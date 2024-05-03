‘It’s never too late’ for brave Aberdeen grandad learning to swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s never too late’ for brave Aberdeen grandad learning to swim

The 68-year-old was inspired after watching his granddaughter’s swimming lesson.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Allan Lovie, 68, is learning how to swim at the age of 68. Image: Scottish Swimming
A brave Aberdeen grandfather has surprised his family by taking swimming lessons.

Allan Lovie, 68, said he decided to learn to swim after watching his four-year-old granddaughter in the pool.

Allan explained that it was something he had always wanted to do but was too scared due to an incident as a child.

However, the Aberdeen grandad decided to make “no excuses” and took on the challenge.

Now, after taking a few lessons at Northfield Swimming Pool, he explained that he wants to get better at it so he can swim with his grandchildren.

Allan is learning to swim at Northfield pool. Image: Sport Aberdeen.

Aberdeen grandad learns to swim

Allan, who is from the Midstocket area of the Granite City, explained that deciding to take swimming lessons was a major step as he was previously really afraid of being underwater.

He said: “A bad incident as a child had put me off swimming and I used to panic in water and have a real fear of being under water.

“I’ve always hated water in my face and even used to bathe in a small amount of water to be safe.”

However, the 68-year-old decided to face his greatest fear when he saw his granddaughter at a swimming lesson.

“I was watching one of my grandchildren aged 4 swimming at their lesson and felt inspired by her, I have always wanted to go and swim,” he recalled.

The Aberdeen grandad said that he now wants to surprise his other grandchildren, aged 5 and 2.

He explained: “I never swam with my own children and never swam with my oldest grandchildren, but I have grandchildren in Dubai and want to surprise them by going in the pool with them.”

Northfield Swimming Pool. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A difficult start

Learning how to swim can be challenging at any age, something Mr Lovie’s found out on his first day in the pool.

He said: “After the first day of lessons, I wasn’t going to go back.

“I thought ‘I can’t do this’, but my daughter convinced me to go back, and I am so glad I did.”

He explained that at first, he was the “least confident and more frightened,” adding he needed to have someone with him the whole time.

However, he has now gained a lot of confidence and says that now, he looks forward to the lessons and describes them as “hard work but really fun.”

The Aberdonian narrated how he overcame his fear:

He said: “The day I put the goggles on and Calum, the teacher from Sport Aberdeen, got me to open my eyes underneath the water – that was a light bulb moment!

“I thought water was dark and scary underneath, but it was so bright; it was just unbelievable.”

‘It’s never too late’

Allan’s lessons were organised as part of the Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water National Framework for Learn to Swim.

Swimming is doing wonders for Mr Lovie’s physical and mental health, as he explains that although he has a lot of ailments, he does “not feel pain” when he is in the water.

He added: “Learning how to swim has made him realise age is just a number.

“I used to use the excuse – It’s too late now – I am too old.

“I would encourage everyone to do it. Never think you are past it. It’s never too late.”

