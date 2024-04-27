IN PICTURES: Northern Lights Aurora dances over Aberdeenshire sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Northern Lights Aurora dances over Aberdeenshire sky

The north-east witnessed spectacular views of the Aurora Borealis last night.

By Shanay Taylor
Northern Lights in Lonmay taken by Mikey Rennie.
The Northern Lights captivated Aberdeenshire’s night sky as spectacular views of the Aurora Borealis could be seen all over the north-east.

Last night, Aberdeenshire’s sky lit up hues of teal and purple, as Lonmay and Mintlaw were of the many places across the region, you could see stunning views of the Northern Lights.

Residents were on hand to capture the spectacular light show often regarded as the holy grail of sky watching.

The natural phenomena is caused by geomagnetic storms from the sun, and are visible as beautiful waves of light that dance through the sky.

Views of Northern Lights captured by locals

The lights are named after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, and the Greek god of the north wind, Boreas. The earliest record we have of the Northern Lights was found in a 30,000-year-old cave painting in France.

When hunting for the elusive light show, it is crucial to avoid any light pollution. Much like the stars the Northern Lights can only be witnessed once you escape the presence of any artificial lighting.

The weather also plays an important part, as clear skies with no cloud or fog is required to be able to visibly see the Northern Lights.

Two lucky residents, Mikey Rennie and Adam Buchan, who captures pictures of the night sky for Instagram, managed to not only catch a glimpse of the event, but also witness two shooting stars race across the sky.

Last night, the lights made an appearance just before midnight between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday, April 26.

If you have a photo you’d like to share send it to us by email to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk, or send it to us on our Facebook pages.

The best pictures of the Northern Lights captured by residents across the north and north-east

Northern Lights in Lonmay. Image: Mikey Rennie.
Lonmay ‘s sky lit up last night. Image: Mikey Rennie.
The sky lit up in hues of purple and teal. Image: Mikey Rennie.
The lights were also seen in Mintlaw. Image: Adam Buchan.
Two shooting stars could be seen across the sky. Image: Adam Buchan.
The light show took place last night. Image: Adam Buchan.

