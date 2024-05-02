Teenage girl attacked in Aberdeen city centre

A teenage girl has been attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident took place on Crown Street on Wednesday, April 24.

It involved a 17-year-old girl.

Following police enquiries, three females, aged 13, 14 and 14 and three males, aged 15, 16 and 16 have now been charged in connection.

All six teenagers will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, from Aberdeen’s Community Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”