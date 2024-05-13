Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating

Meanwhile, we reveal how a Huntly care home had to "urgently" install new kitchen equipment to stay open.

By Ben Hendry
The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy is seeking permission for an outdoor dining area.
The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy is seeking permission for an outdoor dining area. Image: Ben Hendry/Roddie Reid

Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant could build an outdoor dining area, closing time draws nearer for a major Aberdeen bank and a pair of city office buildings could soon become new west end homes.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils in a bid to form changes big and small in our communities.

We begin our latest instalment with a trip to one of Aberdeenshire’s most famed beauty spots…

Plans for new coastal dream home overlooking St Cyrus Beach

Carbon capture expert Edward Nimmons wants to demolish a St Cyrus bungalow to make way for a new dream house – and a home office to carry out his important work from.

He and his wife live in Rockhall Fishing Station, perched along cliffs at the Mearns village, and the site in question is just a few yards from their historic abode.

The clifftop dream home, with the bungalow beside it. Image: Savills
What a view! Image: Google Maps

The former fishing site was built between 1835 and 1842, and had been used for storage for several years by the time it was turned into a “house of great character” about 20 years ago.

The nearby bungalow, meanwhile, had been added in the 1950s to provide more modern accommodation for the salmon skipper who lived there.

The old bungalow and the historic home. Image: Google Maps
The bungalow has been knocked down. Image: Google Maps

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how the businessman wants to create new office there to allow him to “work from home with a greater degree of privacy, to run his business (Carbon Capture Scotland)”.

And the new house would be used as “guest accommodation”.

How the new home office/house would look. Image: Adam and Gordon architects

Adam and Gordon architects say the new addition will not “dominate” the setting, or overshadow the historic fishing building.

The old station is hailed as a “rare survival“, and was sold with nine acres of land – including the ruins of Kaim of Mathers Castle.

Office on Aberdeen’s Victoria Street could become house

In Aberdeen, another west end office building could soon be turned back into a home.

This is the latest in what has become a trend, with the office market collapsing and developers transforming old granite buildings back into their original purpose.

The west end office building could make for a cosy home. Image: Google Maps

In this case, Tricker PR wants to convert its old base at 19 Victoria Street into a four-bedroom house.

It comes after attempts to sell it as an office. Blueprints show how meeting rooms would be turned into bedrooms if the scheme is approved.

The once-bustling business district is no longer an employment hotspot. Image: Google Maps

Carden Place office also in line for changes

A short distance away, Aboyne man Michael Brown wants to turn 24 Carden Place into a home.

24 Carden Place. Image: Google Maps

This B-listed 19th century building had also been put on the market as offices, with an asking price of £380,000.

It was formerly the home of DNO North Sea.

If approved, it would become a four or five bedroom home.

The empty office. Image: Google Maps

Huntly care home upgrades needed to avoid ‘catastrophe’

Alexander Scott’s Hospital, a care home for the elderly in Huntly, dates back to the 1850s.

The impressive Alexander Scott’s Hospital. Image: Google Maps

But operators Eventide were recently forced to take urgent action to keep it open.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the business is dependent on “the fully functioning and permanently staffed ‘on site’ kitchen”.

And it must comply with strict food and hygiene guidelines.

The Huntly landmark dates back 170 years. Image: Google Maps

Without meeting this criteria, it couldn’t function and the building would have to close.

Care home is a ‘force for good in Huntly’

The documents continue: “This would be catastrophic for the 40 or so residents – this is their home.

“In the short and possibly longer term this would lead to this listed building falling out of use.

“Alexander Scott’s Hospital is a reliable local long term employer in an area where the job market is not particularly strong.

“It is much coveted locally, and in all respects is a force for good in the town.”

The site on the town’s Gladstone Road. Image: Google Maps

What needed fixed?

The kitchen, which is in the original location to the rear of the building, required some urgent changes.

Regulation dictated that an extract ventilation canopy is installed over the cooking area to funnel fumes outside.

A recent inspection from insurers failed the previous system as it “failed to meet current fire safety requirements”

A glimpse inside the kitchen. Image: Graham Mitchell architects

‘Without this, the care home would have had to close’

The papers from Graham Mitchell architects added: “An urgent replacement of the complete installation was required.

“Without this being urgently upgraded, the care home would have had to close.

