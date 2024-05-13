Ballater’s HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballater’s HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment

Co-owner says it's unlikely the Balmoral Estate will continue to be customers at his shop.

By Chris Cromar
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
Co-owner of HM Sheridan, John Sheridan, is vowing to fight on. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.

The co-owner of HM Sheridan butcher in Ballater has said that it is “business as usual” despite missing out on a King’s Royal Warrant.

John Sheridan was recently informed that the business – trading since April 1963 and located in the Royal Deeside village’s Bridge Street – had been unsuccessful in their bid to get the new warrant.

“We’re just disappointed at not getting it,” he told The P&J.

The Queen at HM Sheridan butchers in September 2016.
The late Queen visited HM Sheridan butchers in September 2016 and met John Sinclair (centre) and butcher Barry Florence. Image: DC Thomson.

Providers of meat and poultry to nearby Balmoral Castle, HM Sheridan holds two Royal Warrants – one from the late Queen and the other from Charles when he was the Prince of Wales/Duke of Rothesay – since 1987.

Awarded by the Royal Warrant Holders Association, warrants are granted for up to five years at a time and are used as a mark of recognition for suppliers of goods and services to the Royal Family.

John Sheridan sitting with meat.
Mr Sinclair is the co-owner of HM Sheridan. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.

And it was by the association that Mr Sinclair was informed that his business was unsuccessful in their application.

“The protocol and filling in forms has changed a lot since way back with the early warrants. There’s a lot more to do than there was before, so it’s not straightforward,” he said.

Providing meat to Balmoral: ‘I wouldn’t think so’

So far, no reason has been given why HM Sheridan did not get the accolade, however, Mr Sheridan said he is still to reply back to the Royal Warrants Holders Association to acknowledge the letter.

The butchers, which also has a branch located on Banchory High Street, proudly displays “purveyor of meat and poultry to H.M. The Queen”.

However, it is unsure whether they will continue to be the provider to Balmoral Castle.

Mr Sheridan does not think the arrangement will be in place anymore, telling The P&J: “I wouldn’t think so, no.”

HM Sheridan Royal Warrant.
This sign will be gone by September. Image: Shutterstock.

He remains optimistic however, and said “you never know”, adding: “If they phone in and ask for an order then they’ll get it, it’s not the end of the world.”

Although the Ballater shop proudly displays its two Royal Warrants on its exterior, the co-owner admitted that they will both be gone in the next couple of years.

The Queen’s Royal Warrant will have to be taken down in September, as it will be two years since Britain’s longest serving monarch passed away, while Mr Sinclair said the Prince of Wales one will be able to stay up until 2026.

‘Business as usual’

Reassuring customers, a post on HM Sheridan’s Facebook page said: “We would like to reassure all our customers that it is business as usual and we will continue to source local and maintain our high standards.

“We look forward to seeing you all in both Ballater and Banchory shops.”

