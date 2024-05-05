Fire at Torry takeaway being treated as suspicious

A fire which destroyed a takeaway in Torry is being treated as suspicious.

King Kebab on Victoria Road sustained severe damage during the blaze early Saturday morning.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene and crews eventually extinguished the fire, leaving piles of blackened debris within the premises.

Owner Mustafa Egilmez told The Press and Journal he has been left “very disappointed” and that the shop was his livelihood to support his family, including his 18-month-old son.

He has since launched a GoFundMe to help him rebuild.

The fire tore through the property destroying much of the backroom and kitchen while the front customer area was covered in black soot.

Torry takeaway ‘fire is being treated as wilful’

Since the fire occurred police have been investigating what happened and believe the fire was started deliberately.

Mr Egilmez confirmed he had provided the police with CCTV footage, which could shed light on what occurred.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers and the fire service have launched a joint investigation.

They said: “Around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, we were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and a joint investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0780 of Saturday, May 4.”