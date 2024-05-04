Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Toll of Birness

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A90 at Toll of Birness.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at about 1.30pm.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service are in attendance.

A section of the road has been closed in both directions.

It is understood traffic is building in the area and motorists have been advised to use an alternative route until further notice.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the A952.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed four appliances were dispatched to the scene at Toll of Birness following a call from police at 1.43pm.

Two crews have been sent from Peterhead, alongside one from Maud and one from North Anderson Drive.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

