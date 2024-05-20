Bancon Group leading golf day for P&J 275 Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bancon Group leading golf day for P&J 275 Community Fund

Bancon Group are holding the event in aid of The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.

By Jenna Scott
Bancon Group are hosting a golf day in support of the P&J's 275 Community Fund.
Bancon Group are hosting a golf day in support of the P&J's 275 Community Fund.

A north-east construction company is to host its first golf day fundraiser in support of the P&J 275 Community Fund.

Bancon Group has secured 21 teams of four to tee off at Newmachar Golf Club on Friday July 19, and is calling on our readers to help provide sponsorships and raffle and auction prizes.

The event, which is a first for the company, will bolster our fund – which benefits five charity partners making a difference in communities across the north and north-east.

The good causes the fund is supporting this year are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Newmachar Golf Club will host the fundraiser. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Laura Tough, group head of marketing and communications, highlighted the importance of supporting local charities was what had drawn Bancon Group to the fund initially.

She said: “The P&J 275 Community Fund appealed to us because it is one cause but it supports a range of charities, so they’ll all benefit.”

Laura believes the fund “ticks the box” for Bancon Group because of its diverse range of organisations.

She added: “We’ve got high-profile ones that most people will have heard of, and then you’ve also got smaller, more niche ones that you might not have heard of but are doing great things and they were all voted for by Press and Journal readers.

“It’s important to us to support locally.”

Bancon’s decision to back the P&J 275 Community Fund means that all fundraising activities across the next year will benefit our charity partners, including the golf day – which is expected to become an annual event.

Teams will tee off for charity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Laura said: “This year, the first one, we’re delighted to have sold all the teams and I think it’s something we hope to grow on year on year. I think for our first, anything we can raise will be great.”

She explained that teams will tee off with a shotgun start at 10am on the day before it concludes with a meal, prize giving, raffle and auction.

Representatives from a range of businesses such as WM Donald and Kitchens International to the National Timber Group and Johnston Carmicheal are expected to attend the upcoming fundraiser.

However, several sponsorship packages are still available, including Player Goody bags; 1st place winning team; 2nd place winning team; closest to the pin; longest drive; and hospitality packages.

Raffle and auction prizes are also needed.

Laura said: “Anyone that anyone can offer is very greatly received – from a bottle of spirits to a gift voucher.”

P&J editor: ‘We’re delighted to have Bancon Group supporting The P&J Community Fund’

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re delighted to have Bancon Group supporting The P&J Community Fund.

“The aim of the fund is to raise as much money as possible for our five charity partners and local companies like Bancon Group choosing to back the fund will help increase the total raised and also the profile of our charities.”

Donations and sponsorships must be submitted by Friday May 31.

To get involved or make an enquiry, contact Laura via email: laura.tough@bancon.co.uk

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is taking over a unit in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre.
New clothes shop plans for empty unit in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre
Caroline McBain, Ian McGregor and Elena Pampana at Ian McGregor Architects.
Management buyout and new home for Aberdeen architects
Stewart Sutherland threatened his neighbour following an argument over dog poo. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute
Luci and Campbell Carey, of Inglaze
Singapore beasties helped spark new business idea for Aberdeen couple
The divisive Caribbean takeaway on George Street
Caribbean takeaway APPROVED by government despite Aberdeen neighbours' claim boss 'invaded garden to BBQ…
2
Union Street traders pose at the top of the high street with "city centre open for business" posters.
Union Street traders send 'open for business' message - despite fears council campaign 'will…
The road has been closed off for three weeks.
What HAS been happening on Union Street since council closure weeks ago?
3
Marjory Bruce on her 100th birthday
Aberdeen woman feels 'very lucky' as she celebrates her 100th birthday
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Darren Simpson hid his face as he was led off to begin his prison sentence. Picture shows; Darren Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed