they could finally retire, particularly for Martin’s sake as he battles rheumatoid arthritis while working in the tough-going building trade.

“All we do is work, work, work,” she explained.

Sheila will stay at work until 9pm tonight despite becoming a millionaire during her shift. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But their dream can now become a reality after Sheila’s number was picked from 142,000 entries.

“My colleague came down with the video on her phone, as I usually don’t look at my phone at work,” she explained.

“I thought it was a prank, and it was only when Calvin (a Bounty owner) started speaking to me that I thought ‘this is real’.

“I was crying, I couldn’t speak. I was total shock and still am.

“I’ve never won raffles, I’ve never won competitions even though I’ve tried everything.

“Everyone at work was just ecstatic, saying that it couldn’t happen to a nicer person. It’s me that’s always helping everyone else out.”

The moment that Bounty Competition organisers, Calvin and Leanne Davidson, announced the winner was captured in a livestream video online and watched by thousands of people.

The organisers used an online number generator to pick a winning number out of 142,000 entries

While many were understandably disappointed they hadn’t won, there was nothing but joy for the emotional grandmother.

The Bounty team dropped everything to head straight up to Banff to present Sheila with her cheque at work.

They showered her with confetti and sprayed champagne, and transferred the £1 million pounds over to her bank account this evening.

“I’ve looked at my bank statement but, even then, I still don’t think it’s real,” she said.

So what now for the Banff millionaire?

Earlier this year, Sheila’s son had asked if his parents would like to join him and his son, six-year-old Owen, on a holiday to Magaluf in April.

But Sheila had told him they couldn’t come as they had to work.

“We will be going now!” she said.

The couple love their holidays, with many dream destinations on the list including Thailand and a trip to Disneyland in Florida with their grandson when he is a bit older.

The pair also can’t see themselves moving away from Banff, but will consider swapping their two-storey house for something on one floor.

The moment Sheila was told she was a millionaire

I asked if she is prepared for the reaction she’ll get from people when she pops to the local shops tomorrow.

She just laughed and said she has “felt like a celebrity all day.”

“I’m just so shocked that someone like me can win this,” she said.

“I’m so incredibly grateful.”

Calvin Davidson, from Bounty Competitions, said: “This has been the best experience ever making someone local a millionaire. I don’t think we will ever have a feeling like this again.

“We’d just like to thank everyone for taking part in this life changing competition, well done again to Sheila and her husband.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live.
P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash
Post Thumbnail
Emergency services attend incident on Peterhead street
Roadworks on Holburn Street criticised by local business owners.
'It's been hell': Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street
Enthusiastic young cooks at Peterhead Academy.
Can north-east youngsters help safeguard our seafood industry?
Developers fear their grand plans for the former Alba Gate site will be refused by council planners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'The mind boggles': Plans to demolish Aberdeen oil office for EV charging site could…
The Bridge of Don bike path could cut down on car use.
New £3m cycle path could link Bridge of Don and Blackdog
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Donald McBoyle, known as Donald McBoyle, 73 (DOB: 06/03/1951) now of Hanover Court, Inverurie, pled guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman, then aged 76, with a vibrator Picture shows; John Donald McBoyle. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (left) / DC Thomson (right) Date; Unknown
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour