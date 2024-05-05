‘We will miss your faces’: Jaffs Bar and Restaurant to permanently close due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We will miss your faces’: Jaffs Bar and Restaurant to permanently close due to rising costs

The business has been part of the Dunecht community for more than 50 years.

By Ellie Milne
Jaffs exterior Dunecht
Jaffs Bar and Restaurant will close its doors on Sunday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The owners of Jaffs Bar and Restaurant in Dunecht have announced they will be permanently closing their doors this weekend.

The family-run business has been at the heart of the village for more than 50 years.

Although it has changed hands during this time, new ownership has worked to build close relationships with the community.

Long-standing head chef Sandy Cowie and his wife, Sarah, took over the restaurant and bar in 2017.

But after seven years at the helm, today will be their last day of business due to a rise in running costs.

Exterior of Jaffs Bar and Restaurant in Dunecht
Jaffs Bar and Restaurant in Dunecht. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The owners shared a notice online yesterday, stating: “We are sad to announce that due to rising costs/lack of custom, Jaffs will be closing permanently as of this Sunday.

“We would like to thank you all for your support over the years and wish you the best of luck in the future.”

They added: “Come on down and see us for a farewell drink if possible guys, we will miss your faces.”

Memories of Jaffs in Dunecht

Hundreds of people have reacted to the news online and shared their memories of visiting over the years.

The business was first opened in 1965 as the Dunecht Bar and Lounge by Bill and Ella Jaffrey, who grew to become a “loved key part” of the community.

When Norah Nesland and Peter Morrison took over the premises in 2006, they renamed the restaurant Jaffs in honour of its founding owners.

Interior of Jaffs
The interior of the family-run business. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The current owners continued the Jaffs legacy when they bought the bar and restaurant and also branched out to offer catering and mobile bar and glass hire.

Jaffs has developed relationships with local producers to ensure each of its meals is as “fresh and seasonal” as possible.

In 2021, the Dunecht-based eatery was named as a finalist for north restaurant of the year at the Food Awards Scotland.

