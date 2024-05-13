‘Sad to hear’: Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant

P&J readers have reacted after it was revealed that HM Sheridan butchers in Ballater would not be receiving the King’s new Royal Warrant.

The decision comes despite the store, which is located on Bridge Street in the Royal Deeside Village – eight miles from Balmoral Castle – having had two since 1987.

It proudly displays its Royal Warrant to the late Queen and Charles, then Prince of Wales/Duke of Rothesay, on the exterior of the shop.

Under its warrants, it provides Balmoral Castle with meat and poultry, however, the failure to obtain the King’s new one puts this into doubt.

Reacting to the news, many people were disappointed that the butcher, which has been trading since April 1963, will no longer having this prestigious honour.

John Morrison posted on Facebook: “A Royal Warrant doesn’t make the product whatever it is any better than the next one.”

After holding the warrants for nearly 40 years, Shirley Wood said: “So very sad to hear what the King has done to this butcher after all that years of service.”

‘Loyalty and service means nothing these days’

“Loyalty and service means nothing these days,” was the thoughts of Emma Louise Reid, while Derek Corsie said it was “sad to hear”.

The decision was “disappointing news” according to Charlie Stewart/

Alex Macleod also expressed disappointment and asked “why on earth would he do that?”

Dawn McWilliam called it “shocking”.

Despite the loss of the Royal Warrant, it is clear that HM Sheridan will still be a popular choice for people to purchase their meat from.

George Ritchie Will posted that it will “still be a top butcher”, while Laura David Fellows said “anyone who buys from this butcher will still do so”.

She added: “The warrant is insignificant to shoppers, they buy because they like what he sells.”

Giving her opinion, Fiona Patterson said: “I hope that his loyal customers will continue to support him.

Hopefully the coverage will make more people visit his shop.

“Everyone should try and support local businesses wherever possible.”

Despite the shock, disappointment and anger, some people were behind the move.

‘He is his own man making his own choices’

Despite Simon Dabbs saying it was “sad”, he acknowledged that it was the King’s “call” to make.

Echoing this, Sue Marsden posted: “If we all did the same as our parents we would never have no change. He is his own man making his own choices.”

While Louise Huddlestone thinks the baton should be passed on to another butchers.

She said: “Is it just me, or am I the only one who thinks that someone else should have the chance of a Royal Warrant?

“40 years is some shift, but surely it’s only fair to wish the next supplier well.”