‘One of the most dangerous jobs in the world’: Fishermen put through their paces in course designed to save their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘One of the most dangerous jobs in the world’: Fishermen put through their paces in course designed to save their lives

Twenty commercial fishers from across the north have been trained on how to improve their safety while working at sea.

By Chris Cromar

It’s 2.30pm at a survival centre in Dyce and I’m the odd one out standing in a room with 20 fishermen.

Some have travelled more than 200 miles from Shetland to attend the ‘Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course’, which has been organised by the charity RNLI along with public body Seafish.

Others have travelled from the west coast, some from Portsoy.

But the distance anyone has covered to get here today doesn’t really matter – what they want is to be prepared as possible when it comes to facing the dangers of the harsh North Sea.

Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course in Aberdeen.
Around 20 people took part in the course. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘It’s one of the most dangerous jobs in the world’

I’m told that throughout 2023, RNLI lifeboat volunteers attended emergencies on commercial fishing vessels 272 times, saving 13 lives.

“We can’t always reach everyone in time though,” says Frankie Horne, RNLI commercial fishing safety manager.

“Commercial fishing remains one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.”

The aim of the course – held at 3T Training Services’ Survival Centre – is to highlight the importance of wearing a lifejacket and having a MOB recovery plan.

The attendees are learning about the risks and dangers of going overboard without a personal floatation device (PFD) in cold and choppy water.

Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course in Aberdeen.
It was arms out for this fisherman. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Nervous trepidation’

As I stand safely at the side of the pool, the attendees have to jump in and stay above the water for as long as possible, with lifeguard supervisors on hand to help if needed.

There is some nervous trepidation in the air as the fishermen wait to go in the strong currents.

At least it’s a lot warmer than the North Sea, although I am glad it is them and not me.

The choppy waves and nervous energy is stark reminder of what today is all about, with the group also given key tips on how to improve their safety when working at sea.

Calum Robertson at Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course in Aberdeen.
Portsoy fisherman Calum Robertson attended the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Calum Robertson from Portsoy, who was amongst the first to go in the water, spent many long minutes battling the waves.

“It gives you a good perspective because I wouldn’t call that a poor day at sea – but it certainly was a struggle to keep your head above the water,” he said.

Malcolm Robertson from Shetland said exercises like these are invaluable for fishermen who have been out on the water for years and those who are new to the job.

He hopes his attendance today “encourages some of the younger guys” to follow his lead.

“It wasn’t good in the waves, it showed you how difficult it is when you get in the water, especially with all your clothes on,” he said.

“I think everybody should experience what it’s like to be in the water.”

Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course in Aberdeen.
The participants had to do three challenges. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Being prepared is key

Like me, Frankie from the RNLI admits that he has never taken part in the exercise and “can’t imagine what it must be like” for participants.

He said it’s “reality in a safe environment”.

“Research has proven that wearing a lifejacket can increase your chances of survival by up to four times if immersed in cold water,” he says.

“Being able to put people in the water to experience a man over board situation has a real impact and really does make them think carefully about making improvements.

“We would recommend regular checks of your lifejackets to ensure it is in working order and that lifejackets are serviced as per the manufactures guidelines by a qualified service agent.

“When at sea, always carry a means of calling for help if you get into difficulty.”

Man Overboard (MOB) Awareness Course in Aberdeen.
Attendees getting ready to go. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There is more information about Seafish’s (formerly the Sea Fish Industry Authority) MOB Awareness courses online.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The A93 in Glenshee
142-mile diversion through Aberdeenshire to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks
Cheryl Burt feeding the roundabout bunnies with her dog Boo.
'Some bunny loves you': Meet the Aberdeen woman who feeds famous roundabout rabbits
James Watt with a case of Hello My Name is Vladimir, BrewDog's beer mocking Russian laws on gay "propaganda".
A look back at James Watt's turbulent 17 years at the helm of BrewDog
Images of Ferryhill and Walker Road primary schools in Aberdeen
Ferryhill School: Year-long move to Walker Road School could cost £700,000
Police car and crashed cars at Seaforth Road
4x4 mounts parked Mercedes on Seaforth Road in Aberdeen
Wood employee
Wood rejects £1.42 billion takeover proposal from Middle East
Nicola and Norman Cadger with their dog Keeta. Image: Nicola and Norman Cadger.
'Keeta is lucky to be alive': Dog collapsed after sniffing toxic chemicals at Peterhead…
TSB Banff.
TSB branches in Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Western Isles to close
Former Don David Winnie has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray
Ricky Guillot admitted assaulting and verbally abusing his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man held knife to wife's face and asked her if she wanted to die

Conversation