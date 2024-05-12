Aberdeen bakery crowned Scottish Baker of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen bakery crowned Scottish Baker of the Year

The Bread Guy took home the top prize.

By Chris Cromar
The Bread Guy team celebrating at Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.
The Bread Guy team celebrating their win last night. Image: Scottish Bakers.

An Aberdeen bakery has been crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

The Bread Guy fought off 60 bakeries across the country to win the top prize at the Scottish Baker of the Year award ceremony in Glasgow last night.

Posting on Facebook, organisers Scottish Bakers wrote: “Congratulations to our winners across all categories, go out and support your local baker.”

Gary McAllister outside the Bread Guy Bakery.
Gary McAllister helped find Bread Guy in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Reacting to their victory, The Bread Guy posted: “What an amazing night. We are all still in shock.

“Thank you to all our amazing team, customers and supporters.”

The Bread Guy has four Aberdeen bakeries at Great Northern Road, Hazlehead, Thistle Street and Torry plus one in Inverurie.

Bread Guy Bakery in Torry.
The Bread Guy has five shops across the north-east, including in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was founded in 2019 by former Westhill Academy pupil Chris McAllister at the age of 21, along with his brother Gary and sister Donna.

The Bread Guy states that their goal is to “make your taste buds happy” and now employs 55 people and has an annual turnover of £1.5 million.

According to the company, they “work with local suppliers to source the freshest and most authentic ingredients and use traditional bakery techniques to ensure the highest quality”.

They were previously shortlisted for Scottish Baker of the Year last year and in their debut year made it to the final for Wholesale Baker of the Year, and won a regional bronze in the Morning Roll category.

The Bread Guy wins top prize at Scottish Baker of the Year

The awards – which started in 2012 – are organised by trade body Scottish Bakers, whose aim is “representing and promoting the interests of the bakery trade in Scotland”.

More than 60 industry experts taste-tested 580 bakes at the Scottish Baker of the Year Judging Day in Dunfermline before deciding on their winner.

The Bread Guy has had success at these awards before, including being shortlisted for the country’s baker of the year at last year’s event.

