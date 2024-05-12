In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland

The regiment were paraded in Alford and Laurencekirk today as part of their celebrations.

Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland, including Shetland pony mascot Cruachan IV, marched through Peterhead yesterday. Image: Duncan Brown.
By Chris Cromar

The sound of bagpipes echoed around Peterhead yesterday as the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) was granted the Freedom of Aberdeenshire.

Around 150 soldiers marched through the streets in a parade to mark the honour, which represents the close historical ties between the Army’s only Scottish infantry regiment and the communities of Aberdeenshire.

Also in attendance was their regimental mascot, a Shetland pony called Cruachan IV.

A short ceremony also took place in Peterhead, while a community event was held in the town centre at Drummers Corner.

To exercise their new freedom, the Royal Regiment of Scotland paraded in Alford and Laurencekirk.

Here are the best pictures from the day.

Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The Royal Scots marched through Peterhead yesterday. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
Around 150 members of the regiment marched in the town. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The marchers were dressed in their Scottish regalia. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
Lots of people turned out to watch the parade in Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The band entertained the crowds. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The Royal Scots marched to mark their new found freedom. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland have got strong links to the north-east. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The regiment marched with gusto through the streets of Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
The regiment’s Shetland pony mascot Cruachan IV was also in attendance.
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
It was a momentous moment for the regiment. Image: Duncan Brown.

Conversation