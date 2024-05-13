‘Hero’ mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest

An Aberdeen mum has made history by becoming the first woman from the Granite City to climb Mount Everest.

Personal trainer Lee Donald, 42, has become the first woman from Aberdeen – and seventh from Scotland – to scale the famous 8,848.86-metre Himalayan peak.

While completing her journey, she has been raising money for north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor, plus awareness of mental health issues.

Aberdeen woman Lee Donald reaches top of Mount Everest

The personal trainer has been documenting her journey, sharing a glimpse into what takes place on the famous mountain.

Today, her partner announced that she “is bursting with pride” as Lee officially reached the summit today.

Adding: “Lee Donald is the first woman from Aberdeen and the 7th from Scotland to successfully summit Mount Everest!!!!

“I can’t believe it. Overcome with so much emotion right now but the greatest one being that I am bursting with pride.

“SHE DID IT!!!! this is not a pic of Lee, we won’t see those till she is back at Basecamp but I cannot wait. Flying not only her Scotland flag but her Friends of Anchor one too.

“Overnight her total raised went over £4,000 which is amazing and she’s going to be delighted when she comes down! Thank you all so so much.

“She has just left Camp 4 and will be at Camp 2 later today and there for the night then next stop tomorrow will be Base Camp.

“I will let her do a full update once she’s back down and rested but I can’t wait to have her home.

“Amazing work Lee, you’re my hero.”

‘I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world’

Lee previously told The Press and Journal that she aims to show her children “what you can achieve when you believe in yourself.”

Adding: “I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world, you can’t get any higher than that.”

You can stay up to date with Lee’s journey here.