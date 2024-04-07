Second-hand shopppie reopens in Methlick following local demand

A second-hand shop has reopened in Methlick after it was forced to close during covid.

Customers got to step back in time last month as the second-hand shoppie opened its doors once again.

Formerly called the mini market, which originally opened over 40 years ago, the shop has been in demand for quite some time.

Speaking to Mrs Isobella Buchan, one of the original volunteers of the second-hand shoppie, she revealed that she has been inundated with locals asking her when the shop will reopen.

Adding: “We’ve decided to reopen the second-hand shoppie because we’ve had so much demand for it.

“We have a really lovely community and people from nearby and afar come along to grab a bargain.”

To open every second Saturday of each month until October

When the bargain shop reopened last month for the first time in a few years, volunteers shared how successful it has been.

Saying: “Lots of people enjoy a bargain and with the cost of living, there are plenty of bargains to be had in the second-hand shoppie.

“We’ve had people travel in from Peterhead and Inverurie, they come from all over.”

The shop receives a “generous” amount of donations from locals within the community.

Everything from household items, including tremendous china and mugs to children’s toys and books as well as adult books and jigsaws is on display.

There is also a selection of jewellery which is on offer at the second-hand shoppie.

More than £300 raised at last month’s event

The funds raised go to Methlick Kirk where a huge variety of activities take place. Last month they managed to raise over £300 for their local church.

However, they are hoping to raise even more again next weekend.

Mrs Buchan shared how she loves volunteering within her community and how she plans to sell homemade jam alongside Mrs Florence Cadger, who also volunteers at the shop.

The next second-hand shoppie event is taking place at Methlick Kirk next Saturday, April13.

Having been part of the town’s community for over four decades, Mrs Buchan is delighted to see it come to life once again.

