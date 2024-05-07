REVEALED: The Aberdeen walls set to transformed by Nuart this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: The Aberdeen walls set to transformed by Nuart this summer

Aberdeen Inspired is hoping to catch the attention of locals and visitors arriving by land, sea and air.

By Ross Hempseed
Nuart will be seen be visitors coming from land, sea and air this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
One of Aberdeen’s most beloved events, Nuart, is aiming to capture the imagination and attention of locals and visitors arriving via land, sea and air this year.

The vibrant murals dotted around the Granite City have brought joy and excitement since 2017.

And organisers, Aberdeen Inspired, hope this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

Planning applications have now been submitted for the walls and spaces the organisation wants to secure – which they say are the perfect spots to create “inspiring and thought-provoking pieces”.

Harbour spot for Nuart

Firstly, an enormous mural by celebrated artist Hera is earmarked for the side of the Union Point building next to the harbour.

One of the largest murals ever will be created at Union Point near the harbour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The towering structure is one of the first things people coming into the north harbour see, and her latest creation is set to be the largest in Nuart’s history.

Hera was part of the duo Herakut who created the iconic mural at the Aberdeen Market before it was demolished, and is looking forward to returning this year.

“In times like these, where we see so many images of destruction it is somewhat ‘healing’ to see something being created,” said Hera, the German-born artist Jasmin Siddiqui.

"Because You Are That Light" mural at Aberdeen Market.
Hera designed the iconic former Aberdeen Market mural. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, shared his enthusiasm about Hera’s work at the harbour’s Union Point.

He said: “We are delighted that Port of Aberdeen will be the backdrop for an amazing Nuart Aberdeen installation. This represents a perfect blend of Aberdeen’s rich maritime heritage and the port’s bright and exciting future.

“With the increase in cruise tourism, and The Tall Ships Races on the horizon, the installation will capture the imagination of locals and new visitors to the city.”

11 murals to greet visitors to Aberdeen from land, sea and air

In addition, Nuart will travel out with the city-centre where not one, but four walls at Aberdeen International Airport will be transformed. 

The murals will be visible as soon as you walk out of the terminal.

Opposite the airport terminal are walls where the murals will be created. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Katie Guthrie known as KMG will create four murals at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

These will be created by KMG or Katie Guthrie, an Aberdeen-based artist, who says it is her “most ambitious concept to date”.

She added: “Growing up and studying in Aberdeen means the city will always be a special place for me to return to paint.

“I’m proud to have cut my teeth painting on the streets of Aberdeen and so it’s important to me to create something that hopefully Aberdeen will in turn be proud of.”

Ibis Hotel on Shiprow will hopefully be worked on by artist Case Maclaim. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

People arriving in Aberdeen by train should also catch a glimpse of a new mural earmarked for Atholl House, directly opposite the station.

Other buildings planned to undergo a Nuart makeover include Aberdeen Health Village, the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow and the former John Lewis Building.

Map of the proposed locations Aberdeen Inspired has submitted planning applications for. Image: DC Thomson.

Planning permission is also being sought for walls at Ivy Lodge, Shiprow; Crimon Place; Brodies, Union Row; Nickel & Dime, Crooked Lane and Upperkirkgate above Milkjug.

Aberdeen Health Village, to be worked on by Millo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Eleven artists from the UK, Europe and the Middle East have been chosen to create exciting and inspiring art pieces.

Aberdeen Inspired say these will range from “friendly giant and fun figures of Italian artist, Millo” to “photorealistic hands bursting from buildings created by Germany’s Case Maclaim”.

Former John Lewis building, to be worked on by English artist Cbloxx. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Nuart Aberdeen will take place from June 6-9, with artists working on the walls for several weeks before revealing their incredible creations to the public.

