Exclusive: Mystery work begins on Aberdeen’s old John Lewis as produce market plans collapse

New questions have emerged over the future of Aberdeen’s dormant John Lewis building – as we reveal talks to establish a north-east produce market have ended in stalemate.

Tradesman seen entering the empty department store refused to comment on work being carried out on Thursday.

Owners EP Properties, who purchased the sleeping George Street giant and Bon Accord Centre last year, hung up on The P&J when approached for comment.

Passers-by on Thursday noticed a black banner advertising Perthshire builders KESR Developments had been hung by the shop doors.

Two high-viz-clad workers seen coming and going from the building, known as Norco House, declined to share anything about their work there.

Aberdeen local produce market plans ‘withdrawn’

However, The P&J can rule out moves being made to welcome the George Street Market Collective.

We last year revealed the consortium had been eyeing Norco House for a provenance market.

The proposals were separate to Aberdeen City Council’s £40 million new market development on Union Street.

Optimistically, those behind the proposals hoped their continental-style indoor produce market could “swiftly” open within weeks of unveiling their concept.

They had hoped it would help to reduce the north-east’s food mileage and improve the resilience of supplies in the face of climate change.

But talks are understood to have slowed to a halt as the building’s owners EP Properties discussed hiking their rates while the project would still be in its infancy.

The collective, made up of climate campaigners and Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, hoped to put food and drink from within a 75-mile radius of Aberdeen in the shop window.

As well as reducing the carbon footprint of produce from farm to plate, it would have “celebrated” the array of little-known multi-ethnic foods made in the north-east.

‘Collective failure’ behind collapse of Aberdeen food and drink market plans for John Lewis

But while the door have closed on John Lewis, the group is still keen to explore other avenues.

John Lewis was not their first attempt, having previously looked to another shuttered department store – Debenhams – for a home.

Since, Ardent has seeded a revival of the Trinity Centre in its first year of ownership.

David McGrath, one of those behind the plans, told us: “The lack of willingness to discuss and work up a joint cohesive plan between the consortium and the council, business improvement district (Bid) and other city organisations meant the commercial risks our backers would have to commit to were just too great.

“We had to withdraw and it was, we felt, due to a collective local failure to talk to each other.

“I hope others might still be able to do something, either at Norco House or somewhere else in the city.

“But realising the grand plans for George Street will be a struggle in the absence of support for anyone trying to do anything.”

A spokesman said Bid operator Aberdeen Inspired had been happy to meet Mr McGrath.

He added: “We asked him to come back to us with a coherent business plan, which he agreed to do. We are still awaiting that.”

Silence continues on future of Aberdeen’s former John Lewis building

Meanwhile, Norco House owners EP Properties continued their silence on plans for the building.

The millionaire property developers, headed by Zakir Issa, bought the former Aberdeen John Lewis site for around £270,000.

Mr Issa’s billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber own Asda and the Euro Garages Group.

The sale of the John Lewis building followed the retailer’s withdrawal from Aberdeen – despite local campaigning – in August 2021.

Aberdeen City Council’s George Street masterplan has been designed around the landmark building, including plans for a new park on its doorstep called Norco Place.

Norco House owners: ‘We would not like to comment’

But councillors argue that EP Properties’ hopes for the building are “key” to the whole regeneration effort – and are as yet unknown.

The Norco House owners were invited to comment on the work being carried out on the former John Lewis premises.

We also asked if they had anything to say on the failed talks on the north-east produce market.

“We would not like to comment,” a man answering the Blackburn-based phone number eventually told The P&J after some time on hold.

“Thank you,” he said over our follow up questions. “Thank you,” he interrupted again as the line clicked dead.