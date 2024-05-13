Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut

SSEN have apologised after more than 1,000 customers were affected by a power cut in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen.

By Shanay Taylor
Parts of Aberdeen have experienced a power cut. Image: SSEN.
Parts of Aberdeen have experienced a power cut. Image: SSEN.

More than 1,000 homes have been affected by a power cut in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen this morning.

Scottish Southern & Electric Networks (SSEN) reported the incident in Peterculter at 9.41am today.

A total of 97 postcode areas and 1304 customers have been affected.

The blackout has occurred across parts of Peterculter, Stony Hill and Maryculter.

A Peterculter resident said: “I was working at home and had just started a meeting when the power went off, which wasn’t ideal.

“The outage seemed to spark an alarm in the area too.

“My plan B was to use my phone but that didn’t work out as 4G was also down which is pretty unusual.

“I’ve experienced plenty of power cuts in the past but I’ve always had 4G to fall back on.”

Power expected to be out for few hours

The SSEN website reads: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our main network affecting 1304 homes.

“This is affecting a large area and it’s likely several streets in your area are affected by the same outage.”

According to their website, engineers arrived at 10am to investigate the problem and restore the power.

They hope to have the power restored by 12.30pm – however, if the fault is severe it may take them longer to resolve the issue.

One resident has shared how their 4G has also been affected in the Peterculter area.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “SSEN engineers are on site, working to restore the fault and anticipate all supplies being back on by 12:30 today.

“As yet, there is no confirmed cause of the fault and supplies are being restored as quickly and safely as possible.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
'Sad to hear': Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant
Lee Donald is scaling to new heights. Image: Lee Donald
'Hero' mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Call to improve 'dangerous' road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million…
Cannabis plants were seized from a property.
Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids…
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo spent time in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire after he stepped down from BrewDog. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram
James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps…
Police car at Broad Hill.
Person sexually assaulted near Pittodrie as police cordon off area
The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy is seeking permission for an outdoor dining area.
Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating
Catriona Downie admitted causing permanent disfigurement to her victim by smashing a glass in his face. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer's face 'would do it again'
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland
Her Majesty at HM Sheridan butchers in September 2016
Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant after nearly 40 years of supplying meat to Balmoral

Conversation