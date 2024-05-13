Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating

Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant could build an outdoor dining area, closing time draws nearer for a major Aberdeen bank and a pair of city office buildings could soon become new west end homes.

Plans for new coastal dream home overlooking St Cyrus Beach

Carbon capture expert Edward Nimmons wants to demolish a St Cyrus bungalow to make way for a new dream house – and a home office to carry out his important work from.

He and his wife live in Rockhall Fishing Station, perched along cliffs at the Mearns village, and the site in question is just a few yards from their historic abode.

The former fishing site was built between 1835 and 1842, and had been used for storage for several years by the time it was turned into a “house of great character” about 20 years ago.

The nearby bungalow, meanwhile, had been added in the 1950s to provide more modern accommodation for the salmon skipper who lived there.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how the businessman wants to create new office there to allow him to “work from home with a greater degree of privacy, to run his business (Carbon Capture Scotland)”.

And the new house would be used as “guest accommodation”.

Adam and Gordon architects say the new addition will not “dominate” the setting, or overshadow the historic fishing building.

The old station is hailed as a “rare survival“, and was sold with nine acres of land – including the ruins of Kaim of Mathers Castle.

Office on Aberdeen’s Victoria Street could become house

In Aberdeen, another west end office building could soon be turned back into a home.

This is the latest in what has become a trend, with the office market collapsing and developers transforming old granite buildings back into their original purpose.

In this case, Tricker PR wants to convert its old base at 19 Victoria Street into a four-bedroom house.

It comes after attempts to sell it as an office. Blueprints show how meeting rooms would be turned into bedrooms if the scheme is approved.

Carden Place office also in line for changes

A short distance away, Aboyne man Michael Brown wants to turn 24 Carden Place into a home.

This B-listed 19th century building had also been put on the market as offices, with an asking price of £380,000.

It was formerly the home of DNO North Sea.

If approved, it would become a four or five bedroom home.

Huntly care home upgrades needed to avoid ‘catastrophe’

Alexander Scott’s Hospital, a care home for the elderly in Huntly, dates back to the 1850s.

But operators Eventide were recently forced to take urgent action to keep it open.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the business is dependent on “the fully functioning and permanently staffed ‘on site’ kitchen”.

And it must comply with strict food and hygiene guidelines.

Without meeting this criteria, it couldn’t function and the building would have to close.

Care home is a ‘force for good in Huntly’

The documents continue: “This would be catastrophic for the 40 or so residents – this is their home.

“In the short and possibly longer term this would lead to this listed building falling out of use.

“Alexander Scott’s Hospital is a reliable local long term employer in an area where the job market is not particularly strong.

“It is much coveted locally, and in all respects is a force for good in the town.”

What needed fixed?

The kitchen, which is in the original location to the rear of the building, required some urgent changes.

Regulation dictated that an extract ventilation canopy is installed over the cooking area to funnel fumes outside.

A recent inspection from insurers failed the previous system as it “failed to meet current fire safety requirements”

‘Without this, the care home would have had to close’

The papers from Graham Mitchell architects added: “An urgent replacement of the complete installation was required.

“Without this being urgently upgraded, the care home would have had to close.

“The best use for this important listed property is for it to continue as it has since its construction some 175 years ago, that is as a working building providing care for the

sick and elderly.”

Due to the urgent nature of the work, permission was not sought in advance for changes to the historic building, and the council is only now being asked to approve it.

Extra changes needed as care home becomes staff flats

The Craigard House care home in Royal Deeside closed a few years ago.

In 2022, plans were submitted to turn the Ballater building into new accommodation for staff at the plush Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The project, priced at £1 million, got under way last summer.

Now, with work continuing apace, owners ArtFarm Ltd want permission for some added changes to the Abergeldie Road building.

Six windows are to be replaced under the scheme, with a generator installed to ensure power in case increasingly frequent storms wipe out the supply.

The hospitality kingpins have installed a generator at their luxury Braemar resort for the same reason, after suffering days without electricity during wild weather.

It comes as the P&J revealed the approximately £20 million costs involved with bringing Braemar’s Invercauld Arms hotel back to life.

Dess dog exercise park in the works

Elsewhere in Deeside, the owners of a farm are planning to open up a new exercise area for energetic dogs to have fun.

The owners of Mains of Drumduan Farm, between Kincardine O’Neil and Aboyne at Dess, are behind the proposal.

They describe the idea as a “viable” way to diversify the business.

A deer fence would be erected around the plot, to prevent dogs bounding onto the road.

The end nears for Aberdeen RBS building

Last month, the Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed that its huge branch at a prominent spot in Aberdeen city centre would be closing.

Signs on the windows say it will shut in October.

And in preparation for this end of an era, bosses are seeking permission to remove various fixtures and fittings from the B-listed building which has been a bank since its inception.

Documents explain how the ATMs, night safe equipment and signage will be taken apart.

Pledge to leave building looking its best

RBS’s Edinburgh-based agents state: “The scope of removal work to the building will be minimal and will not affect the condition of the building.”

Where the telling machines are ripped out, the wall will be reinstated to its original condition.

The building was erected in 1936, on the site of another former bank.

What had been the Commercial Bank of Scotland there amalgamated with the Royal Bank of Scotland in 1969.

Historic Environment Scotland praises its appearance, with its “giant Corinthian columns, and square-plan design, contributing significantly to the streetscape of Union Street.”

As for what could be next for the RBS, local drinks historians have set their sights on it as the perfect spot for a special booze-themed museum.

Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant planning outdoor expansion

Whether you live in a nearby town or an hour’s drive away in Aberdeen, there are few nicer spots for a summertime day trip than Portsoy.

And the town’s Aspire restaurant, named after its former use as a church, is seeking to make some changes to accommodate more diners.

It comes just over a year from the venue’s opening in January 2023.

Aspire was the brainchild of Jill Christine Mair who “wanted to open a restaurant from the age of 12.”

The old St John the Baptist Church shut in 2016, and the transformation plans came a few years later.

The boss’s dad, David Urquhart of Urquhart Joinery Services, has overseen the entire project.

And Mr Urquhart has now tabled some expansion plans with the local authority.

He is seeking consent to extend the kitchen at the Portsoy diner and add a covered new outdoor area to the rear of Aspire.

Blueprints show how a new exit door would be created to take diners out into the outdoor area just off Seafield Terrace.

Those sitting outside would be able to enjoy views down to the picturesque centre of the village.

Meanwhile, the kitchen extension would be added to the side of the former church facing Hill Street.

A fortnight ago, Planning Ahead detailed a spat over some new homes planned for nearby Sandend.

Locals in the historic fishing community fear a development could rob it of its quaint charm.

You can see this week’s plans here:

St Cyrus home plan

Victoria Street office

Carden Place home plan

Huntly care home

Craigard House plans

Aboyne dog exercise park

Royal Bank of Scotland building

Portsoy Aspire outdoor dining proposal