“The best use for this important listed property is for it to continue as it has since its construction some 175 years ago, that is as a working building providing care for the
sick and elderly.”

Due to the urgent nature of the work, permission was not sought in advance for changes to the historic building, and the council is only now being asked to approve it.

The system outside. Image: Graham Mitchell architects

Extra changes needed as care home becomes staff flats

The Craigard House care home in Royal Deeside closed a few years ago.

In 2022, plans were submitted to turn the Ballater building into new accommodation for staff at the plush Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The project, priced at £1 million, got under way last summer.

Craigard House in Ballater. Image: Google Maps

Now, with work continuing apace, owners ArtFarm Ltd want permission for some added changes to the Abergeldie Road building.

Six windows are to be replaced under the scheme, with a generator installed to ensure power in case increasingly frequent storms wipe out the supply.

Major refurbishment works are ongoing. Image: Google Maps

The hospitality kingpins have installed a generator at their luxury Braemar resort for the same reason, after suffering days without electricity during wild weather.

It comes as the P&J revealed the approximately £20 million costs involved with bringing Braemar’s Invercauld Arms hotel back to life.

Dess dog exercise park in the works

Elsewhere in Deeside, the owners of a farm are planning to open up a new exercise area for energetic dogs to have fun.

The owners of Mains of Drumduan Farm, between Kincardine O’Neil and Aboyne at Dess, are behind the proposal.

The exercise area would be on the way to the scenic Dess Falls. Image: Google Maps

They describe the idea as a “viable” way to diversify the business.

A deer fence would be erected around the plot, to prevent dogs bounding onto the road.

The end nears for Aberdeen RBS building

Last month, the Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed that its huge branch at a prominent spot in Aberdeen city centre would be closing.

Signs on the windows say it will shut in October.

The city centre bank. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And in preparation for this end of an era, bosses are seeking permission to remove various fixtures and fittings from the B-listed building which has been a bank since its inception.

Documents explain how the ATMs, night safe equipment and signage will be taken apart.

Pledge to leave building looking its best

RBS’s Edinburgh-based agents state: “The scope of removal work to the building will be minimal and will not affect the condition of the building.”

Where the telling machines are ripped out, the wall will be reinstated to its original condition.

The Union Street RBS. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The building was erected in 1936, on the site of another former bank.

What had been the Commercial Bank of Scotland there amalgamated with the Royal Bank of Scotland in 1969.

The Corinthian columns are a striking feature. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Historic Environment Scotland praises its appearance, with its “giant Corinthian columns, and square-plan design, contributing significantly to the streetscape of Union Street.”

As for what could be next for the RBS, local drinks historians have set their sights on it as the perfect spot for a special booze-themed museum.

Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant planning outdoor expansion

Whether you live in a nearby town or an hour’s drive away in Aberdeen, there are few nicer spots for a summertime day trip than Portsoy.

And the town’s Aspire restaurant, named after its former use as a church, is seeking to make some changes to accommodate more diners.

The former church. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It comes just over a year from the venue’s opening in January 2023.

Aspire was the brainchild of Jill Christine Mair who “wanted to open a restaurant from the age of 12.”

The old St John the Baptist Church shut in 2016, and the transformation plans came a few years later. 

The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Here is how it looks inside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The boss’s dad, David Urquhart of Urquhart Joinery Services, has overseen the entire project.

And Mr Urquhart has now tabled some expansion plans with the local authority.

He is seeking consent to extend the kitchen at the Portsoy diner and add a covered new outdoor area to the rear of Aspire.

Jill outside Aspire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How do you feel about this week’s plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Blueprints show how a new exit door would be created to take diners out into the outdoor area just off Seafield Terrace.

Those sitting outside would be able to enjoy views down to the picturesque centre of the village.

Meanwhile, the kitchen extension would be added to the side of the former church facing Hill Street.

Here is how the outdoor area would be added to the rear of the building. Image: Mantell Ritchie architects

A fortnight ago, Planning Ahead detailed a spat over some new homes planned for nearby Sandend.

Locals in the historic fishing community fear a development could rob it of its quaint charm.

You can see this week’s plans here:

St Cyrus home plan

Victoria Street office

Carden Place home plan

Huntly care home

Craigard House plans

Aboyne dog exercise park

Royal Bank of Scotland building 

Portsoy Aspire outdoor dining proposal

Conversation