Season’s first cruise ship arrives – but tourists shuttled into Aberdeen by small boats due to weather

Aberdeen’s first cruise liner of the season arrived this morning, but couldn’t berth in the South Harbour due to weather conditions.

Thousands of tourists arrived in the Granite city earlier today as the AIDAsol German-flagged liner travelled all the way from Germany.

However, due to unsuitable weather, the vessel anchored in the bay and took guests into Duthies Quay, North Harbour.

The ship, carrying 1,998 guests and 629 crew, has arrived from Hamburg, Germany for a day-long stopover before setting sail in the evening for Kirkwall, Orkney Islands.

As the ship could not land in South Harbour, guests were shuttled to shore by small boats.

The port currently has 58 cruise calls scheduled for 2024, including 22 maiden calls, highlighting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s growing appeal as a cruise destination.

Passengers are expected to board buses from Duthie’s Quay to explore the Granite City.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen, said: “With a record number of bookings and a diverse range of visiting vessels, we are poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years and are eager to showcase the best of what Aberdeen and the surrounding region has to offer.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard added: “Aberdeen is establishing itself as a must-visit destination for cruise ships and the 2024 season is one we can build upon further.

“As a council we are delivering transformation through the City Centre and Beach Masterplan – thus ensuring that visitors enjoy a great experience when they disembark.”

Bookings extend as far as 2027, by which time over 100 cruise calls are anticipated, featuring industry giants like Fred. Olsen Cruises and Holland America.

