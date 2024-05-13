‘Sad to hear’: Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sad to hear’: Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant

One person asked 'why would the King do that?' While another said it's time for a different butcher to have a chance.

By Chris Cromar
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
John Sinclair is the co-owner of HM Sheridan butchers in Ballater. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

P&J readers have reacted after it was revealed that HM Sheridan butchers in Ballater would not be receiving the King’s new Royal Warrant.

The decision comes despite the store, which is located on Bridge Street in the Royal Deeside Village – eight miles from Balmoral Castle – having had two since 1987.

It proudly displays its Royal Warrant to the late Queen and Charles, then Prince of Wales/Duke of Rothesay, on the exterior of the shop.

HM Sheridan Royal Warrant.
The butchers currently has two Royal Warrants. Image: Shutterstock.

Under its warrants, it provides Balmoral Castle with meat and poultry, however, the failure to obtain the King’s new one puts this into doubt.

Reacting to the news, many people were disappointed that the butcher, which has been trading since April 1963, will no longer having this prestigious honour.

John Morrison posted on Facebook: “A Royal Warrant doesn’t make the product whatever it is any better than the next one.”

After holding the warrants for nearly 40 years, Shirley Wood said: “So very sad to hear what the King has done to this butcher after all that years of service.”

‘Loyalty and service means nothing these days’

“Loyalty and service means nothing these days,” was the thoughts of Emma Louise Reid, while Derek Corsie said it was “sad to hear”.

The decision was “disappointing news” according to Charlie Stewart/

Alex Macleod also expressed disappointment and asked “why on earth would he do that?”

Dawn McWilliam called it “shocking”.

Despite the loss of the Royal Warrant, it is clear that HM Sheridan will still be a popular choice for people to purchase their meat from.

George Ritchie Will posted that it will “still be a top butcher”, while Laura David Fellows said “anyone who buys from this butcher will still do so”.

The Queen visiting HM Sheridan.
The late Queen visited HM Sheridan in September 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

She added: “The warrant is insignificant to shoppers, they buy because they like what he sells.”

Giving her opinion, Fiona Patterson said: “I hope that his loyal customers will continue to support him.

Hopefully the coverage will make more people visit his shop.

“Everyone should try and support local businesses wherever possible.”

Despite the shock, disappointment and anger, some people were behind the move.

‘He is his own man making his own choices’

Despite Simon Dabbs saying it was “sad”, he acknowledged that it was the King’s “call” to make.

Echoing this, Sue Marsden posted: “If we all did the same as our parents we would never have no change. He is his own man making his own choices.”

While Louise Huddlestone thinks the baton should be passed on to another butchers.

She said: “Is it just me, or am I the only one who thinks that someone else should have the chance of a Royal Warrant?

“40 years is some shift, but surely it’s only fair to wish the next supplier well.”

