Fraserburgh pizzeria urges customers to support local after ‘sharp decline’ in business

A Fraserburgh pizzeria has said it will be forced to close next month if footfall does not increase.

The team at Pirates Pizza Shack have urged customers to shop local following a “steep decline” in business over the past few months.

The business, owned by Charlie and Sam Reid, launched two years ago with a range of Neapolitan pizzas being sold from their takeaway van.

In November last year, they opened their first sit-in eatery on the High Street in Fraserburgh.

In a post shared on social media this week, the owners announced they have had to cut the lunchtime service and staff hours as operating costs rise.

The post states: “Hospitality is struggling, as are many other businesses, and unfortunately, we are not exempt from this.

“We have seen a sharp decline in business in the last few months, especially with dine in customers but across the board.

“We have tried different promotions and operating hours but have had to cut out lunchtime service as there was not enough footfall to justify the operating costs.

“We are going to be open until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings as these are the two evenings where we get some trade.

“Regrettably, we have recently had to cut our staff’s hours due to the reduction in income, which means that at least for the time being, we are still keeping them in employment.

“The reality is that unless business improves, we will be forced to close our doors for good by the end of June at the latest.”

Pirates Pizza Shack urge customers to support local

Pirates Pizza Shack transitioned from its van to the dine-in pizzeria at the end of last year.

They invited members of the community through their doors on Christmas Day in an effort to end loneliness.

However, during regular business, they say takeaways are still their biggest sellers.

The post continued: Most of our trade is takeaway (of which we are still very grateful for) but the overheads of running a dine-in pizzeria require us to fill the seats and, unfortunately, that just hasn’t happened outwith the new business honeymoon period.

“We will be devastated if we are forced to close the doors and put our staff out of work because we have a great team with a great product and service.

“We are asking everyone to remember that all the small independent businesses in the town require locals and visitors to the town to support them by visiting them, whilst Facebook and Instagram likes, comments and shares are appreciated it means very little without the footfall.

“We really appreciate all our customers both regular and first time and hope that we can continue to be a part of Fraserburgh High Street.”