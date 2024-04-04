Warning as Aberdeen Taylor Swift fans tricked into online ticket scam

A number of Taylor Swift fans in Aberdeen have been tricked into a fraudulent online ticket sale.

Police revealed that concert goers have been scammed while looking to buy tickets for the singer’s sold-out UK tour dates.

Officers have dealt with a total of 16 reported incidents received from people in Aberdeen, as well as Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders and Lanarkshire.

It is suspected that over £5,000 has been fraudulently paid in the last two weeks.

Police explained that many of these frauds are taking place on online marketplace platforms.

Police warns Taylor Swift fans about fake ticket sales

Police Scotland have shared a number of recommendations to avoid being scammed when purchasing online tickets.

These include: