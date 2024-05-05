‘We will miss your faces’: Jaffs Bar and Restaurant to permanently close due to rising costs

The owners of Jaffs Bar and Restaurant in Dunecht have announced they will be permanently closing their doors this weekend.

The family-run business has been at the heart of the village for more than 50 years.

Although it has changed hands during this time, new ownership has worked to build close relationships with the community.

Long-standing head chef Sandy Cowie and his wife, Sarah, took over the restaurant and bar in 2017.

But after seven years at the helm, today will be their last day of business due to a rise in running costs.

The owners shared a notice online yesterday, stating: “We are sad to announce that due to rising costs/lack of custom, Jaffs will be closing permanently as of this Sunday.

“We would like to thank you all for your support over the years and wish you the best of luck in the future.”

They added: “Come on down and see us for a farewell drink if possible guys, we will miss your faces.”

Memories of Jaffs in Dunecht

Hundreds of people have reacted to the news online and shared their memories of visiting over the years.

The business was first opened in 1965 as the Dunecht Bar and Lounge by Bill and Ella Jaffrey, who grew to become a “loved key part” of the community.

When Norah Nesland and Peter Morrison took over the premises in 2006, they renamed the restaurant Jaffs in honour of its founding owners.

The current owners continued the Jaffs legacy when they bought the bar and restaurant and also branched out to offer catering and mobile bar and glass hire.

Jaffs has developed relationships with local producers to ensure each of its meals is as “fresh and seasonal” as possible.

In 2021, the Dunecht-based eatery was named as a finalist for north restaurant of the year at the Food Awards Scotland.