Firefighters called to fire at Peterhead golf course

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Peterhead.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about a fire in the Aberdeenshire town, at 4pm this afternoon.

The fire took hold at the Golf Club in the town.

One appliance was sent to the scene just minutes after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.05pm and used beaters to knock out the flames before leaving a short time later.

It is unknown what started the fire at this time. However, online reports suggest it could have been willfully caused.

Police have been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

