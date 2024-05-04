Emergency services called to fire at Kebab King in Torry

Emergency services were called to a fire at Torry takeaway this morning.

Fire crews descended on Kebab King on Victoria Road in Torry at just after 6am this morning following reports of a fire.

It is understood the fire originated on the ground floor shop premises, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service deploying four appliances to the scene.

According to a fire spokesperson, crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the flames, before eventually extinguishing the fire and departing just before 8am.

Police confirmed no one had been injured due to the fire and that an investigation had been launched into what happened.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, we were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reported injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”