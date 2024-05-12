Firefighters tackle major Aberdeen fire for three and a half hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters tackle major Aberdeen fire for three and a half hours

The highest point in Aberdeen went up in flames last night.

By Chris Cromar
Brimmond Hill fire.
The fire took place at Brimmond Hill last night. Image: Fubar News.

Firefighters battled a major blaze in Aberdeen for over three hours last night.

Four fire appliances raced to Brimmond Hill at 11:19pm last night.

The blaze, which saw the sky lit up by flames that could be seen for miles, was finally brought under control after three-and-a-half-hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the appliances were sent from Altens and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen to the feature in the north of the city.

Brimmond Hill fire.
The fire lit up the sky. Image: Fubar News.
Brimmond Hill fire.
The fire could be seen from Stoneywood. Image: Fubar News.

It is unclear what caused the fire, however, it was a very warm day in the Granite City yesterday, as temperatures reached highs of 23C.

‘No further police involvement at this time’

It is unclear if it was a result of arson, however, a Police Scotland spokeswoman told The P&J: “We were made aware of this fire but there is no further police involvement at this time.”

Located between Bucksburn, Kingswells and Westhill, Brimmond Hill is the highest point within the city, with it reaching an elevation of 873ft.

