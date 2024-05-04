‘I’ve never regretted buying my Huntly farm – but rainiest ever lambing season almost did it for me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve never regretted buying my Huntly farm – but rainiest ever lambing season almost did it for me’

After one of the hardest lambing seasons ever, young farmer William Law offers The Press and Journal an insight into how he made it through the five-week ordeal.

Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
It has been "one hell of a lambing season" for Huntly farmer William Law as as the region drowned in rain during their one of busiest time of year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

It’s 3.30am and a bleary-eyed William Law is staving off sleep as he rests at the kitchen table.

The 30-year-old farmer is knee-deep in lambing season, and after a night ushering ewes into the world, is keeping an eye on his flock via video monitors.

After a two-hour nap, he will once again slip on his mucky boots and swing back into action with his brother Stuart.

It’s been weeks of working round the clock at their farm near Huntly, desperately trying to salvage the newborns amid disastrous weather for the sector.

This is always the busiest time of year for them, but months of torrential rain made this lambing season even more gruelling.

Huntly farmer William Law at his steading West Cruichie.
William had five weeks of lambing this year, according to his grandad Jimmy’s diary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

William is aware this is not a lifestyle that suits everyone.

But for him and Stuart, farming is second nature.

“It’s a 24-hour job,” William tells me with pride.

“There is no set time for a ewe to lamb or a cow to calve.

“The moment you think you’d be fine to call it a day or look away from the monitor, it’s guaranteed one would be away to lamb.

“It’s a lot of manual work, and it’s constant.”

Huntly farmer William Law feeding the sheep at his steading West Cruichie.
There is always something to do at the farm…Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

 

After one of the hardest lambing seasons ever, the young farmer offers The Press and Journal an insight into how they made it through the ordeal.

  • William reveals how his passion for breeding livestock was sparked when he was still a “young loon” helping out at the family farm
  • He shares what a day in the life of a farmer during lambing season looks like
  • How he had to think creatively to give newborn lambs a chance of survival amid torrential rain – and how the frustration of it all almost made him call it quits
  • And what is the best thing about farming life for him

What’s life like on the farm?

Memories begin to flood in as soon as my wellies squelch into the mud at West Cruichie farm.

The peacefulness of the countryside, the bleats of the livestock, the early mornings, the late nights and the piles of silage – they are all too familiar to me.

It was yet another dreich day at the West Cruichie farm. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But with the 10 sheep, two pigs and a dozen chickens at my grandparents’ steading, my experience doesn’t even come close to William’s mammoth undertaking.

The “Huntly loon” took over the 75 acre site, just two miles away from home, from retired farmer Richard Johnston in the summer of 2018.

And since then, he has been building it up into a thriving family enterprise.

This year, West Cruichie has become home to 150 cows, about 100 calves, 400 sheep and, as of recently, more than 700 lambs.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An additional 400 acres of grass is also rented each year to accommodate livestock throughout the summer months.

And all of the field work is done in house between family members.

‘Farming is all I’ve ever wanted to do’

It’s a hefty operation that can be “rather stressful” at times, William admits.

But breeding livestock has been a life-long ambition of his, having been brought up getting used to the twists and turns of the trade from a young age on his family farm nearby.

Huntly farmer William Law at his steading West Cruichie.
William bought the farm neighbouring his cousin’ six years ago, aged just 24. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There have been cows and sheep around me for as long as I can remember,” the young farmer tells me as we walk across to the first livestock shed on our list.

“My brother, my cousin Peter and I would spend the weekends at the farm neighbouring my grandad’s ever since we were little.

“And when it came to the Easter holidays, it was always ‘Right, it’s lambing time’.

“We would be up at dawn to help out with feeding the animals, carrying bags of barley, lambing ewes – just doing the loon’s job.

“Farming has just always been the thing for me – it’s what I’ve been brought up with.”

William grew up surrounded by livestock. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

 

What is a day in a farmer’s life during lambing season like?

We enter the cowshed, and William begins to explain his daily routine – pointing towards the heifers and calves calmly resting in their enclosures.

It’s just after 10am, but he has already done a day’s worth of work.

Their schedule is seemingly simple: wake up at 6am, feed the cattle at West Cruichie and their parents’ nearby farm, and crack on with what needs to be done in the fields.

But when you throw lambing and the unpredictable weather in the mix, things become more complicated.

The cows seem to be having a way more relaxing time than William. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Once the season kicks off, so do the sleepless nights – with William taking on the later shift to keep an eye on the ewes, while Stuart does the early morning rounds.

