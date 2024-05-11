Grampian Pride: All you need to know about this year’s celebration in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grampian Pride: All you need to know about this year’s celebration in Aberdeen

The annual parade and pride village is being organised by Four Pillars.

By Ross Hempseed
Four men hold up the rainbow lletters spelling Love at last year's Grampian Pride
Some of those who took part in Grampian Pride last year.

Aberdeen’s largest LGBT+ celebration kicks off this month, showcasing pride and inclusivity in the north-east.

Grampian Pride 2024 will be held on Saturday May 25, beginning with a vibrant and colourful parade through the city centre.

In previous years, thousands would march down Union Street from Albyn Place to Broad Street, showcasing pride in the city.

Last year was the largest Grampian Pride parade in history, with more than 8,500 people from all walks of life taking part.

The organisers of Grampian Pride 2024 are aiming to top that number.

This year the parade will take an alternative route, turning off Union Street and on to Union Terrace before turning on to Schoolhill and down Upperkirkgate, arriving in front of Marischal College as usual.

A map of Aberdeen city centre showing the Grampian Pride 2024 parade route
The Grampian Pride 2024 parade route through Aberdeen. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.

The parade will commence at 11am and finish at noon with participants encouraged to begin congregating from 9.30am.

As with previous years, the Pride Village will be held at Duthie Park from 1pm, where several entertainers will take to the stage to wow the crowd.

Hosted by drag queen Scarlet Diamonte, acts include the infamous dancing diva of Essex, Cheryl Hole, a contestant on the hit reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Cheryle Hole, who will perform at this year's Grampian Pride, pictured on stage
Cheryl Hole will perform at this year’s Grampian Pride. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Also bringing their unique talent to the stage is Eurovision double-act Subwoolfer, as well as Aberdeen alt-rock band The Gaslight Project.

A new addition for this year, to encourage people from a wide range of ages to turn out, is a silent disco tent.

There will also be a family zone for adults and kids to enjoy, which will be alcohol-free.

Map of Grampian Pride village. Image: DC Thomson.

Grampian Pride 2024 ticket details

Food vendors include Skoff Catering, A-Z Delicious Donuts, Little Miss Whippy, Popseys Pancakes and others.

There will also be more than 30 engagement stalls dotted around the site, offering advice and some free merch.

A view of the crowd as thousands of people turn out for Grampian pride last year
Thousands turned out last year for the north-east’s biggest Pride event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

No parking is available at the Pride Village, and bag searches will be conducted before entering Duthie Park.

Organiser Deejay Bullock said: “Grampian Pride 2024 invites everyone to join us for a day of love, inclusivity, and community.

“Together, let’s make this year’s celebration a truly unforgettable experience, remembering our history, celebrating our present and embracing our future.”

Brightly coloured participants marched down Union Street at a previous event
Brightly dressed participants marched down Union Street for Grampian Pride. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Anyone can join the Pride parade, however, to access the village people must have a wristband.

Participants must get a free ticket via the Grampian Pride app.

This will be exchanged for a wristband on arrival at Duthie Park.

People also have the option to purchase a VIP ticket for £12.

This will cut queuing times at the gate and allow access to a VIP area and bar at the stagefront.

