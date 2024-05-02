Exclusive: Mystery work begins on Aberdeen’s old John Lewis as produce market plans collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Mystery work begins on Aberdeen’s old John Lewis as produce market plans collapse

EP Properties, the owners of Norco House in Aberdeen, have continued their silence on the future of the former John Lewis building.

Work looks to be under way on Aberdeen's former John Lewis department store. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

New questions have emerged over the future of Aberdeen’s dormant John Lewis building – as we reveal talks to establish a north-east produce market have ended in stalemate.

Tradesman seen entering the empty department store refused to comment on work being carried out on Thursday.

Owners EP Properties, who purchased the sleeping George Street giant and Bon Accord Centre last year,  hung up on The P&J when approached for comment.

Passers-by on Thursday noticed a black banner advertising Perthshire builders KESR Developments had been hung by the shop doors.

Two high-viz-clad workers seen coming and going from the building, known as Norco House, declined to share anything about their work there.

Aberdeen local produce market plans ‘withdrawn’

However, The P&J can rule out moves being made to welcome the George Street Market Collective.

The sign of work beginning on Aberdeen's former John Lewis building. But what's going on?
The view up George Street from the boarded up doors of the former John Lewis building in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
We last year revealed the consortium had been eyeing Norco House for a provenance market.

The proposals were separate to Aberdeen City Council’s £40 million new market development on Union Street.

Optimistically, those behind the proposals hoped their continental-style indoor produce market could “swiftly” open within weeks of unveiling their concept.

They had hoped it would help to reduce the north-east’s food mileage and improve the resilience of supplies in the face of climate change.

Concept images of the market hall in the former John Lewis building in Aberdeen. Image: The George Street Market Collective
But talks are understood to have slowed to a halt as the building’s owners EP Properties discussed hiking their rates while the project would still be in its infancy.

The collective, made up of climate campaigners and Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, hoped to put food and drink from within a 75-mile radius of Aberdeen in the shop window.

As well as reducing the carbon footprint of produce from farm to plate, it would have “celebrated” the array of little-known multi-ethnic foods made in the north-east.

‘Collective failure’ behind collapse of Aberdeen food and drink market plans for John Lewis

But while the door have closed on John Lewis, the group is still keen to explore other avenues.

John Lewis was not their first attempt, having previously looked to another shuttered department store – Debenhams – for a home.

Since, Ardent has seeded a revival of the Trinity Centre in its first year of ownership.

A cinnamon roll shop has opened on the ground floor of the former Debenhams department store in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
David McGrath, one of those behind the plans, told us: “The lack of willingness to discuss and work up a joint cohesive plan between the consortium and the council, business improvement district (Bid) and other city organisations meant the commercial risks our backers would have to commit to were just too great.

“We had to withdraw and it was, we felt, due to a collective local failure to talk to each other.

“I hope others might still be able to do something, either at Norco House or somewhere else in the city.

“But realising the grand plans for George Street will be a struggle in the absence of support for anyone trying to do anything.”

A spokesman said Bid operator Aberdeen Inspired had been happy to meet Mr McGrath.

He added: “We asked him to come back to us with a coherent business plan, which he agreed to do. We are still awaiting that.”

Silence continues on future of Aberdeen’s former John Lewis building

Meanwhile, Norco House owners EP Properties continued their silence on plans for the building.

The George Street masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a park, named Norco Place, outside the former John Lewis building. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The millionaire property developers, headed by Zakir Issa, bought the former Aberdeen John Lewis site for around £270,000.

Mr Issa’s billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber own Asda and the Euro Garages Group.

The sale of the John Lewis building followed the retailer’s withdrawal from Aberdeen – despite local campaigning – in August 2021.

Aberdeen City Council’s George Street masterplan has been designed around the landmark building, including plans for a new park on its doorstep called Norco Place.

Norco House owners: ‘We would not like to comment’

But councillors argue that EP Properties’ hopes for the building are “key” to the whole regeneration effort – and are as yet unknown.

The Norco House owners were invited to comment on the work being carried out on the former John Lewis premises.

We also asked if they had anything to say on the failed talks on the north-east produce market.

“We would not like to comment,” a man answering the Blackburn-based phone number eventually told The P&J after some time on hold.

“Thank you,” he said over our follow up questions. “Thank you,” he interrupted again as the line clicked dead.

Conversation