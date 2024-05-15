Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen’s Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change summit he wasn’t invited to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen’s Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change summit he wasn’t invited to

The great and the good are gathering in Vatican City to discuss climate change, at the invitation of Pope Francis. But the Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron won't be among them.

Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
By Alastair Gossip

Bungling council bosses nearly bought Aberdeen’s Lord Provost a £2,000 trip to Rome – to attend a climate change summit being held by the Pope that he was not invited to.

Lord Provost David Cameron was planning to fly to Rome for the environmental conference, beginning today at the Vatican Gardens.

And the finance committee of the cash-strapped city council nearly signed off on buying his plane tickets last week.

However, the mix-up came to light just before their vote and the travel plan was pulled.

No reason was given at the time.

Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, October 2021. Image: Fabio Frustaci/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Round trip flights from Aberdeen to Leonardo da Vinci–Rome Fiumicino Airport, via London, would generate 1.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

It would take a year for 50 trees to capture those emissions for the lord provost’s uninvited visit to the Pope’s climate change summit, where experts will discuss how to “bend the curve” of unfolding climate change, biodiversity loss and global inequality.

But council officials had planned to limit the environmental implications of Mr Cameron flying to the pope’s climate change summit by “looking to book ‘green’ airfares only”.

By train, the journey from Aberdeen to Rome would take at least 30 hours.

What is going on at the Vatican?

Expert scientists, US governors, city mayors and faith leaders from across the world are mustering at the historic Casina Pio IV today.

Casina Pio IV, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in the Vatican Gardens, with the main dome of St. Peter's Basilica in the background. Image: ArtMediaFactory/Shutterstock
In the Vatican Gardens, it’s the scenic and historic headquarters of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences.

Pope Francis has called for urgent action on the “grave threat to humanity and to the planet” – and his From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience conference is part of the Vatican’s response.

The bishop of Rome has been working with consultants Handshake to organise the environmental symposium.

Council confusion as to why the lord provost couldn’t go to the Pope’s climate change summit

And confusion over how many invites the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) had been given nearly led to the lord provost’s unnecessary 2,466-mile round trip, as the crow flies.

Lord Provost David Cameron with King Charles on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mr Cameron is the council’s WECP representative.

As the conference gets under way at the Vatican, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman told us: “Approvals for this trip were in the process of getting confirmed before being informed that the World Energy Cities Partnership were only being offered two invitations by Handshake, which have been taken up by the president and vice-president.”

Previously the local authority’s communications experts had suggested the Vatican had pulled Mr Cameron’s invite as too many people had RSVPed before him.

Why did city officials want the lord provost at the Pope’s climate change summit?

Pope Francis has invited local leaders to highlight how they are taking action to prepare for, and adjust to, the changing climate and severe weather during the two-day meeting.

The supreme pontiff believes they will “form the core” of change to adapt to the changing climate.

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican in April 2023. Image: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
And council chiefs thought the Vatican would be the perfect place for the lord provost to flex Aberdeen’s eco muscle.

In her pulled report making the case for the £2,000 trip, chief city growth officer Julie Wood warned: “This is an excellent opportunity, in a global context, for Aberdeen to reinforce its net zero vision and accompanying reputation as a global leader in the development of renewable green energy, highlight the opportunities for investment in the city and region, and the delivery of the city’s vision.”

While spending international travel for councillors has been limited, an exception could be made for the extra trip for the lord provost due to the opportunity to promote north-east industry and attract investment, Ms Wood wrote.

Conversation