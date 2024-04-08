Season’s first cruise ship arrives – but tourists shuttled into Aberdeen by small boats due to weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Season’s first cruise ship arrives – but tourists shuttled into Aberdeen by small boats due to weather

The vessel was supposed to dock in South Harbour but could not get into the port to drop off passengers.

By Shanay Taylor & Chris Cromar
The ship is anchored in the North Sea as tourists are transferred to shore by small boats.
The ship is anchored in the North Sea as tourists are transferred to shore by small boats.

Aberdeen’s first cruise liner of the season arrived this morning, but couldn’t berth in the South Harbour due to weather conditions.

Thousands of tourists arrived in the Granite city earlier today as the AIDAsol German-flagged liner travelled all the way from Germany.

However, due to unsuitable weather, the vessel anchored in the bay and took guests into Duthies Quay, North Harbour.

The ship, carrying 1,998 guests and 629 crew, has arrived from Hamburg, Germany for a day-long stopover before setting sail in the evening for Kirkwall, Orkney Islands.

One of the small vessels taking the passengers to the shore.

First cruise liner arrives but guests shuttled to shore by small boats

As the ship could not land in South Harbour, guests were shuttled to shore by small boats.

The port currently has 58 cruise calls scheduled for 2024, including 22 maiden calls, highlighting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s growing appeal as a cruise destination.

Passengers are expected to board buses from Duthie’s Quay to explore the Granite City.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen, said: “With a record number of bookings and a diverse range of visiting vessels, we are poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years and are eager to showcase the best of what Aberdeen and the surrounding region has to offer.”

There are almost 2,000 tourists on the AidaSol.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard added: “Aberdeen is establishing itself as a must-visit destination for cruise ships and the 2024 season is one we can build upon further.

“As a council we are delivering transformation through the City Centre and Beach Masterplan – thus ensuring that visitors enjoy a great experience when they disembark.”

Bookings extend as far as 2027, by which time over 100 cruise calls are anticipated, featuring industry giants like Fred. Olsen Cruises and Holland America.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal  on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt
Sarah Smith, of lightbulb.coach.
Meet the Aberdeen mum coaching people all over the world
Mirror image: Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine
Russell Anderson: Is now the perfect time for some financial spring cleaning?
Duncan's of Banchory plans have been approved.
Duncan's of Banchory flats plan approved and new Fraserburgh statue revealed
James Martin
Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025
Pennan Inn
Delight as Pennan Inn owners announce reopening date
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
EDIT in Bon Accord
EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location
Emily McDonald CCTV image
Police believe missing Emily McDonald may have travelled to Aberdeen or Peterhead