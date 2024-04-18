Bounty Competitions to return derelict Foggie church ‘to its former glory’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bounty Competitions to return derelict Foggie church ‘to its former glory’

We reveal what the historic property - which will be raffled off - will look like inside...

By Shanay Taylor
Bounty Competitions to renovate the historic church. Image: Bounty Competitions.
Bounty Competitions to renovate the historic church. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Bounty Competitions has given away flash cars, new-build homes and even one million pounds.

Now, owners Calvin and Leanne Davidson are gearing up to offer their most ambitious prize to date – a renovated historic church in Aberchirder, a village more commonly known as Foggie.

The couple are currently making over West Hall Church, a project they describe as a “mega build”.

The pair are renovating the church. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Bounty Competitions secured church for bargain price

The vacant building, which dates back to 1893, sits in the heart of the community on the corner of the junction between North Street and Cornhill Road.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Calvin said they hope to “bring some life back into the church for the community.”

They are also optimistic the renovation will “change someone’s life forever.”

It has taken them almost two years to get planning permission. Image: Bounty Competitions.

He added: “We didn’t want to do it for any other reason apart from we thought it would be nice to clean up the area.

“We did think about holiday letting it out, but we thought we could change somebody’s life here with this if we run it as a competition.”

Work has started on the former church. Image: Bounty Competitions.

The building went to auction a couple of years ago and the couple secured the church for a bargain price of £35,000.

It has taken them almost two years to get planning permission and a building warrant, but work has now started.

Renovation will take one year to complete

Due to West Hall Church being a listed building, Calvin and Leanne need to adhere to specifications required by the council, including keeping original features.

To ensure the project is carried out correctly, the couple have brought in Etch Architects to take control of the design.

The church will change someone’s life. Image: Bounty Competitions.

They also plan on keeping the renovation work local, bringing in JHJ Construction and Allan Electrical Turriff to lead the workforce.

Etch Architects are taking control of the design. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Calvin added: “We’re going to keep it all local. The rest of the work will be sub-contracted locally, so it’s going to give loads of local tradesman a good job for about a year.”

They will be documenting the renovation process, which can be followed on their social media pages such as Facebook.

What the church will look like. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Community delighted with renovation plans

Since announcing their latest project, the prize draw business owners can’t believe the amount of support they have received from the community.

Calvin concluded: “The bowling club from Aberchirder came to see us, as well as numerous people just knocking at the house saying thank you.

“We’ve had lots of people turning up to the door thanking us for doing it, it’s lovely.

“It’s super exciting to know that not not only are we tidying up the local area, we could change another family’s life with this epic win.”

The project will take one year to complete. Image: Bounty Competitions.

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sara Irvine has been named locally as the woman who died following an incident in Tillydrone. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'I'm so numb': Sister of woman who died in Tillydrone incident pays tribute
Paul Clarkson was handed a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000
The singles took in views of Dunnottar Castle as they searched for romance.
Singles walk success: 100 lonely hearts explore Stonehaven to meet their match
Cannabis farm uncovered at Fraserburgh property. Image: Shutterstock.
Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh
Lynne McIntyre and Adam McLaughlin share their thoughts on Union Street roadworks.
Are Union Street roadworks a trade 'killer' or the start of bright new future?
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street
Officers at the scene of the incident in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death
Alex Dowall.
FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery