In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland

The sound of bagpipes echoed around Peterhead yesterday as the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) was granted the Freedom of Aberdeenshire.

Around 150 soldiers marched through the streets in a parade to mark the honour, which represents the close historical ties between the Army’s only Scottish infantry regiment and the communities of Aberdeenshire.

Also in attendance was their regimental mascot, a Shetland pony called Cruachan IV.

A short ceremony also took place in Peterhead, while a community event was held in the town centre at Drummers Corner.

To exercise their new freedom, the Royal Regiment of Scotland paraded in Alford and Laurencekirk.

