Aberdeen bakery crowned Scottish Baker of the Year

An Aberdeen bakery has been crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

The Bread Guy fought off 60 bakeries across the country to win the top prize at the Scottish Baker of the Year award ceremony in Glasgow last night.

Posting on Facebook, organisers Scottish Bakers wrote: “Congratulations to our winners across all categories, go out and support your local baker.”

Reacting to their victory, The Bread Guy posted: “What an amazing night. We are all still in shock.

“Thank you to all our amazing team, customers and supporters.”

The Bread Guy has four Aberdeen bakeries at Great Northern Road, Hazlehead, Thistle Street and Torry plus one in Inverurie.

It was founded in 2019 by former Westhill Academy pupil Chris McAllister at the age of 21, along with his brother Gary and sister Donna.

The Bread Guy states that their goal is to “make your taste buds happy” and now employs 55 people and has an annual turnover of £1.5 million.

According to the company, they “work with local suppliers to source the freshest and most authentic ingredients and use traditional bakery techniques to ensure the highest quality”.

They were previously shortlisted for Scottish Baker of the Year last year and in their debut year made it to the final for Wholesale Baker of the Year, and won a regional bronze in the Morning Roll category.

The awards – which started in 2012 – are organised by trade body Scottish Bakers, whose aim is “representing and promoting the interests of the bakery trade in Scotland”.

More than 60 industry experts taste-tested 580 bakes at the Scottish Baker of the Year Judging Day in Dunfermline before deciding on their winner.

The Bread Guy has had success at these awards before, including being shortlisted for the country’s baker of the year at last year’s event.