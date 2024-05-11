North of Scotland to ‘definitely’ see another display of Northern Lights tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North of Scotland to ‘definitely’ see another display of Northern Lights tonight

However, it may be a different story on the Aberdeenshire coast.

By Chris Cromar
Northern Lights captured near Turriff.
The Northern Lights near Turriff in Aberdeenshire last night. Image: Gill Gaul.

The north of Scotland has been told to expect another amazing display of the Northern Lights after last night’s lit up the skies.

Skies across the Grampian and the Highlands and islands were illuminated in a sea of bright colours as the Aurora Borealis was on full display.

Stargazers witnessed the sky being lit in various colours, including blue, green, pink and purple, as people went out late at night to get a glimpse.

Although normally only seen in northern parts, last night’s performance of the natural phenomenon was also seen in southern parts of the country.

Northern Lights at Fort Augustus.
The Northern Lights at Fort Augustus. in the Highlands. Image: Lisa Gordon.

Officials at the UK’s national weather service the Met Office confirmed that the Aurora Borealis was a “category five” rank, meaning it was the first of its kind since 2003.

Described by a Met Office as being a “pretty unique event”, a spokesman said the reason for this is because the sun works on an 11-year cycle.

They added that the sun is “more pro-active” this year, meaning that people should expect to see more of the stunning displays.

A Met Office spokesman confirmed to The P&J: “We are more likely to see the Northern Lights this year than any other.”

North ‘definitely going to see it again’

And all of this bodes well for stargazers tonight, with it looking like the region is “definitely going to see it again”.

However, it is unlikely to be as spectacular as last night’s display, as it is expected to be a category three or four tonight, rather than the highest rating of 24 hours previous.

The Met Office confirmed: “The northern half of the UK, especially the northern parts of Scotland in particular will have the best chance of seeing it.”

If you are wanting to see the Northern Lights it is likely that they will be on display between the hours of 11pm and 3am.

Northern Lights illuminated the sky above Balblair Distillery in Edderton.
The Northern Lights illuminated the sky above Balblair Distillery in Edderton overnight. Image: John Ross.

“Most likely just after midnight could be the best time,” the spokesman for the weather service said.

However, “one flying appointment is the weather”, which could hamper people looking for some de ja vu from last night in the north-east.

“The Aberdeenshire coast could have a bit of a disadvantage,” the Met Office has warned, due to sea mist “making its way” northwards up the North Sea coastline of the UK.

Despite this, there is expected to be “plenty” of clear skies around for people to gaze at the Northern Lights.

‘Some low cloud murkiness around the eastern coast’

The Met Office spokesman added: “There could be some low cloud murkiness around the eastern coast of Scotland, however, away from there does look like it should be pretty good.

“It should be really clear conditions and a lot of people should get a good view of it.”

Conversation