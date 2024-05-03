‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill empty Union Street buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill empty Union Street buildings

People have shared their views after a website was launched showing all vacant units on Aberdeen’s main shopping street.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
‘Give us small independent shops’ to bring Union Street back to life, say readers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Hundreds of our readers have shared their thoughts on what businesses they want to see fill empty Union Street buildings.

After The Press & Journal reported on Our Union Street launching a new website to show all the current vacant units, people were quick to say what they want to see on the Granite Mile to bring it back to life.

The website brings together vital information on the unoccupied premises in one place, the latest step in the organisation’s push to make the city centre more attractive to traders from all over the UK.

Since Our Union Street was founded in March 2023, the number of empty Union Street shops has fallen from a high of 52.

Our Union Street’s listings show 22 now up for grabs.

What do Aberdeen residents want for Union Street?

Dozens of readers commented that the city-centre needs more “small independent shops.”

Reader Helen said: “It would be good to have small independent retail shops opening.”

An idea supported by Jeffrey Smith, who advocates for “more coffee shops and local small businesses”, and Raymond Patterson who also wants to see “small independent businesses.”

A few people added that they want to see more clothing shops arrive in the city centre.

Readers believe Union Street needs more small independent businesses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jacqui Taylor said: “They should make them more clothes shops for all ages and sizes, as we do not have enough in the town, especially for the older people.”

Speaking about what is not needed, several readers believe there are enough betting and vape shops already.

“I’d like to see vape shops, betting shops moved to side streets and see specialist shops, boutique shops, cafes on main,” said Joyce Robertson.

On a similar tone, David Wright wrote: “More pubs, bars and sports shops. NOT Vape, pound or betting shops!”

Some also suggest Union Street needs a new supermarket.

Sheila Gordon shared: “Once M&S goes, a wee supermarket in the middle stretch so can pick up something fine for evening meal before catching the bus home.

“Also, a cafe. Not a fancy coffee shop. Just a cafe.”

Similarly, Kenny Anderson wrote: “There should be a large supermarket in the middle of town. The 24-hour shops are more expensive.”

Why are there so many empty premises on Union Street?

Readers did not hold back their views on what could prevent new businesses taking over Union Street empty premises.

Several residents think the upcoming LEZ scheme, bus gates and the high rental price of units will keep them unoccupied.

Claire Tawse said: “Let’s lure in new business to a street that you can’t get anywhere near because of bus gates, cycle lanes and LEZ zones!!!”

Meanwhile, Gordon Low wrote: “The city centre is dead and it’s never going to return to what it used to be like. The rent is too dear due to greed and the council has destroyed the city with their ideas of LEZ and bus gates.”

The Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Paul Harrison believes Aberdeen has been “ruined by greedy landlords and crippling rates,” adding “and we don’t even have the nonsense of LEZ yet.”

Nick Brown also thinks rent prices are the problem, arguing they are “too high for small businesses.”

Margaret Cormack agreed with Mr Browns, saying “the price of the leases” was what made businesses leave in the first place.

Meanwhile, George Morrice thinks the street would benefit from “free parking’ and an improved public transport, as he believes “parking charges are exorbitant” and describes public transport as “poor at best.”

