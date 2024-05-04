Emergency services called to fire at Kebab King in Torry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to fire at Kebab King in Torry

Four fire appliances were sent to tackle the fire on the ground floor premises.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Torry takeaway this morning.

Fire crews descended on Kebab King on Victoria Road in Torry at just after 6am this morning following reports of a fire.

It is understood the fire originated on the ground floor shop premises, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service deploying four appliances to the scene.

According to a fire spokesperson, crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the flames, before eventually extinguishing the fire and departing just before 8am.

Police confirmed no one had been injured due to the fire and that an investigation had been launched into what happened.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, we were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reported injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The youngster had been travelling to Dens Park with flares and smoke bombs. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS.
Dons 'keeping close eye' on banned football fan's red pyrotechnics bust
Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
'I've never regretted buying my Huntly farm - but rainiest ever lambing season almost…
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp
Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill…
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence
Naked swimming sessions are being held at Bridge of Don pool.
Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool
Taylor's of Torry on Victoria Road.
Famous Torry shopfront in for KeyStore makeover - but traditional feature will be kept
Aberdeen nursery worker given warning by SSSC
Aberdeen nursery worker restrained and force-fed two-year-old
Aberdeen LEZ
Low emission zone retrofit funding for north-east firms