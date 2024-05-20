Bancon Group leading golf day for P&J 275 Community Fund

A north-east construction company is to host its first golf day fundraiser in support of the P&J 275 Community Fund.

Bancon Group has secured 21 teams of four to tee off at Newmachar Golf Club on Friday July 19, and is calling on our readers to help provide sponsorships and raffle and auction prizes.

The event, which is a first for the company, will bolster our fund – which benefits five charity partners making a difference in communities across the north and north-east.

The good causes the fund is supporting this year are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Laura Tough, group head of marketing and communications, highlighted the importance of supporting local charities was what had drawn Bancon Group to the fund initially.

She said: “The P&J 275 Community Fund appealed to us because it is one cause but it supports a range of charities, so they’ll all benefit.”

Laura believes the fund “ticks the box” for Bancon Group because of its diverse range of organisations.

She added: “We’ve got high-profile ones that most people will have heard of, and then you’ve also got smaller, more niche ones that you might not have heard of but are doing great things and they were all voted for by Press and Journal readers.

“It’s important to us to support locally.”

Bancon’s decision to back the P&J 275 Community Fund means that all fundraising activities across the next year will benefit our charity partners, including the golf day – which is expected to become an annual event.

Laura said: “This year, the first one, we’re delighted to have sold all the teams and I think it’s something we hope to grow on year on year. I think for our first, anything we can raise will be great.”

She explained that teams will tee off with a shotgun start at 10am on the day before it concludes with a meal, prize giving, raffle and auction.

Representatives from a range of businesses such as WM Donald and Kitchens International to the National Timber Group and Johnston Carmicheal are expected to attend the upcoming fundraiser.

However, several sponsorship packages are still available, including Player Goody bags; 1st place winning team; 2nd place winning team; closest to the pin; longest drive; and hospitality packages.

Raffle and auction prizes are also needed.

Laura said: “Anyone that anyone can offer is very greatly received – from a bottle of spirits to a gift voucher.”

P&J editor: ‘We’re delighted to have Bancon Group supporting The P&J Community Fund’

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re delighted to have Bancon Group supporting The P&J Community Fund.

“The aim of the fund is to raise as much money as possible for our five charity partners and local companies like Bancon Group choosing to back the fund will help increase the total raised and also the profile of our charities.”

Donations and sponsorships must be submitted by Friday May 31.

To get involved or make an enquiry, contact Laura via email: laura.tough@bancon.co.uk