Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: All the Clubland photos as 80’s and 90’s comes to town

Clubbers dressed up for what was described as the "the biggest night" of their lives.

It's a blast from the past! Clubbers embrace the nostalgia, dancing to classic tunes in a vibrant party atmosphere. All pictures by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It's a blast from the past! Clubbers embrace the nostalgia, dancing to classic tunes in a vibrant party atmosphere. All pictures by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Bailey Moreton & Katherine Ferries

It was a night of throwbacks at P&J Live as the Clubland Arena 2024 tour came to the Granite City.

Some of the biggest artists of the 90s and 00s packed out the arena yesterday evening including Cascada, Darren Styles, Kelly Llorenna, Flip N Fill and Ultrabeat.

Described as a “spectacular three-hour action-packed show”, clubbers got the chance to re-live classic floorfiller tunes in a party atmosphere.

Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002 and was the umbrella brand for an entire movement of commercial dance music.

The genre morphed into a phenomenon pioneered by artists like Cascada and Ultrabeat, plus others such as Scooter and Ultrabeat.

Since its inception, more than 30 million albums have been sold.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the best moments

See all the best Clubland photos below!

Pumping beats and electrifying vibes hit Aberdeen as Clubland Arena Tour 2024 takes over P&J Live!
Reliving the classics! Clubbers soak in the nostalgia amidst a party atmosphere at Clubland Arena Tour 2024.
With unwavering loyalty, fans make Clubland Arena Tour a vibrant and unforgettable experience.
From candid shots to posed portraits, our photographer snaps the magic of the night.
Clubland Arena Tour 2024
As the lights dim and the music starts pumping, fans prepare to lose themselves in the magic of Clubland, with a night of non-stop entertainment and fun!
Fans dressed the part for the Clubland rave.
From young adults to seasoned fans, everyone is buzzing with anticipation for a fantastic night out, dancing to the beats of their Clubland favorites!
Fans ready to get their party on.
With excitement in the air and anticipation running high, fans prepare to be blown away by the powerhouse performances of Clubland’s most beloved legends.
Fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to experience the adrenaline rush of Clubland legends’ high-octane performances.
Fans were having a blast at Clubland in the P&J Live arena
As the stage is set, fans prepare to witness the unstoppable force of Clubland legends in action!
Fans geared up for a night of non-stop energy and legendary performances from Clubland’s finest
Dedicated fans enjoying their night of rave classics.
Ready to rave crowds dressed in neon for the gig.
Fans ready for the Clubland Arena Tour 2024
Ultra Beat turns up the energy and gets the crowd moving at Clubland Arena Tour!
Kelly Llorenna brings her signature style and energy to the stage, making Clubland Arena Tour an experience to remember.
The stage comes alive as Kelly Llorenna takes the spotlight at Clubland Arena Tour!
Old favorites, new memories! Clubbers embrace the spirit of the past in a euphoric party atmosphere at Clubland Arena Tour 2024.
With passion in their hearts and talent in their veins, performers leave a lasting impression on the audience at Clubland.
It’s a night to remember as Cascada’s unmistakable sound fills the air, creating magic on stage at Clubland.
Cascada had the crowds singing along to classic hits
With every song, fans find joy and connection in the vibrant world of Clubland.
A sea of faces, each with their own story, coming together for the love of Clubland
Memories in the making! Our photographer captures the essence of the night.
With smiles on their faces and excitement in their hearts, fans in the crowd embrace the magic of the moment at Clubland
Lost in the rhythm, fans groove in the music, where every beat is a chance to let go and dance
Cascada smiles towards the fans
Ben Nicky performs on stage.
From swaying to jumping, fans in the music zone move to the rhythm, united by their love for the music of Clubland.
Clubland Arena Tour 2024: Where the beats are hotter, the energy is higher, and the memories are unforgettable.
High spirits and high energy vibes swept across the venue.
Darren Styles keeps the party going for thousands of fans at the Clubland gig at P&J Live.
Fans thrive on the energy of Clubland. Dancing, singing, and feeling the beats, every moment is pure bliss.
Clubland’s stage comes alive with electrifying performances from top-notch artists, igniting the crowd with energy and excitement.
Smiles, laughter, and pure joy. Fans soak in the atmosphere of Clubland Arena Tour with every beat.
Fans recording their favourite artists on the stage.
Fans soak in the magic of the show, dancing and cheering as they revel in the electrifying atmosphere of Clubland.
Artist performing at Clubland deliver electrifying performances that keep the crowd dancing all night long, creating an unforgettable experience for fans.
A fantastic turnout from crowds at the P&J Live arena.
Spectacular three-hour action-packed show
Clubland Arena Tour 2024
From the front row to the back, fans are swept away by the energy of Clubland Arena Tour.
ld-school beats, new-school moves! Clubbers unite to relive the golden era of music in a high-energy party scene
Clubbers got the chance to re-live classic floorfiller tunes in a party atmosphere.
Fans sing along with every word as Cascada delivers an epic performance that defines the essence of Clubland.
Clubland Arena 2024 tour? All pictures taken by <strong>Darrell Benns/DC Thomson</strong>

