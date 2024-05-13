‘Hero’ mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Hero’ mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest

Personal trainer Lee Donald is 'bursting with pride' after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain.

By Shanay Taylor
Lee Donald is scaling to new heights. Image: Lee Donald
Lee Donald is scaling to new heights. Image: Lee Donald

An Aberdeen mum has made history by becoming the first woman from the Granite City to climb Mount Everest.

Personal trainer Lee Donald, 42, has become the first woman from Aberdeen – and seventh from Scotland – to scale the famous 8,848.86-metre Himalayan peak.

While completing her journey, she has been raising money for north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor, plus awareness of mental health issues.

Lee documented her journey. Image: Lee Donald.

Aberdeen woman Lee Donald reaches top of Mount Everest

The personal trainer has been documenting her journey, sharing a glimpse into what takes place on the famous mountain.

Today, her partner announced that she “is bursting with pride” as Lee officially reached the summit today.

She summited Mount Everest this morning. Image: Lee Donald.

Adding: “Lee Donald is the first woman from Aberdeen and the 7th from Scotland to successfully summit Mount Everest!!!!

“I can’t believe it. Overcome with so much emotion right now but the greatest one being that I am bursting with pride.

“SHE DID IT!!!! this is not a pic of Lee, we won’t see those till she is back at Basecamp but I cannot wait. Flying not only her Scotland flag but her Friends of Anchor one too.

She reached base camp a couple weeks ago. Image: Lee Donald.

“Overnight her total raised went over £4,000 which is amazing and she’s going to be delighted when she comes down! Thank you all so so much.

“She has just left Camp 4 and will be at Camp 2 later today and there for the night then next stop tomorrow will be Base Camp.

She kept her followers up to date during her journey. Image: Lee Donald.

“I will let her do a full update once she’s back down and rested but I can’t wait to have her home.

“Amazing work Lee, you’re my hero.”

‘I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world’

Lee Donald with her two children and another woman.
Miss Donald is a mum to two children. Image: Lee Donald.

Lee previously told The Press and Journal that she aims to show her children “what you can achieve when you believe in yourself.”

Adding: “I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world, you can’t get any higher than that.”

You can stay up to date with Lee’s journey here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
'Sad to hear': Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant
Parts of Aberdeen have experienced a power cut. Image: SSEN.
Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Call to improve 'dangerous' road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million…
Cannabis plants were seized from a property.
Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids…
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo spent time in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire after he stepped down from BrewDog. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram
James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps…
Police car at Broad Hill.
Person sexually assaulted near Pittodrie as police cordon off area
The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy is seeking permission for an outdoor dining area.
Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating
Catriona Downie admitted causing permanent disfigurement to her victim by smashing a glass in his face. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer's face 'would do it again'
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland
Her Majesty at HM Sheridan butchers in September 2016
Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant after nearly 40 years of supplying meat to Balmoral