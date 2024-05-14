Aberdeen businessman says dream car has turned into ‘Peter Vardy nightmare’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen businessman says dream car has turned into ‘Peter Vardy nightmare’

The 31-year-old was told his Land Rover would be in the garage for two days - it turned into three months.

By Chris Cromar
Land Rover parked outside Peter Vardy Lang Stracht.
Tiph Gibson bought his Land Rover Discovery Sport from the now closed Peter Vardy on Lang Stracht in December 2022. Image: Tiph Gibson.

An Aberdeen businessman has hit out at the treatment he has received from Peter Vardy after buying his dream car from them in December 2022.

Tiph Gibson, 31, who owns HSS Property Services, bought a second-hand Land Rover Discovery Sport from the Aberdeen branch of Peter Vardy for just over £21,500.

However, his new vehicle was beset with problems from early on and it ended up being in the garage for three months, despite it only being scheduled to be in the Lang Stracht branch of the dealership for “a day or two”.

Mr Gibson was told that a new filter was needed, which then turned into a new engine, however the showroom and garage subsequently closed.

Tiph Gibson standing up.
Mr Gibson is a businessman in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A regular user of Peter Vardy through getting MOTs and services for his business vans and other vehicles, he estimates he has spent an additional £9,000 at the firm since buying the Land Rover.

He describes the treatment he has received at the hands of the car dealership as being a “nightmare” and “depressing”, with the businessman feeling he is helpless to do anything.

Closed gates at Peter Vardy Lang Stracht.
The Peter Vardy on Lang Stracht closed in February. Image: Tiph Gibson.

Mr Gibson, who lives in the Summerhill area of Aberdeen, threatened to take Peter Vardy to Trading Standards over his treatment and their reaction was to price a new engine, despite the vehicle still being under warranty.

Tiph’s timeline of problems

  • December 2022: Bought car.
  • October 2023: Told new filter needed at start of October and booked in for October 10 and 11, where he was told it needed a new engine.
  • October 10, 2023 to January 29, 2024: Car in garage for more than three months.
  • December 2023: Mr Gibson threatened Peter Vardy with Trading Standards.
  • January 2024: Offered “compensation” by dealership.
  • February 2024: In garage throughout the month.
  • April 10, 2024: The car was diagnosed with yet another fault.
  • June 10, 2024: Scheduled in to be repaired.

When it was taken into the garage due to having a warning light, he was told that it would be in for two days, however it was in for four months in total.

‘They never fixed it’

He told The P&J: “I got it back at the end of January then, within a day it had to go back. It was in and out throughout February, they never fixed it and said they’d be in touch “next week”, that never came and they closed the branch over that weekend.”

As a resolution to this, Peter Vardy offered Mr Gibson some fuel and to clean the car as a compensation.

However, his ordeal continued, as he explains: “I then had to wait six weeks for Land Rover to look at it.

Now, I have to pay to have the car fixed, despite the issue having been there, with confirmation from the service manager, since they replaced the engine.”

Land Rover parked outside Peter Vardy Lang Stracht.
Mr Gibson’s dream car has turned into a “nightmare”. Image: Tiph Gibson.

Since this happened, he has informed both the Motor Ombudsman and Trading Standards of his situation.

The Land Rover is scheduled to get the new engine’s filter replaced on June 10 at Peter Vardy’s Land Rover dealership on Wellington Road, however, Mr Gibson says he is expected to pay half to get it fixed, something he says is “just a heap of rubbish”.

He says that it has come to this as the garage failed to replace individual parts that was causing the vehicle trouble, while it took him two weeks to get a date confirmed for the work to happen.

‘Goodwill’ gesture

Mr Gibson added: “They’ve said it’s not their fault, despite it happening within two weeks of me getting the car in February.

“I am having to pick up half of that repair cost and as a “goodwill” they’re paying the other half.”

A spokeswoman for Peter Vardy said: “We don’t comment on individual customers’ cases.”

Conversation