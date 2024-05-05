Fire at Torry takeaway being treated as suspicious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire at Torry takeaway being treated as suspicious

King Kebab sustained significant damage following the blaze over the weekend

By Ross Hempseed
Police are appealing for information after a fire destroyed the Torry takeaway
Police are appealing for information after a fire destroyed the Torry takeaway

A fire which destroyed a takeaway in Torry is being treated as suspicious.

King Kebab on Victoria Road sustained severe damage during the blaze early Saturday morning.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene and crews eventually extinguished the fire, leaving piles of blackened debris within the premises.

Equipment and items such as takeaway containers have been destroyed by the fire. Image: Mustafa Egilmez.

Owner Mustafa Egilmez told The Press and Journal he has been left “very disappointed” and that the shop was his livelihood to support his family, including his 18-month-old son.

He has since launched a GoFundMe to help him rebuild.

The fire tore through the property destroying much of the backroom and kitchen while the front customer area was covered in black soot.

Torry takeaway ‘fire is being treated as wilful’

Since the fire occurred police have been investigating what happened and believe the fire was started deliberately.

Mr Egilmez confirmed he had provided the police with CCTV footage, which could shed light on what occurred.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers and the fire service have launched a joint investigation.

The backdoor of the takeaway was destroyed along with much of the contents of the backroom. Image: Mustafa Egilmez

They said: “Around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, we were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and a joint investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0780 of Saturday, May 4.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood alert for entire north-east as heavy rain forecast
Jaffs exterior Dunecht
'We will miss your faces': Jaffs Bar and Restaurant to permanently close due to…
It's clubberin' time: Joney Joey Thanabalasingham's past use of a nine iron as a crime deterrent has troubled neighbours living near his new corner shop on Westburn Road. Image: Northscot
Shopkeeper's golf club heroics cause concern over new Westburn Road corner shop
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheriff's 'regret' jailing Aberdeen dealer after drugs made addicts ill
Police at Toll of Birness
Four people taken to hospital following crash on A90 at Toll of Birness
The fire has destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson/ Mustafa Egilmez.
Owner 'disappointed and stressed' following fire at King Kebab in Torry
The youngster had been travelling to Dens Park with flares and smoke bombs. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS.
Dons 'keeping close eye' on banned football fan's red pyrotechnics bust
Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
'I've never regretted buying my Huntly farm - but rainiest ever lambing season almost…
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp
2
Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill…