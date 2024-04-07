Second-hand shopppie reopens in Methlick following local demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Second-hand shopppie reopens in Methlick following local demand

Formerly called The Mini Market, the store first opened more than 40 years ago.

By Shanay Taylor
Volunteers of the second-hand shoppie in Methlick. Image: Sarah Mackie.
Volunteers of the second-hand shoppie in Methlick. Image: Sarah Mackie.

A second-hand shop has reopened in Methlick after it was forced to close during covid.

Customers got to step back in time last month as the second-hand shoppie opened its doors once again.

Formerly called the mini market, which originally opened over 40 years ago, the shop has been in demand for quite some time.

They receive lots of donations. Image: Sarah Mackie.

Speaking to Mrs Isobella Buchan, one of the original volunteers of the second-hand shoppie, she revealed that she has been inundated with locals asking her when the shop will reopen.

Adding: “We’ve decided to reopen the second-hand shoppie because we’ve had so much demand for it.

“We have a really lovely community and people from nearby and afar come along to grab a bargain.”

To open every second Saturday of each month until October

An array of items are on display. Image: Sarah Mackie.

The second-hand shoppie will open every second Saturday of each month until October.

When the bargain shop reopened last month for the first time in a few years, volunteers shared how successful it has been.

Saying: “Lots of people enjoy a bargain and with the cost of living, there are plenty of bargains to be had in the second-hand shoppie.

The second-hand shoppie first opened 40 years ago. Image: Sarah Mackie.

“We’ve had people travel in from Peterhead and Inverurie, they come from all over.”

The shop receives a “generous” amount of donations from locals within the community.

Everything from household items, including tremendous china and mugs to children’s toys and books as well as adult books and jigsaws is on display.

There is also a selection of jewellery which is on offer at the second-hand shoppie.

More than £300 raised at last month’s event

The funds raised go to Methlick Kirk where a huge variety of activities take place. Last month they managed to raise over £300 for their local church.

However, they are hoping to raise even more again next weekend.

The second-hand shoppie is in Methlick. Image: Sarah Mackie.

Mrs Buchan shared how she loves volunteering within her community and how she plans to sell homemade jam alongside Mrs Florence Cadger, who also volunteers at the shop.

The next second-hand shoppie event is taking place at Methlick Kirk next Saturday, April13.

Having been part of the town’s community for over four decades, Mrs Buchan is delighted to see it come to life once again.

Work FINALLY begins on the new £3.3 million Macduff Aldi store

.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047574 Story by Ben Hendry Aberdeen University, Aberdeen Story on Aberdeen University Principal George Boyne. Pictured is Aberdeen University Principal George Boyne Thursday 4th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In the eye of the storm: Principal George Boyne opens up on battle to…
Mechelle Clark outside Melt
Top bakers support Aberdeen 'baking queen' as she fights back from breast cancer diagnosis
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings across north, north-east and islands
RGU student parking problems.
RGU students lash out at 'nightmare' Garthdee parking as residents could pay for permits
3
Nicola Sanderson outside her new Farm and Fancy shop in Alford.
'We fell in love with it': Meet the mum who moved from the Borders…
Cults Academy has fallen to 16th place on the league table. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Cults Academy drops out of prestigious 'top 10' schools list
Douglas Boal admitted stalking his co-worker at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Photo of Douglas outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singing support worker from Aberdeen who stalked colleague struck off
Alliohe Booalew pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
Passengers outside Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen passengers still face liquid limits as airport given deadline extension