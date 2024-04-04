Warning as Aberdeen Taylor Swift fans tricked into online ticket scam

A number of Taylor Swift fans in Aberdeen have been tricked into a fraudulent online ticket sale.
Police revealed that concert goers have been scammed while looking to buy tickets for the singer’s sold-out UK tour dates.
Officers have dealt with a total of 16 reported incidents received from people in Aberdeen, as well as Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders and Lanarkshire.
It is suspected that over £5,000 has been fraudulently paid in the last two weeks.
Police explained that many of these frauds are taking place on online marketplace platforms.
Police warns Taylor Swift fans about fake ticket sales
Police Scotland have shared a number of recommendations to avoid being scammed when purchasing online tickets.
These include:
- Be vigilant and ensure you are buying from legitimate sources, checking any bank details being provided.
- Before purchasing, carefully review the ticket details to ensure their authenticity.
- Check for accurate event information, including the date, time, and venue.
- Pay attention to the seating section or assigned seats, which can indicate fraudulent tickets.
- When purchasing tickets online, prioritise secure payment methods to safeguard your financial information.
- Credit cards and reputable online payment platforms offer additional protection against fraudulent transactions.
- Avoid paying with cash, wire transfers, or unsecured payment methods.