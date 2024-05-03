‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill empty Union Street buildings

Hundreds of our readers have shared their thoughts on what businesses they want to see fill empty Union Street buildings.

After The Press & Journal reported on Our Union Street launching a new website to show all the current vacant units, people were quick to say what they want to see on the Granite Mile to bring it back to life.

The website brings together vital information on the unoccupied premises in one place, the latest step in the organisation’s push to make the city centre more attractive to traders from all over the UK.

Since Our Union Street was founded in March 2023, the number of empty Union Street shops has fallen from a high of 52.

Our Union Street’s listings show 22 now up for grabs.

What do Aberdeen residents want for Union Street?

Dozens of readers commented that the city-centre needs more “small independent shops.”

Reader Helen said: “It would be good to have small independent retail shops opening.”

An idea supported by Jeffrey Smith, who advocates for “more coffee shops and local small businesses”, and Raymond Patterson who also wants to see “small independent businesses.”

A few people added that they want to see more clothing shops arrive in the city centre.

Jacqui Taylor said: “They should make them more clothes shops for all ages and sizes, as we do not have enough in the town, especially for the older people.”

Speaking about what is not needed, several readers believe there are enough betting and vape shops already.

“I’d like to see vape shops, betting shops moved to side streets and see specialist shops, boutique shops, cafes on main,” said Joyce Robertson.

On a similar tone, David Wright wrote: “More pubs, bars and sports shops. NOT Vape, pound or betting shops!”

Some also suggest Union Street needs a new supermarket.

Sheila Gordon shared: “Once M&S goes, a wee supermarket in the middle stretch so can pick up something fine for evening meal before catching the bus home.

“Also, a cafe. Not a fancy coffee shop. Just a cafe.”

Similarly, Kenny Anderson wrote: “There should be a large supermarket in the middle of town. The 24-hour shops are more expensive.”

Why are there so many empty premises on Union Street?

Readers did not hold back their views on what could prevent new businesses taking over Union Street empty premises.

Several residents think the upcoming LEZ scheme, bus gates and the high rental price of units will keep them unoccupied.

Claire Tawse said: “Let’s lure in new business to a street that you can’t get anywhere near because of bus gates, cycle lanes and LEZ zones!!!”

Meanwhile, Gordon Low wrote: “The city centre is dead and it’s never going to return to what it used to be like. The rent is too dear due to greed and the council has destroyed the city with their ideas of LEZ and bus gates.”

Paul Harrison believes Aberdeen has been “ruined by greedy landlords and crippling rates,” adding “and we don’t even have the nonsense of LEZ yet.”

Nick Brown also thinks rent prices are the problem, arguing they are “too high for small businesses.”

Margaret Cormack agreed with Mr Browns, saying “the price of the leases” was what made businesses leave in the first place.

Meanwhile, George Morrice thinks the street would benefit from “free parking’ and an improved public transport, as he believes “parking charges are exorbitant” and describes public transport as “poor at best.”