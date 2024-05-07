‘The times they are a-changing’: Club Tropicana allowed early opening amid recent Day Disco frenzy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The times they are a-changing’: Club Tropicana allowed early opening amid recent Day Disco frenzy

The club owner's solicitor said the change in social attitudes has prompted more opportunity for daytime events.

By Denny Andonova
Day Disco Aberdeen at Aura nightclub.
Day Disco events are taking Aberdeen by storm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Another Aberdeen nightclub could be poised to cash in on the daytime disco boom as Club Tropicana secures permission for earlier opening.

Owner Tony Cochrane sought to extend the opening hours of the Chapel Street venue as day discos for over 30s become more and more popular.

The concept has gone from strength to strength since launching in March at Club Tropicana’s sister venue in the Granite City.

With hundreds of partygoers queueing up outside Aura nightclub for each event, it has proved to be a lucrative way to survive amid challenging times for the industry.

About 1,200 people came to the last day disco in Aberdeen on April 27. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A new club “strictly for over 30s” is also poised to open in Aberdeen on May 18 as Mr Cochrane looks to capitalise on the previously “untapped market” even further.

And extending Club Tropicana’s opening hours could now give him yet another avenue to bask in the success of his recent endeavours.

Could there be more events for daytime revellers in Club Tropicana?

The venue has been given permission to open at 1.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

In a plea to members of the city’s licensing board, the hospitality boss’ solicitor Archie MacIver said this would potentially allow for more daytime events.

Tony Cochrane is also behind nightclubs in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Cochrane is behind several venues across the country, most of which have the flexibility of an earlier opening.

There are no specific plans for Club Tropicana at this time, but some of the options could be holding “country music days” or corporate events.

‘The times, they are a-changing’

Mr MacIver said the success of the day discos reflect “a change in social attitudes”.

While students remain a prime market for nightlife hotspots in Aberdeen, there is now opportunity to expand their offering for a different group of customers too.

Mr MacIver added: “As Bob Dylan once said: ‘The times they are a-changing’.

“People are now looking for different things and approaching these social activities in a different fashion from days gone by.

“There is much more of an opportunity now for daytime events to be held.

“And what we really want is just a bit of flexibility to take bookings for this type of events and provide an additional amenity to the city for local populace.”

The licence was subsequently granted unanimously.

