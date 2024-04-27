IN PICTURES: Northern Lights Aurora dances over Aberdeenshire sky

The Northern Lights captivated Aberdeenshire’s night sky as spectacular views of the Aurora Borealis could be seen all over the north-east.

Last night, Aberdeenshire’s sky lit up hues of teal and purple, as Lonmay and Mintlaw were of the many places across the region, you could see stunning views of the Northern Lights.

Residents were on hand to capture the spectacular light show often regarded as the holy grail of sky watching.

The natural phenomena is caused by geomagnetic storms from the sun, and are visible as beautiful waves of light that dance through the sky.

Views of Northern Lights captured by locals

The lights are named after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, and the Greek god of the north wind, Boreas. The earliest record we have of the Northern Lights was found in a 30,000-year-old cave painting in France.

When hunting for the elusive light show, it is crucial to avoid any light pollution. Much like the stars the Northern Lights can only be witnessed once you escape the presence of any artificial lighting.

The weather also plays an important part, as clear skies with no cloud or fog is required to be able to visibly see the Northern Lights.

Two lucky residents, Mikey Rennie and Adam Buchan, who captures pictures of the night sky for Instagram, managed to not only catch a glimpse of the event, but also witness two shooting stars race across the sky.

Last night, the lights made an appearance just before midnight between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday, April 26.

If you have a photo you’d like to share send it to us by email to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk, or send it to us on our Facebook pages.

The best pictures of the Northern Lights captured by residents across the north and north-east