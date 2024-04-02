Woman, 52, dies in hospital six days after crash near Crathes

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash near Crathes last month has died in hospital.

The incident took place on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road near Milton of Crathes on Sunday, March 24 and involved a pedestrian and a white Renault Twingo.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries and died six days later on Saturday, March 30.

She has now been named as Tracey Ann Giles from the Aboyne area.

Her sister has shared a statement through the police saying Tracey will be “much missed” by everyone.

She also thanked those who stopped and helped at the scene.

She said: “Tracey will be much missed by everyone who knew her. We would like to thank everyone who was there on the night and helped Tracey.

“We are forever grateful to whoever went to the get defibrillator for her and to the medical staff who have showed compassion and kindness in caring for Tracey and looking after me during this difficult time.

“We are still trying to come to terms with what has happened and we are asking for privacy at this time.”

Driver ripped defibrillator from wall

The Press and Journal reported last week how Dee Malone had been travelling home to Banchory when he came across the serious crash.

Shocked by the scenes before him, the 29-year-old dump truck driver sprang into action, racing to collect a defibrillator from Crathes village hall.

He explained how he was forced to rip the life-saving device off the wall as he had “no time to waste.”

“I got there quick – only being about 200 to 300 meters away if that – but then I had to rip the defibrillator off the wall due to the wrong code being put on the front of it,” he said.

“It was a quick decision as I had no time to waste.”

Inquiries into Crathes crash continue

Police and paramedics were made aware of the accident at about 7.20pm on Sunday, March 24.

A stretch of the road was closed for about five hours while officers carried out a full investigation of the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing with any witnesses asked to come forward with information.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can assist is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2979 of Sunday, March 24.”