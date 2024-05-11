Grampian Pride: All you need to know about this year’s celebration in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s largest LGBT+ celebration kicks off this month, showcasing pride and inclusivity in the north-east.

Grampian Pride 2024 will be held on Saturday May 25, beginning with a vibrant and colourful parade through the city centre.

In previous years, thousands would march down Union Street from Albyn Place to Broad Street, showcasing pride in the city.

Last year was the largest Grampian Pride parade in history, with more than 8,500 people from all walks of life taking part.

The organisers of Grampian Pride 2024 are aiming to top that number.

This year the parade will take an alternative route, turning off Union Street and on to Union Terrace before turning on to Schoolhill and down Upperkirkgate, arriving in front of Marischal College as usual.

The parade will commence at 11am and finish at noon with participants encouraged to begin congregating from 9.30am.

As with previous years, the Pride Village will be held at Duthie Park from 1pm, where several entertainers will take to the stage to wow the crowd.

Hosted by drag queen Scarlet Diamonte, acts include the infamous dancing diva of Essex, Cheryl Hole, a contestant on the hit reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Also bringing their unique talent to the stage is Eurovision double-act Subwoolfer, as well as Aberdeen alt-rock band The Gaslight Project.

A new addition for this year, to encourage people from a wide range of ages to turn out, is a silent disco tent.

There will also be a family zone for adults and kids to enjoy, which will be alcohol-free.

Grampian Pride 2024 ticket details

Food vendors include Skoff Catering, A-Z Delicious Donuts, Little Miss Whippy, Popseys Pancakes and others.

There will also be more than 30 engagement stalls dotted around the site, offering advice and some free merch.

No parking is available at the Pride Village, and bag searches will be conducted before entering Duthie Park.

Organiser Deejay Bullock said: “Grampian Pride 2024 invites everyone to join us for a day of love, inclusivity, and community.

“Together, let’s make this year’s celebration a truly unforgettable experience, remembering our history, celebrating our present and embracing our future.”

Anyone can join the Pride parade, however, to access the village people must have a wristband.

Participants must get a free ticket via the Grampian Pride app.

This will be exchanged for a wristband on arrival at Duthie Park.

People also have the option to purchase a VIP ticket for £12.

This will cut queuing times at the gate and allow access to a VIP area and bar at the stagefront.