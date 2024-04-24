Loganair slashes flight schedule: Which Aberdeen and Inverness routes are affected?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loganair slashes flight schedule: Which Aberdeen and Inverness routes are affected?

The changes also mean a reduced service from Stornoway to the Scottish mainland.

By Keith Findlay
Loganair ATR 72 arriving in Manchester.
Image: Shutterstock

Loganair is slashing its schedule, including flights from Aberdeen and Inverness, to protect its “core flying network”.

The airline announced today it will be axing flights from the Granite City to Teesside and Newcastle, as well as between Glasgow and Southampton from May 10.

Several other services will see “minor adjustments” to frequency, in varying stages, until the end of the summer schedule on October 26.

Inverness-Manchester flights cut

Routes that will see “temporary” reductions to services include Inverness to Manchester, where flights are being cut from 11 to nine a week.

Loganair’s Inverness-Stornoway service is being cut from 10 to nine flights a week.

Other cuts will hit Loganair’s Edinburgh-Southampton, Isle of Man-Birmingham and Newcastle-Southampton routes, as well as flights from Glasgow to Derry and Donegal.

Loganair has suffered major disruption to services

The airline, which has suffered major disruption to its schedule from an aircraft replacement programme. said its “decisive action” was needed to improve operational performance.

New chief executive Luke Farajallah has been in the job only since March 4, when he took over the role from Jonathan Hinkles.

Aberdeen International Airport
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Farajallah said: “Since my first day as CEO of Loganair last month, I have been listening carefully to feedback from our loyal customers and hard-working crew.

“I want to personally apologise to everyone who has been impacted by the unacceptable levels of disruption that have been experienced for over 18 months, whilst the airline has been undertaking a re-fleeting programme.

“We appreciate the changes we are announcing today may impact some customers whose bookings may need to change.

“This decision is one that has been made for the greater good of the vast majority of customers who must be able to book and fly with confidence, especially from some of the most remote parts of the UK.

Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah.
Image: Big Partnership

He added: “Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline, and we are getting back to the basic principles that have made us successful for over six decades.

“We are relentlessly focused on confidently serving our core markets and core customers, who must be able to book with certainty, and experience a stable and resilient flying programme.

“This is especially true for the Highlands and Islands communities who rely on Loganair for being so much more than an airline serving a leisure market.

‘We’ve been falling short’

“We have been falling short of the service levels expected of us by our loyal customers and amazing crew for over 18 months.

“Today, we are making changes that once fully delivered throughout the summer will help restore the image and reputation we have fought so hard to generate over so many years as the trusted airline partner in our unique market.”

Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport.
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport.

Mr Farajallah said Loganair’s team were “excited about the prospect of getting back to our core set of principles in our heartlands”.

He continued: “We intend to defend and grow our presence in these markets through the demonstration that we can and will deliver consistent operational stability and excellence”.

