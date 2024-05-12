Firefighters tackle major Aberdeen fire for three and a half hours

Firefighters battled a major blaze in Aberdeen for over three hours last night.

Four fire appliances raced to Brimmond Hill at 11:19pm last night.

The blaze, which saw the sky lit up by flames that could be seen for miles, was finally brought under control after three-and-a-half-hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the appliances were sent from Altens and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen to the feature in the north of the city.

It is unclear what caused the fire, however, it was a very warm day in the Granite City yesterday, as temperatures reached highs of 23C.

‘No further police involvement at this time’

It is unclear if it was a result of arson, however, a Police Scotland spokeswoman told The P&J: “We were made aware of this fire but there is no further police involvement at this time.”

Located between Bucksburn, Kingswells and Westhill, Brimmond Hill is the highest point within the city, with it reaching an elevation of 873ft.