Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look inside Aberdeen’s Copthorne Hotel after £1.2million refurbishment

All 87 rooms at the four-star hotel have been given a modern makeover.

By Shanay Taylor
The Copthorne Hotel, Huntly Street, Aberdeen.
The Copthorne Hotel, Huntly Street, Aberdeen.

The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen has undergone a £1.2million makeover.

The four-star hotel, on Huntly Steet, has refurbished all 87 rooms and public areas.

It opened in 1974 and has been described by manager Jamie Snowdon as a  “destination to experience the best of Scottish hospitality”.

Copthorne Hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment. Image: Copthorne Hotel.
All of the guest rooms have been updated. Image: Copthorne Hotel.

Rooms now include 50” interactive TVs and brand-new furnishings such as desks, chairs, beds, and bedside tables, alongside updated carpets and blinds.

The transformation extends to the hotel’s public spaces, which have been “revitalised to offer a contemporary yet traditional ambience”.

Inside the walls are decorated with art from local talent such as Aberdeen illustrator Gabrielle Reith and Aberdeen-based artist Allan Watson.

Rooms are now filled with modern amenities. Image: Copthorne Hotel.
The hotel is offering exclusive perks. Image: Copthorne Hotel.

The Copthorne is also offering exclusive perks to MyMillenium loyalty programme members to celebrate the transformation, including complimentary upgrades and late check outs.

General Manager Jamie Snowdon said: “We are immensely proud of the transformation our hotel has undergone.

“These renovations not only reflect our commitment to excellence but also our desire to stay aligned with Aberdeen’s growth.

“The new Copthorne Hotel Aberdeen is more than just a place to stay; it’s a destination to experience the best of Scottish hospitality.”

Financial Controller David Hird added: “The changes over the last two years are astonishing.

“The transformation has made the hotel look incredible, and I can’t wait to see the public’s reaction to our enhancements.”

