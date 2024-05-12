‘I get recognised constantly’: Aftersun movie carpet salesman running Aberdeen Turkish restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I get recognised constantly’: Aftersun movie carpet salesman running Aberdeen Turkish restaurant

The actor, who has been spotted at the beach, is still in contact with the film's breakout star Paul Mescal.

By Chris Cromar
Cafer Karahan.
Cafer Karahan in Muzo;s at Aberdeen Beach.

Some might know Cafer Karahan as the manager of Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen in Aberdeen.

But those who have seen the Oscar-nominated film Aftersun will recognise him as the memorable on-screen carpet salesman.

The Aberdeen-based actor, who shot to fame alongside Paul Mescal in the 2022 movie, said he is “too old” to be considered a celebrity.

Cafer, a Kurd who is originally from eastern Turkey near Mount Ararat, moved to Aberdeen in 2001 and told The P&J: “I see myself like an Aberdonian.”

Cafer Karahan and Paul Mescal.
Cafer Karahan in Aftersun with Paul Mescal. Image: BBC.

Currently the manager of Muzo’s at the city’s Beach Esplanade, he appeared in the hit film which was filmed in Turkey, and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.

The movie – which received four nominations at last year’s BAFTA Awards – follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her dad at a holiday resort in Turkey before his 31st birthday.

And Mescal was nominated for the best leading actor Academy Award.

Named as 2022’s best film in a poll by Sight and Sound, it was 52-year-old Mr Karahan’s acting debut.

How did Cafer end up in Aftersun?

“It was my first experience,” he told The P&J.

“It was good because people were very nice, especially the main actor Paul Mescal. He was very ordinary, very normal, very helpful and a very nice guy.”

And the restaurant manager says he remains in contact with him.

“I am in contact with Paul  and he says he wants me to (be in a future film). I was feeling a bit shy to be honest with you, but he said he’d invite me having caught up with him.”

Cafer Karahan.
Mr Karahan is manager of Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen at Aberdeen beach.

Living in Turkey when selected for the film, Mr Karahan explains how he was chosen to take part.

“So we just got together and they asked me to do a couple of acting in carpets.”

Released in UK cinemas in November 2022 and the month before in the US, Aftersun made $9.7 million at the box office, but will there be a second one?

“Hopefully, but I don’t know. They are asking for another one,” says Mr Karahan.

The Aberdeen-based actor said:  “It was very successful, it was a very good film and is based on a true story, so it wasn’t very easy either.”

He also said it had “massive cooperation”, which resulted in hundreds people taking part in its production in Oludeniz.

Cafer Karahan.
Cafer Karahan is a manager at Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen in Aberdeen.

Having lived in the tourist destination of Marmaris for most of the time he stayed in Turkey, Mr Karahan said it was “great to be living Scottish culture in Turkey”.

Cafer recognised by customers at Aberdeen restaurant

Being the manager of what he calls “one of the best restaurants in the country”, the actor has been recognised by customers at the beach venue.

“They tell me constantly,” he said, adding: “I have a friend who said, ‘we’ve seen your film, we’ve seen your film’.”

He has even been stopped in Aberdeen, however, says he is “too old” to be considered a celebrity.

Now a success on the big screen, what made him become the manager of Muzo’s Kitchen?

‘Love’ for Aberdeen

“I didn’t come to work in here. When I arrived in Aberdeen from Turkey after the film, one of my friends said, ‘would you like good Turkish food?’ I said ‘let’s go’.

“So we came here for food and the guy who opened this place, we worked together in Turkey 30 years before.

He said to me ‘you’re not going anywhere, I need you here.’

So I stayed here and I am working happily.”

Having lived in Scotland since 1999, he says that he he has a lot of “love” for the Granite City.

“It’s a clean city, there is hardly any crime,” Mr Karahan said.

Cafer Karahan.
Mr Karahan expressed his “love” for Aberdeen.

Cafer is the former owner of Eduardo’s Leather on Union Street, that was open from 2001-2015.

He says Aftersun has been a boost for his home country.

“It’s definitely helping Turkey a lot and is bringing tourism to Turkey.

“Since the film, I have heard from lots of people that they want to go to this place.”

How does he feel about achieving stardom in Aftersun?

“It was exciting meeting all the famous people. I have all of their numbers.”

Aftersun can be watched on the BBC iPlayer.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brimmond Hill fire.
Firefighters tackle major Aberdeen fire for three and a half hours
The Bread Guy team celebrating at Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.
Aberdeen bakery crowned Scottish Baker of the Year
Antoni Bald admitted a sexual offence against a fellow student at Aberdeen University. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi
Northern Lights captured near Turriff.
North of Scotland to 'definitely' see another display of Northern Lights tonight
The sky above Newmachar was transformed by the dazzling lights show.
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east
Four men hold up the rainbow lletters spelling Love at last year's Grampian Pride
Grampian Pride: All you need to know about this year's celebration in Aberdeen
Mark Rowan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'Idiot' Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but 'lucky' no one hurt
The Tillydrone Development Trust outside Aberdeen's Wallace Tower.
Exclusive: Inside Aberdeen's abandoned Wallace Tower as cafe dream begins to take shape
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Piran Ditta Khan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed for policewoman’s murder
Exterior of Pirates Pizza Shack
Fraserburgh pizzeria urges customers to support local after 'sharp decline' in business

Conversation