‘It’s never too late’ for brave Aberdeen grandad learning to swim

A brave Aberdeen grandfather has surprised his family by taking swimming lessons.

Allan Lovie, 68, said he decided to learn to swim after watching his four-year-old granddaughter in the pool.

Allan explained that it was something he had always wanted to do but was too scared due to an incident as a child.

However, the Aberdeen grandad decided to make “no excuses” and took on the challenge.

Now, after taking a few lessons at Northfield Swimming Pool, he explained that he wants to get better at it so he can swim with his grandchildren.

Aberdeen grandad learns to swim

Allan, who is from the Midstocket area of the Granite City, explained that deciding to take swimming lessons was a major step as he was previously really afraid of being underwater.

He said: “A bad incident as a child had put me off swimming and I used to panic in water and have a real fear of being under water.

“I’ve always hated water in my face and even used to bathe in a small amount of water to be safe.”

However, the 68-year-old decided to face his greatest fear when he saw his granddaughter at a swimming lesson.

“I was watching one of my grandchildren aged 4 swimming at their lesson and felt inspired by her, I have always wanted to go and swim,” he recalled.

The Aberdeen grandad said that he now wants to surprise his other grandchildren, aged 5 and 2.

He explained: “I never swam with my own children and never swam with my oldest grandchildren, but I have grandchildren in Dubai and want to surprise them by going in the pool with them.”

A difficult start

Learning how to swim can be challenging at any age, something Mr Lovie’s found out on his first day in the pool.

He said: “After the first day of lessons, I wasn’t going to go back.

“I thought ‘I can’t do this’, but my daughter convinced me to go back, and I am so glad I did.”

He explained that at first, he was the “least confident and more frightened,” adding he needed to have someone with him the whole time.

However, he has now gained a lot of confidence and says that now, he looks forward to the lessons and describes them as “hard work but really fun.”

The Aberdonian narrated how he overcame his fear:

He said: “The day I put the goggles on and Calum, the teacher from Sport Aberdeen, got me to open my eyes underneath the water – that was a light bulb moment!

“I thought water was dark and scary underneath, but it was so bright; it was just unbelievable.”

‘It’s never too late’

Allan’s lessons were organised as part of the Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water National Framework for Learn to Swim.

Swimming is doing wonders for Mr Lovie’s physical and mental health, as he explains that although he has a lot of ailments, he does “not feel pain” when he is in the water.

He added: “Learning how to swim has made him realise age is just a number.

“I used to use the excuse – It’s too late now – I am too old.

“I would encourage everyone to do it. Never think you are past it. It’s never too late.”