The whole operation requires a lot of stamina, patience and skills as they need to be able to react immediately to any unexpected difficulties.

But William’s years-long experience – and the regular advice from his grandfathers and farming stalwarts, William and Jimmy, make the job easier.

William calves two thirds of his cows from February to April, and the last 50 between August and October. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The amount that I have learnt from my grandparents has been invaluable,” he says, picking up a bag of barley (lunch for the cattle).

“Someone with no farming background would probably find it hard to pick up things – calve a difficult calving, and lamb a difficult lambing.

“While it’s second nature to us because we’ve been doing it since we were bairns.

“I can’t even remember when I calved my first cow, or lambed my first ewe.”

Huntly farmer William Law feeding the cows at his steading West Cruichie.
It’s lunch time! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Our conversation is interrupted by the cows’ loud roar of approval as William lays out the barley.

The bulky creatures appear hungry, lumbering to the edge of the fence.

“I’ll tell you what I do remember though,” William laughs.

“Young me running for my life, chased through a trough by cow Number 25, with grandad standing on the side laughing ‘She’ll nae get you lad, don’t worry’.”

We leave the cows to their meal, and head to the sheep shed where all the magic happens.

There are three rows of pens set up from one end of the shed to the other. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Dreadful weather made lambing season ‘a serious challenge’

And it really is “almost by magic” that they have kept their losses to a minimum during this year’s lambing season, described by many as the hardest ever.

The agriculture sector has faced a gruelling few months of relentless rain, leaving crofters and farmers scrambling for ways to preserve their production.

William’s shed is now full of healthy newborn lambs, joyfully jumping around their mums.

One wee lamb took a liking to me. I named it Snowball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. 

But he still recalls the dreadful nights, spent chasing ewes and lambs in the pouring rain – desperate to get them back in their warm pens before it’s too late.

“If you had called a couple of weeks earlier asking to visit, it would have been a straight ‘No’,” William chuckles apologetically.

“It was just madness…

“The weather of this lambing season was a serious challenge – for the whole five weeks, there has hardly been a day without rain.”

Once vaccinated, all of the ewes and lambs will be sold. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Efforts to give newborn lambs a chance of survival

Like many others across the region, William was left with no option but to hold ewes and newborn lambs inside for longer, using up every free space for housing.

He has 80 pens designated for that purpose, which is usually enough.

But with more lambs being forced to stay in as the weather continued to wreak havoc, he had to move them about or float them over to his parents’ farm to make more room.

Other efforts went into putting out extra bales to shelter the fields and give the newborns a better chance at survival.

They tried to pen as many lambs as they could but that’s not always possible when you have 200 newborns within four days. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He continues: “There were days where I’ve had to pull ewes and lambs back inside after just a couple of days because the lambs have been left in a puddle out in the cold.

“Even the fields that are pretty sheltered were just cold and wet.

“And you just have to deal with it day to day.

“We tried our best and did as much as we possibly could.”

Could this have been the end?

Battling the elements is every farmer’s greatest challenge, William says.

And there were a few times at the height of lambing where the treacherous conditions brought him to the end of his tether.

Huntly farmer William Law at his steading West Cruichie.
There were times when it all became a bit too much. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“When you are so tired, and so fed up with weather, you just feel like selling the lot,” he confesses.

“A few Tuesdays ago, that was the worst day.

“I probably spent about three-four hours driving around, catching little cold lambs, putting a wee plastic jacket on them and hoping for the best.

“I did very much go at some point ‘Nope, that’s it – they are getting sold’.”

He adds with a smile: “But lambing is now finished so I presume they get to stay.”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘I’ve never regretted it’

And with that cheeky remark, William is back in good spirits.

Despite all of the hurdles and worry along the way, he is adamant farming is the only job that could ever make him happy.

And he is urging other young farmers to take a leap, invest and carve their own path in the sector too.

As I’m about to leave, William casts his mind to how his own professional journey began at West Cruichie.

Huntly farmer William Law at his steading West Cruichie.
William says there needs to be more encouragement for young farmers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Looking across the field of damp ewes, he feels “forever grateful” to Robert Johnston for giving him the chance to take the first step.

“I’ve never regretted buying a farm,” William smiles.

“It might be a headache sometimes, but I wouldn’t do any other job.

“When it’s a good spring day, and you’re putting cows and sheep out of a shed to a fresh field of grass and they go skipping through the parches – there is nae better feeling.

“So if you ever get the opportunity to do it – do it.

“There would be days you would probably regret it, but I promise you – most days you won’t.”

Conversation