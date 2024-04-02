Woman, 52, dies in hospital six days after crash near Crathes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 52, dies in hospital six days after crash near Crathes

Tracey Ann Giles was the pedestrian involved in the accident on the A93 on Sunday, March 24.

By Ellie Milne
A93 surrounded by trees on each side.
The crash happened on the A93 between Banchory and Crathes. Image: Google Street View.

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash near Crathes last month has died in hospital.

The incident took place on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road near Milton of Crathes on Sunday, March 24 and involved a pedestrian and a white Renault Twingo.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries and died six days later on Saturday, March 30.

She has now been named as Tracey Ann Giles from the Aboyne area.

Her sister has shared a statement through the police saying Tracey will be “much missed” by everyone.

She also thanked those who stopped and helped at the scene.

She said: “Tracey will be much missed by everyone who knew her. We would like to thank everyone who was there on the night and helped Tracey.

“We are forever grateful to whoever went to the get defibrillator for her and to the medical staff who have showed compassion and kindness in caring for Tracey and looking after me during this difficult time.

“We are still trying to come to terms with what has happened and we are asking for privacy at this time.”

Driver ripped defibrillator from wall

The Press and Journal reported last week how Dee Malone had been travelling home to Banchory when he came across the serious crash. 

Shocked by the scenes before him, the 29-year-old dump truck driver sprang into action, racing to collect a defibrillator from Crathes village hall.

Dee Malone from Banchory – pictured with his son Finn – wasted no time in helping first responders in the aftermath of the A93 crash.

He explained how he was forced to rip the life-saving device off the wall as he had “no time to waste.”

“I got there quick – only being about 200 to 300 meters away if that – but then I had to rip the defibrillator off the wall due to the wrong code being put on the front of it,” he said.

“It was a quick decision as I had no time to waste.”

Inquiries into Crathes crash continue

Police and paramedics were made aware of the accident at about 7.20pm on Sunday, March 24.

A stretch of the road was closed for about five hours while officers carried out a full investigation of the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing with any witnesses asked to come forward with information.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can assist is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2979 of Sunday, March 24.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Host Jules Hudson will be taking a Sydney couple around several homes in Aberdeenshire to help them Escape to the Country. Image: Steve Gill Photography/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire the dream for Sydney couple looking to Escape to the Country
Picture shows; Amy Finnie and Simon Allsopp. Supplied by Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.
'It was meant to be their year': Wedding photographer's emotional tribute to Amy Finnie
A92 from the Charleston flyover
A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks
Port of Aberdeen was used by more than 700 vessels associated with offshore wind projects last year, including the Blue Tern, pictured.
Port of Aberdeen's new £25 million upgrade is funding route 'priority'
Balmoral
New tickets on sale to see INSIDE Balmoral Castle as King opens rooms for…
The design of the Deeside mansion planned by Alastair Storey has raised some eyebrows.
'Taste is subjective': Tycoon's team hits back at critics as Abergeldie Estate mansion row…
The exterior front of the Dolphin chipper
Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale
A police officer stands outside the Premier Express at the scene in Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead shop cordoned off by police after robbery
The noise could be heard in Torry.
'I thought it was the apocalypse': Ship horn blasting from harbour keeps Aberdonians awake
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum voted off after 'tattie scone' gnocchi blunder