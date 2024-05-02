Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver

Colin Doig, the council's New Housing Manager, also left his wife with a severely injured ankle in the terrifying rampage.

Architect Colin Doig oversees Aberdeen City Council's housebuilding - and showed off new homes at Middlefield to council leader Jenny Laing in 2017. He awaits sentencing after admitting he chased a child with a meat cleaver. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Architect Colin Doig oversees Aberdeen City Council's housebuilding - and showed off new homes at Middlefield to council leader Jenny Laing in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip & Ciaran Shanks

An architect overseeing construction of hundreds of new Aberdeen council homes chased a child with a meat cleaver and left his wife severely injured after a violent attack.

Colin Doig is awaiting sentencing after he admitted carrying out the wine-fuelled rampage at a Dundee address in 2022.

The woman suffered a serious ankle injury at the hands of Aberdeen City Council’s New Housing Manager. She required eight pins and a plate to be inserted.

The child – in their early teens, too young to be identified publicly – later told police he was in fear for his life while being chased by the 56-year-old.

Doig is understood to be overseeing house building in Bridge of Don for Aberdeen City Council, where hundreds of homes are being constructed.

As a senior architect with the local authority, he was forced to defend the standard of work during Aberdeen’s £3.8 million revamp of Provost Skene’s House.

The Press and Journal understands he was working from Marischal College on Wednesday, as his crime was splashed on the front page of The Courier.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman told us: “We don’t comment on individual staffing matters.”

Aberdeen City Council manager’s meat cleaver pursuit

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Doig had “drunk most” of three bottles of wine he and his wife had shared on the night.

Architect Colin Doig with then Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing during a tour of new council homes built in Middlefield in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Architect Colin Doig with then Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing during a tour of new council homes built in Middlefield in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At around 9.30pm, the woman went to sleep and left Doig to carry on drinking.

However, he turned his attention on the child and an argument reached boiling point.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused picked up a meat cleaver from the knife block on the kitchen counter and started chasing (the complainer) around the kitchen island with the meat cleaver in his possession.

“The child was in fear of what the accused might do and locked himself in the upstairs bathroom.

“The accused placed the knife down and pursued him up the stairs.

“The accused’s wife was awoken by the noise and exited into the hallway.”

Doig repeatedly punched and kicked the door while shouting and swearing.

The court heard he banged the door so hard it cracked and caused his own hand to bleed.

Police called after assault

The woman tried to pull Doig away but he pushed her on the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Aberdeen City Council architect Colin Doig leaving Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting he chased a child with a meat cleaver. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council architect Colin Doig leaving Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted to chasing a child with a meat cleaver. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Ritchie added: “His wife got back up and as soon as she was on her feet, he pushed her over again, this time causing her to injure her ankle, which caused her significant pain.

“This was overheard by the child who was against the door and could hear the woman falling and screaming.

“The accused headed to the bathroom. At this point, the child opened the door.

“The woman contacted the police as she was frightened by the accused’s actions and what he might do.”

Doig waited outside the address for police, who found him visibly under the influence of alcohol.

After being arrested, Doig, a former president of Dundee’s Institute of Architects, said: “It was self-defence.”

Ankle surgery

The woman declined to be seen by paramedics and said she would attend at Ninewells Hospital in the morning.

Eight pins and a plate were put into her ankle during surgery.

She was off work for several weeks but had made a full recovery by March 2024.

A furore forced Aberdeen City Council senior architect Colin Doig to defend the repointing of brickwork at Provost Skene's House in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
A furore forced Aberdeen City Council senior architect Colin Doig to defend the repointing of brickwork at Provost Skene’s House in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen council architect Doig, of Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to acting aggressively by pursuing the child with a meat cleaver, repeatedly punching and kicking a door and shouting and screaming on November 20 2022.

He also admitted repeatedly pushing his wife on the body, causing her to fall to the floor and suffer severe injury.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for a social work report to be prepared.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Lecht Ski Centre.
Snow crisis for ski centre seeking £35,000 to survive
Union Street coffee plans are brewing...
Aberdeen coffee firm reveals £1m takeover of empty Union Street bank
Mapletree's IQ building in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's iQ Building waves goodbye to more vacant space as Flotation Energy moves…
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount.
Chef reveals location for second Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen
Gary Mundie holding inspection failure notice
Aberdeen taxi driver to miss out on days of wages due to car inspection…
Councillor Martin Greig next to the former Treetops Hotel site
Treetops trees chopped in 'unauthorised' spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel…
2
Tiffany Anderson admitted to extorting two men who were using dating websites without their partner's knowledge. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters
Stanislaw Wosinski admitted a series of charges involving his former partner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jealous Aberdeen man threatened to 'cut up' ex's face with a scythe
Aberdeenshire Council has axed its Shared Lives Scheme. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus
Aberdeenshire families 'devastated' as shock cut separates disabled loved ones from carers they have…
Robbie Robson with his partner Kristie Graham. Image: Supplied
Appeal as widow blasts 'lenient' sentence for husband's oil rig killer