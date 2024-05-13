Ballater’s HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment

The co-owner of HM Sheridan butcher in Ballater has said that it is “business as usual” despite missing out on a King’s Royal Warrant.

John Sheridan was recently informed that the business – trading since April 1963 and located in the Royal Deeside village’s Bridge Street – had been unsuccessful in their bid to get the new warrant.

“We’re just disappointed at not getting it,” he told The P&J.

Providers of meat and poultry to nearby Balmoral Castle, HM Sheridan holds two Royal Warrants – one from the late Queen and the other from Charles when he was the Prince of Wales/Duke of Rothesay – since 1987.

Awarded by the Royal Warrant Holders Association, warrants are granted for up to five years at a time and are used as a mark of recognition for suppliers of goods and services to the Royal Family.

And it was by the association that Mr Sinclair was informed that his business was unsuccessful in their application.

“The protocol and filling in forms has changed a lot since way back with the early warrants. There’s a lot more to do than there was before, so it’s not straightforward,” he said.

Providing meat to Balmoral: ‘I wouldn’t think so’

So far, no reason has been given why HM Sheridan did not get the accolade, however, Mr Sheridan said he is still to reply back to the Royal Warrants Holders Association to acknowledge the letter.

The butchers, which also has a branch located on Banchory High Street, proudly displays “purveyor of meat and poultry to H.M. The Queen”.

However, it is unsure whether they will continue to be the provider to Balmoral Castle.

Mr Sheridan does not think the arrangement will be in place anymore, telling The P&J: “I wouldn’t think so, no.”

He remains optimistic however, and said “you never know”, adding: “If they phone in and ask for an order then they’ll get it, it’s not the end of the world.”

Although the Ballater shop proudly displays its two Royal Warrants on its exterior, the co-owner admitted that they will both be gone in the next couple of years.

The Queen’s Royal Warrant will have to be taken down in September, as it will be two years since Britain’s longest serving monarch passed away, while Mr Sinclair said the Prince of Wales one will be able to stay up until 2026.

‘Business as usual’

Reassuring customers, a post on HM Sheridan’s Facebook page said: “We would like to reassure all our customers that it is business as usual and we will continue to source local and maintain our high standards.

“We look forward to seeing you all in both Ballater and Banchory shops.”