Northern Star Business Awards 2024: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

The awards recognise successful and growing businesses which make a positive impact on the north-east economy.

By Alex Banks
Elaine Donald with WM Donald's business of the year accolade at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024. Image: Newsline Media
WM Donald landed the top prize at the 20th anniversary Northern Star Business Awards last night.

The civil engineering firm based near Stonehaven was named as 2024 business of the year.

More than 850 people attended the ceremony at P&J Live, hosted by TV star Edith Bowman.

The Northern Star Awards 2024.
Guests gather for the Northern Star Business Awards 2024 at P&J Live. Image: Newsline Media

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) run the awards in association with Brodies.

They recognise successful and growing businesses making a positive impact on the north-east economy.

The night saw awards handed out across 15 categories for businesses and individuals.

WM Donald wins top prize

WM Donald claimed its title after nearly doubling turnover in the two years to the end of March 2023.

It is one of the biggest civil engineering and construction firms in the north-east, employing more than 230 people.

The firm has been lead civil engineering contractor on some of Aberdeen’s largest housing developments.

It is also the main civil subcontractor on the £27 million One (Opportunity North East) Seedpod food and drink industry innovation hub.

One SeedPod is taking shape at Craibstone.
One SeedPod is taking shape at Craibstone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The contractor scooped a double win last night as it also came away with the inspiring futures award.

Founded in 1977 by husband-and-wife Willie and Elaine Donald, the firm has gained a reputation for its work with other organisations to address a widening skills gap in civil engineering and construction.

The company has operating bases in Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth.

Awards show how ‘brilliant’ north-east is, says chief executive

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said the Northern Star Awards showcased outstanding work across many sectors.

He added: “These awards reflect what a brilliant place the north-east is to live, work, study, visit, invest and do business.

“All of our finalists deserve the recognition they have received tonight.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick speaking at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024. Image: Newsline Media

“On behalf of the chamber I want to say a huge congratulations to our winners.

“The Northern Star awards provide a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses from all sectors, of all sizes, and from across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.”

There were special awards for Trinity Centre owner Ardent Group, in recognition of its work to regenerate Union Street and support emerging entrepreneurs.

Hundreds of guests celebrate success at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024. Image: Newsline Media

It was also a special night for Alistair Robertson, the recently-retired managing director of Sport Aberdeen, who was given the regional contribution award.

Throughout Mr Robertson’s tenure, the operator of leisure facilities in Aberdeen was transformed.

This was despite it facing unprecedented challenges in the cost-of-living crisis, public sector budget restrictions and the Covid pandemic.

Networking at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024.
Networking at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024. Image: Newsline Media

Brodies partner Elaine Farquarson-Black said: “The Northern Star Business Awards is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of individuals and organisations across the region.

“Congratulations to all of the winners, and to those who were shortlisted for the awards this year.”

The awards raised money for three local charities — Russell Anderson Foundation, Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, and Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland.

Event host Edith Bowman at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024.
Event host Edith Bowman at the Northern Star Business Awards 2024. Image: Newsline Media

Northern Star Business Awards 2024 winners

  • Business of the year – W M Donald
  • Customer first – Load Monitoring Systems (LMS)
  • Driving sustainability – Duncan Farms
  • Family business of the year – Katoni Engineering
  • Going global – TWMA
  • Inspiration from innovation – Balmoral Group
  • Inspiring futures – W M Donald

  • WM Donald picked up two honours last night. Image: WM Donald
  • Making the difference – The Archie Foundation
  • Marketing magic – Maritime Developments
  • Rising star – Nicole Thompson, of Grampian Housing Association
  • Staff matter – Balmoral Group
  • Start-up business of the year – Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Student placement – CNR International
  • Archibald Simpson award – Ardent Group
  • Regional contribution – Alistair Robertson, of Sport Aberdeen

