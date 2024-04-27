GALLERY: All the Clubland photos as 80’s and 90’s comes to town

It was a night of throwbacks at P&J Live as the Clubland Arena 2024 tour came to the Granite City.

Some of the biggest artists of the 90s and 00s packed out the arena yesterday evening including Cascada, Darren Styles, Kelly Llorenna, Flip N Fill and Ultrabeat.

Described as a “spectacular three-hour action-packed show”, clubbers got the chance to re-live classic floorfiller tunes in a party atmosphere.

Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002 and was the umbrella brand for an entire movement of commercial dance music.

The genre morphed into a phenomenon pioneered by artists like Cascada and Ultrabeat, plus others such as Scooter and Ultrabeat.

Since its inception, more than 30 million albums have been sold.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the best moments

See all the best Clubland photos below!