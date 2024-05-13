Call to improve ‘dangerous’ road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million revamp project

Improvements to a “dangerous” road crossing could be included in the £17.1 million revamp of Ferryhill School – after senior councillors admitted “surprise” it had been overlooked.

Outline proposals for the Caledonian Place primary include a new modern dining area, double court PE hall and improved nursery facilities.

Labour councillor Simon Watson welcomed the “much needed” improvements to Ferryhill School.

But he asked for an extra step to be taken to ensure the safety of pupils going to and from the building.

“One of the things we repeatedly get told by parents, and also keeps being raised at the community council, is actually about the road crossing in front of it,” he explained.

“There is a lot of parking there and a lot of parents feel it is dangerous for children crossing in front of it.

“If there is going to be substantial amounts of work being done to the school, it seems like this is an ideal opportunity to review the safety of the crossing.”

Council officers to consider Ferryhill School road crossing

Mr Watson asked if it would be possible to consider a safer and improved crossing at the same time as work is being done at the school.

Service manager Andrew Jones admitted the crossing on Bon Accord Street wasn’t something officers had “looked at in detail”.

But he said those drawing up the plans would talk to roads experts about it as a full business case is drawn up.

A safer crossing could be included if the officials agree it is necessary.

Councillor ‘surprised’ road crossing not included in plan

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard revealed he had asked for road improvements at the school before the outline plans were presented for councillor approval.

He told the committee he was “surprised” a new crossing had not been included in the draft proposal.

Mr Jones explained that the focus of the upgrade project has been the school site itself so the road network around it hasn’t been included.

But he said officers would look into it to see whether or not it can be brought forward.