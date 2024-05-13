Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut

More than 1,000 homes have been affected by a power cut in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen this morning.

Scottish Southern & Electric Networks (SSEN) reported the incident in Peterculter at 9.41am today.

A total of 97 postcode areas and 1304 customers have been affected.

The blackout has occurred across parts of Peterculter, Stony Hill and Maryculter.

A Peterculter resident said: “I was working at home and had just started a meeting when the power went off, which wasn’t ideal.

“The outage seemed to spark an alarm in the area too.

“My plan B was to use my phone but that didn’t work out as 4G was also down which is pretty unusual.

“I’ve experienced plenty of power cuts in the past but I’ve always had 4G to fall back on.”

Power expected to be out for few hours

The SSEN website reads: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our main network affecting 1304 homes.

“This is affecting a large area and it’s likely several streets in your area are affected by the same outage.”

According to their website, engineers arrived at 10am to investigate the problem and restore the power.

They hope to have the power restored by 12.30pm – however, if the fault is severe it may take them longer to resolve the issue.

One resident has shared how their 4G has also been affected in the Peterculter area.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “SSEN engineers are on site, working to restore the fault and anticipate all supplies being back on by 12:30 today.

“As yet, there is no confirmed cause of the fault and supplies are being restored as quickly and safely as possible.”