‘I get recognised constantly’: Aftersun movie carpet salesman running Aberdeen Turkish restaurant

Some might know Cafer Karahan as the manager of Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen in Aberdeen.

But those who have seen the Oscar-nominated film Aftersun will recognise him as the memorable on-screen carpet salesman.

The Aberdeen-based actor, who shot to fame alongside Paul Mescal in the 2022 movie, said he is “too old” to be considered a celebrity.

Cafer, a Kurd who is originally from eastern Turkey near Mount Ararat, moved to Aberdeen in 2001 and told The P&J: “I see myself like an Aberdonian.”

Currently the manager of Muzo’s at the city’s Beach Esplanade, he appeared in the hit film which was filmed in Turkey, and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.

The movie – which received four nominations at last year’s BAFTA Awards – follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her dad at a holiday resort in Turkey before his 31st birthday.

And Mescal was nominated for the best leading actor Academy Award.

Named as 2022’s best film in a poll by Sight and Sound, it was 52-year-old Mr Karahan’s acting debut.

How did Cafer end up in Aftersun?

“It was my first experience,” he told The P&J.

“It was good because people were very nice, especially the main actor Paul Mescal. He was very ordinary, very normal, very helpful and a very nice guy.”

And the restaurant manager says he remains in contact with him.

“I am in contact with Paul and he says he wants me to (be in a future film). I was feeling a bit shy to be honest with you, but he said he’d invite me having caught up with him.”

Living in Turkey when selected for the film, Mr Karahan explains how he was chosen to take part.

“So we just got together and they asked me to do a couple of acting in carpets.”

Released in UK cinemas in November 2022 and the month before in the US, Aftersun made $9.7 million at the box office, but will there be a second one?

“Hopefully, but I don’t know. They are asking for another one,” says Mr Karahan.

The Aberdeen-based actor said: “It was very successful, it was a very good film and is based on a true story, so it wasn’t very easy either.”

He also said it had “massive cooperation”, which resulted in hundreds people taking part in its production in Oludeniz.

Having lived in the tourist destination of Marmaris for most of the time he stayed in Turkey, Mr Karahan said it was “great to be living Scottish culture in Turkey”.

Cafer recognised by customers at Aberdeen restaurant

Being the manager of what he calls “one of the best restaurants in the country”, the actor has been recognised by customers at the beach venue.

“They tell me constantly,” he said, adding: “I have a friend who said, ‘we’ve seen your film, we’ve seen your film’.”

He has even been stopped in Aberdeen, however, says he is “too old” to be considered a celebrity.

Now a success on the big screen, what made him become the manager of Muzo’s Kitchen?

‘Love’ for Aberdeen

“I didn’t come to work in here. When I arrived in Aberdeen from Turkey after the film, one of my friends said, ‘would you like good Turkish food?’ I said ‘let’s go’.

“So we came here for food and the guy who opened this place, we worked together in Turkey 30 years before.

He said to me ‘you’re not going anywhere, I need you here.’

So I stayed here and I am working happily.”

Having lived in Scotland since 1999, he says that he he has a lot of “love” for the Granite City.

“It’s a clean city, there is hardly any crime,” Mr Karahan said.

Cafer is the former owner of Eduardo’s Leather on Union Street, that was open from 2001-2015.

He says Aftersun has been a boost for his home country.

“It’s definitely helping Turkey a lot and is bringing tourism to Turkey.

“Since the film, I have heard from lots of people that they want to go to this place.”

How does he feel about achieving stardom in Aftersun?

“It was exciting meeting all the famous people. I have all of their numbers.”

Aftersun can be watched on the BBC iPlayer.