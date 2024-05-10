Fraserburgh pizzeria urges customers to support local after ‘sharp decline’ in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh pizzeria urges customers to support local after ‘sharp decline’ in business

Pirates Pizza Shack has said it will be forced to close next month if footfall does not increase.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Pirates Pizza Shack
The Pirates Pizza Shack restaurant opened last year. Image: Pirates Pizza Shack/Facebook.

A Fraserburgh pizzeria has said it will be forced to close next month if footfall does not increase.

The team at Pirates Pizza Shack have urged customers to shop local following a “steep decline” in business over the past few months.

The business, owned by Charlie and Sam Reid, launched two years ago with a range of Neapolitan pizzas being sold from their takeaway van.

In November last year, they opened their first sit-in eatery on the High Street in Fraserburgh.

In a post shared on social media this week, the owners announced they have had to cut the lunchtime service and staff hours as operating costs rise.

Mr Reid standing beside their pizza van, depicting the image of a pirate with the Italian flag in the background.
Chris Reid pictured with the Pirates Pizza Shack van. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The post states: “Hospitality is struggling, as are many other businesses, and unfortunately, we are not exempt from this.

“We have seen a sharp decline in business in the last few months, especially with dine in customers but across the board.

“We have tried different promotions and operating hours but have had to cut out lunchtime service as there was not enough footfall to justify the operating costs.

“We are going to be open until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings as these are the two evenings where we get some trade.

“Regrettably, we have recently had to cut our staff’s hours due to the reduction in income, which means that at least for the time being, we are still keeping them in employment.

“The reality is that unless business improves, we will be forced to close our doors for good by the end of June at the latest.”

Pirates Pizza Shack urge customers to support local

Pirates Pizza Shack transitioned from its van to the dine-in pizzeria at the end of last year.

They invited members of the community through their doors on Christmas Day in an effort to end loneliness.

However, during regular business, they say takeaways are still their biggest sellers.

Interior of Pirates Pizza Shack in Fraserburgh
The Pirates Pizza Shack eatery in Fraserburgh. Image: Pirates Pizza Shack/Facebook.

The post continued: Most of our trade is takeaway (of which we are still very grateful for) but the overheads of running a dine-in pizzeria require us to fill the seats and, unfortunately, that just hasn’t happened outwith the new business honeymoon period.

“We will be devastated if we are forced to close the doors and put our staff out of work because we have a great team with a great product and service.

“We are asking everyone to remember that all the small independent businesses in the town require locals and visitors to the town to support them by visiting them, whilst Facebook and Instagram likes, comments and shares are appreciated it means very little without the footfall.

“We really appreciate all our customers both regular and first time and hope that we can continue to be a part of Fraserburgh High Street.”

