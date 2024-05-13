Call to improve ‘dangerous’ road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million revamp project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Call to improve ‘dangerous’ road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million revamp project

Councillor Simon Watson noted that parents feel the current crossing outside the school is "dangerous" for youngsters.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School.

Improvements to a “dangerous” road crossing could be included in the £17.1 million revamp of Ferryhill School – after senior councillors admitted “surprise” it had been overlooked.

Outline proposals for the Caledonian Place primary include a new modern dining area, double court PE hall and improved nursery facilities.

Labour councillor Simon Watson welcomed the “much needed” improvements to Ferryhill School.

Councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But he asked for an extra step to be taken to ensure the safety of pupils going to and from the building.

“One of the things we repeatedly get told by parents, and also keeps being raised at the community council, is actually about the road crossing in front of it,” he explained.

“There is a lot of parking there and a lot of parents feel it is dangerous for children crossing in front of it.

“If there is going to be substantial amounts of work being done to the school, it seems like this is an ideal opportunity to review the safety of the crossing.”

Council officers to consider Ferryhill School road crossing

Mr Watson asked if it would be possible to consider a safer and improved crossing at the same time as work is being done at the school.

Service manager Andrew Jones admitted the crossing on Bon Accord Street wasn’t something officers had “looked at in detail”.

Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But he said those drawing up the plans would talk to roads experts about it as a full business case is drawn up.

A safer crossing could be included if the officials agree it is necessary.

Councillor ‘surprised’ road crossing not included in plan

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard revealed he had asked for road improvements at the school before the outline plans were presented for councillor approval.

He told the committee he was “surprised” a new crossing had not been included in the draft proposal.

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Jones explained that the focus of the upgrade project has been the school site itself so the road network around it hasn’t been included.

But he said officers would look into it to see whether or not it can be brought forward.

